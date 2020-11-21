e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Violation of free speech? Florida bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children voided by US appeals court

Violation of free speech? Florida bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children voided by US appeals court

A divided federal appeals court on Friday declared unconstitutional two south Florida laws that banned therapists from offering conversion therapy to children struggling with their sexual orientation or gender identity. Conversion therapy aims to change people’s sexual orientations or gender identities.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Florida
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

A divided federal appeals court on Friday declared unconstitutional two south Florida laws that banned therapists from offering conversion therapy to children struggling with their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with two therapists who said the laws in the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County violated their free speech rights.

Circuit Judge Britt Grant said that while enjoining the laws “allows speech that many find concerning--even dangerous,” the First Amendment “does not allow communities to determine how their neighbours may be counseled about matters of sexual orientation or gender.”

Conversion therapy aims to change people’s sexual orientations or gender identities.

The therapists, Robert Otto and Julie Hamilton, said their clients typically had “sincerely held religious beliefs conflicting with homosexuality,” and sought counseling to conform their identities and behaviors with those beliefs.

Republican President Donald Trump appointed both judges in Friday’s majority.

Circuit Judge Barbara Martin, appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, dissented, citing a compelling interest in protecting children from a “harmful therapeutic practice.”

Jamie Cole, a lawyer for Boca Raton, said the city was disappointed and evaluating how to proceed. Palm Beach County’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Mat Staver, a lawyer for the therapists, called the decision the first of its kind by a federal appeals court, and “a huge victory” enabling people to choose counseling free of government censorship.

A June study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law said 20 states and Washington, D.C. ban licensed healthcare professionals from conducting conversion therapy on children.

Critics say the practice stigmatizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and is linked to depression, anxiety and suicide.

The American Psychiatric Association also opposes conversion therapy, saying the practice often assumes that homosexuality is a mental disorder.

Some supporters of the practice have offered religious justifications or said it is unethical not to offer clients that option.

The case is Otto et al v City of Boca Raton, Florida et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-10604.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In