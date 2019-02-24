Does your partner have difficulty controlling their emotions? Here’s what to do

Dealing with a partner whose emotions are all over the place; gets triggered at the drop of a hat, can feel like walking on eggshells. And this is because having a rational objective conversation with your partner feels like a chore; every time you try calmly talking to your partner, all you get is an emotional overreaction or a burst of anger. So, if your partner is like this and you don’t know how to cope with them then read on as relationship experts Dr. Anil Sethi and Shivani Misri Sadhoo tell you how to go about it.

3 reasons for emotional instability

1) Anger issues: One of the reasons why your partner can’t control his/her emotions is because they might have anger management issues. “They perceive every conversation as a stressful argument, which leads them to have a short fuse”, says Shivani Misri Sadhoo.

2) Depression: An unknown reason for your partner being emotionally volatile is depression. “Suddenly crying or getting overwhelmed when someone disagrees with them are indicators of such behaviour”, says Dr. Anil Sethi.

3) Anxiety: At times, failure to deal with anxiety also leads to an emotional meltdown.

3 ways to deal with it

1) Listen: The worst thing you can do is provoke your partner by reacting back to their emotional outburst. “Rather, let them finish, be calm. However, this doesn’t mean that you become their punching bag. If the situation doesn’t dissolve, walk away”, says Sadhoo.

2) Avoid the trigger: “Try to figure out what triggers your partner and what calms them down”, says Dr. Sethi. Also, for example, if going to the gym relaxes your partner, then do that.

3) Get help: You can only help to a point, and if that doesn’t work then get professional help as their behaviour might end up being toxic for you.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 11:27 IST