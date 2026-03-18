A day at a Delhi polo match shows how to get the chic fashion vibe right with pleats, polos and statement pieces

It was my first time at a polo match in Delhi. Honestly, it felt like I had stepped into something I had only ever seen in movies. You know those scenes with wide green fields, people in crisp whites, oversized sunglasses and dramatic hats? It was exactly that, but in real life. I didn’t really know what to expect going in. I thought it would be more about the sport, maybe a bit formal, a bit old-school. But what I got was a whole vibe. There was this very easy, classy air about everything, and nothing felt loud or overdone, but everyone looked so put-together. Polo match fashion: Picks to recreate the chic aesthetic with ease (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own. Read more Read less

I couldn’t stop noticing the fashion. There were fascinators (yes, actual fascinators!), floaty white dresses, sharp shirts, pleated skirts and even really short, tailored shorts styled so elegantly. It was giving old-money energy, but make it Delhi.

At the Aditya Birla Polo Cup Finals, held at the Jaipur Polo Ground, the whole scene felt sun-soaked and stylish at the same time. Lots of breathable fabrics, clean cuts, neutral tones, and then that one statement piece, like a hat or bold sunglasses, that pulled everything together.

What I loved most was how wearable it all felt. It was the kind you could easily recreate if you got the basics right with a simple crisp shirt, a good skirt or dress, and just a little bit of old-money attitude.

If you’re trying to get that same polo match aesthetic, here are some pieces that fit right in.