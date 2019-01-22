Evening walks, grocery shopping and more: Ideas for healthy dates

Dates are not exactly what we would term as healthy outings. Whether it is those rich, heavy dinners or Sunday brunches, you definitely end up putting on a few pounds. Which is why, sometimes it’s best to go out on a healthy date- where you not only spend time together, but end up become fitter and healthier. Which is why you must be wondering what to do on a healthy date.

Also, this doesn’t mean that a healthy date would completely kill the idea of going out with your special someone; they can be made to be interesting experiences too.

To have healthier alternatives for romantic dates, let’s go back to the basics. We’ve a few ideas for you which you can implement the next time you plan to go out.

1. Walking

A nice evening walk in the right surroundings can be an excellent bonding time for a couple. The good part about it is you won’t end up discussing where to eat and what to order and most importantly you won’t be checking your phones. The best thing about the date of course, is that you’ll end up burning calories and can make it a regular feature for the both of you.

2. Shopping

No. We don’t mean going shopping for the latest brands, but grocery shopping. In the current scenario we end up ordering a lot of food from outside since it has become so easy and convenient for us. This is why grocery shopping helps you to focus on what all ingredients you can buy for the house to make some nutritious and healthy food.

3. Working out

Getting outdoors with your partner and doing a new physical activity can be exhilarating and fun. Whether it is working out in the gym, going for a jog or enlisting for a yoga class together, not only are you spending more time together, but also getting more healthy.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:33 IST