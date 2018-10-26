Karwa Chauth gifts for her, 10 last-minute presents that women love

With Karwa Chauth right almost here, you may be feeling a bit of pressure to gift your wife something special. Or, maybe you want to impress a certain someone so they can someday become your wife. Or, perhaps you just want to get something cool for someone you care about, because you know they’ll celebrate Karwa Chauth on October 27, Saturday.

No matter what your reasoning, we’ve come up with 10 unique and romantic gifting ideas for Karwa Chauth, because hey — maybe we’re over red roses and chocolate. From very special jewellery to personalised decor items, these gifts are sure to wow.

Zodiac necklace: If she swears by her sign, give her a way to show it off every day.

Personalised mug: Remind her that you love her every day; when she fills this up with her morning coffee, she’ll think of you.

Aromatherapy bath set: Filled with essential oils and soaps, it makes for the perfect bath and is sure to help her relax and unwind.

Pablo Neruda’s Love Poems: There are few poets more romantic than Neruda. Why not gift some literary love?

Heart pillow: Tell her she gives your heart the warm and fuzzies by giving her a warm and fuzzy heart.

Custom quote print: Inside jokes? Favourite quotes? Give her something special with a thoughful print. How cool is this idea?

Decorative light: If she is looking to up her decor game, why not treat her to a hypnotising LED neon light.

Perfectly paired mug set: One for her, one for you. Share some love no matter where you both are.

Cookie cutter set: Bring along some cookie mix and spend your time making sweet treats together.

Candle: Give a pretty one, but make it a fun and unexpected scent.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:51 IST