A day at a Delhi polo match shows how to get the chic fashion vibe right with pleats, polos and statement pieces
Polo match fashion is all about elegance with a modern twist. Structured tops, skirts, midi dresses and accessories that come together to create a chic look.
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It was my first time at a polo match in Delhi. Honestly, it felt like I had stepped into something I had only ever seen in movies. You know those scenes with wide green fields, people in crisp whites, oversized sunglasses and dramatic hats? It was exactly that, but in real life. I didn’t really know what to expect going in. I thought it would be more about the sport, maybe a bit formal, a bit old-school. But what I got was a whole vibe. There was this very easy, classy air about everything, and nothing felt loud or overdone, but everyone looked so put-together.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read moreRead less
I couldn’t stop noticing the fashion. There were fascinators (yes, actual fascinators!), floaty white dresses, sharp shirts, pleated skirts and even really short, tailored shorts styled so elegantly. It was giving old-money energy, but make it Delhi.
At the Aditya Birla Polo Cup Finals, held at the Jaipur Polo Ground, the whole scene felt sun-soaked and stylish at the same time. Lots of breathable fabrics, clean cuts, neutral tones, and then that one statement piece, like a hat or bold sunglasses, that pulled everything together.
What I loved most was how wearable it all felt. It was the kind you could easily recreate if you got the basics right with a simple crisp shirt, a good skirt or dress, and just a little bit of old-money attitude.
If you’re trying to get that same polo match aesthetic, here are some pieces that fit right in.
Picks to recreate that polished polo aesthetic
A true classic, this Polo Ralph Lauren polo shirt is the foundation of effortless polo style. The cable-knit texture adds subtle depth while the breathable cotton keeps it summer-ready. It’s the kind of piece that looks instantly put-together without trying too hard. Pair it with skirts or tailored trousers for that signature preppy, equestrian-inspired look.
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These culottes from MANGO strike the perfect balance between comfort and structure. The airy cotton fabric makes them ideal for outdoor events, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look modern and easy. Style them with a tucked-in shirt or polo tee for a clean, polished daytime outfit.
This midi dress from Polo Ralph Lauren brings together structure and sophistication. The belted waist defines the silhouette beautifully, while the striped detailing adds a refined, heritage touch. It’s perfect for making a subtle yet impactful statement at daytime events.
Nothing says polo fashion quite like a fascinator, and this one from MAJESTIQUE delivers just the right amount of drama. The mesh veil and feather detailing elevate even the simplest outfit. It’s the ultimate accessory to channel that race-day, high-society aesthetic.
This pleated skort from CAVA combines the elegance of a skirt with the comfort of shorts. The pleats add movement, making it perfect for outdoor settings like polo matches. Pair it with a crisp shirt for a sporty yet feminine vibe.
A white pleated midi skirt from StyleCast is a staple for achieving that breezy, polished look. The flared silhouette adds grace and movement, especially when styled with fitted tops. It’s ideal for creating a soft, elegant daytime ensemble.
This satin midi dress from StyleCast x Revolte brings a touch of understated glamour. The fit-and-flare silhouette enhances the figure while keeping the look light and fluid. Perfect for when you want to look effortlessly dressed up without going overboard.
This blazer-style midi dress from Styli is for those who love structured fashion. The notch lapel detail adds a sharp edge, while the sleeveless cut keeps it summer- friendly. It’s a great pick for a modern, power-dressed take on polo fashion.
My key takeaways from the polo match include focusing on clean silhouettes, breathable fabrics and one standout accessory. If you’re dressing for an outdoor event or simply want to channel that refined aesthetic, polo-inspired fashion is easy to recreate and always looks chic.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More