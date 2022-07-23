Story Saved
Amazon Prime Sale: Avail discount of up to 82% on fitness bands

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:44 IST
Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Looking to buy the best fitness bands with offers and discounts? We bring you a list of the best Amazon fitness bands sale and much more.

Amazon Prime Sale: Fitness bands come with a host of features and allow one to monitor heart, oxygen levels, sleep cycles and more.

Choosing the best fitness band is more difficult now than it always was. In addition to a variety of hues, patterns, and textures, fitness band innovation is constantly evolving. These days, fitness bands have become really popular because of their various advantages. These wristbands are available to assist you in keeping a record of your fitness, whether you have a regular exercise regimen or would like to check your health data quickly. One of the leading causes of the fitness band and fitness tracker craze is the sharp rise in attention to health.

By providing a list of the Amazon fitness bands sales, we strive to make your purchase experience simpler. Therefore, this post will outline some of the essential factors you must watch out for when buying a fitness band in India to help you with decision-making.

Here are some of the best Amazon fitness bands sales on the Amazon prime day sale:

1. Sonata S6-3

Belonging to the Gold series of Sonata, the new S6-3 fitness band is equipped with the most advanced features. With multi-sports mode, sleep monitor, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, and weighing around 100gms, this exciting fitness band is available on the Amazon prime day sale.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 5 days

Weight: 100 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Affordable price with many advanced featuresBattery backup of five days
Multi-sportsWater resistant but not made for swimming and rain
cellpic
SONATA Gold Series Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band S6-3| Activity Tracker| Blood Pressure| Heart Rate Sensor| Sleep Monitor| Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Device
75% off
999 3,999
Buy now

2. Tokdis Smart Band 2.5

Available in 21 colours, the Tokdis smart band 2.5 is one of the finest deals for Amazon fitness bands sale on Amazon. With three professional sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., this smart fitness band offers many more advanced features.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 3 days

Weight: 70 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Many advanced features at a low priceBattery backup of only three days
Provides continuous heart rate monitorComes with only three sports modes and band faces
cellpic
Tokdis Smart Band 2.5 – Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Color Display, USB Charging, 3 Days Battery Life, Activity Tracker, Men’s and Women’s Health Tracking, Black Strap (Black)
82% off
549 2,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus W101IN

Powered by the technology of OnePlus, the OnePlus W101IN fitness band is a must-have for your fitness collection. With on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, the W101IN is a fitness band engineered for excellence so that you can focus on your training.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 15 days

Weight: 23 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Water resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutesA little expensive compared to other fitness bands
Very lightweightProblems connecting and accessing the OnePlus Health mobile application
cellpic
OnePlus Smart Band: 13 Exercise Modes, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, 5ATM+Water & Dust Resistant( Android & iOS Compatible)
43% off
1,599 2,799
Buy now

4. Fastrack Reflex 3.0

Pioneers of smart rectangle bands, Fastrack's Reflex 3.0 is on a fantastic sale offer at Amazon. Engineered with 10 sports modes and 20 unique band faces, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one of the finest options for owning as well as gifting.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 10 days

Weight: 24 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
More than ten sports modes and water resistantProblem with the touchscreen
Light-weightA little expensive comparing its features
cellpic
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
40% off
1,795 2,995
Buy now

5. Mi Smart Band 5

One of the top-selling companies in the fitness band range, Mi, is back with a new Mi Smart band 5. The Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sports modes, a 125 mAh battery, and many new and exciting features, along with being lightweight.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 14 days

Weight: 12 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
One of the lightest fitness bandsAn expensive buy for a fitness band
Offers massive battery backup and advanced features 
cellpic
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), Women’s Health Tracking (Black)
33% off
1,999 2,999
Buy now

6. ShoptoShop 2.3

If you wish to get a great Amazon fitness bands sale deal on Amazon prime day sale, you must check out the ShoptoShop smart fitness band 3. This unisex fitness band is equipped with all-day activity tracking, steps and distance tracker, calories burned meter, active minutes, and more.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 7 days

Weight: 150 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Comes in over 30 coloursBattery backup of only seven days
Steps and daily activity trackerIt lacks the calling feature.
cellpic
SHOPTOSHOP Smart Band 2.3 – Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Color Display, USB Charging, Activity Tracker, Men’s and Women’s (Multi)
50% off
499 999
Buy now

7. Hadwin M4

If you are looking for a fitness band on a budget, you would not want to miss the Hadwin M4 on the Amazon prime day sale. With features like calories burned count, distance and step tracker, active minutes count, and many more, Hadwin M4 can be the perfect buy in any colour.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 7 days

Weight: 80 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
A budget buy available in eight coloursBattery backup of only seven days
Unisex with advanced featuresDoes not have the call feature
cellpic
Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Color Display, USB Charging, Activity Tracker, Men’s and Women’s Health Tracking, Compatible All Androids iOS Phone (BandN-M4-Black)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

8. Portronics Kronos X3

A name as old and trustable as Portonics, this latest Kronos X3 is made for perfection. Styled by three appealing colours and advanced features to make your day sporty, this lightweight and stylish fitness band is an item you must check for on the Amazon fitness bands sale.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 7 days

Weight: 50 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
LightweightOverpriced for seven days of battery life
Stylish design with multiple colour options 
cellpic
Portronics Kronos X3 Smart Fitness Band with Steps Tracker, Spo2, Blood Pressure & Heart Rate Monitor, Call & Message Reminder(Android & iOS Compatible)(Black)
40% off
1,199 1,999
Buy now

9. Togkart M4-FitB

If you are looking for a very budget-friendly fitness band in the Amazon fitness bands sale, the M4-FitB# is something you should not miss out. As it is equipped with features ranging from steps and a daily activity tracker to a health monitor, the M4-FitB# surely should not be missed.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 3-5 days

Weight: 25 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Comes with many advanced features at a lower pricePoor battery backup
Lightweight with many advanced features 
cellpic
Togkart Wireless Water Resistant Sports Fitness Band with Heart Rate Sensor & Activity Tracker Band
29% off
605 850
Buy now

10. Waylon M6

The Waylon M6 has features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., and has to be one of the finest deals on Amazon. It also offers a wide variety of colours to choose from.

Specifications:

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Battery life: 3 days

Weight: 80 gms

Connector type: USB

ProsCons
Comes in over 16 coloursBattery backup of only three days
cellpic
Waylon M6 Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band| Activity Tracker| Blood Pressure| Heart Rate Sensor| Sleep Monitor| Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Device (Grey)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

Price of fitness bands at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sonata S6-3Rs. 999
Tokdis 2.5Rs. 549
OnePlus ‎W101INRs. 1,599
Fastrack Reflex 3.90Rs. 1,795
Mi Band 5Rs. 1,999
ShoptoShop M5Rs. 500
Hadwin M4Rs. 599
Portronics Kronox X3 1,199
Togkart M4-FitB#Rs. 405
Waylon M6Rs. 599

Best 3 Features For You

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best deals on Amazon fitness bands sale:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Sonata S6-3Calories trackerMulti-sports modesSleep monitorr
Tokdis 2.524/12 hour time modeRemote cameraIPX7 water resistant
OnePlus ‎W101IN15 days battery backupCamera shutter  controlPersonal health monitor
Fastrack Reflex 3.9020 unique band faces10 sport modesWater-resistant
Mi Band 511 sport modes14 days battery backupWomen’s health tracking
ShoptoShop M5All-day activity trackingCalories burner meterOver 30 colours
Hadwin M4Distance and step trackerEight coloursSleep tracker
Portronics Kronox X3Blood pressure monitorSleep trackingHeart rate measuer
Togkart M4-FitB#Activity trackerSleep trackerCall and notification manager
Waylon M6SPO2 monitoringHeart rate measuringActivity tracker

Best value for money amazon fitness bands sale

If only one fitness band from the Amazon fitness bands sale list were chosen, it would be the OnePlus W101IN. This fitness band has the innovation and machinery of OnePlus and is equipped with advanced features like on-demand daytime spot checks, continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, and much more.

Best overall for money amazon fitness bands sale

When it comes to sports, Fastrack hits the mark, and if we are talking about the best overall fitness band, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is the best. With 10 sports modes and 20 unique band faces, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one of the finest fitness bands among the Amazon fitness bands sale.

How to find amazon fitness bands sale?

Always consider price and features while choosing the best fitness band. While the majority of them contain heart rate monitors, a handful of them also have SpO2 monitors, which track your body's blood oxygen levels. There are several stylish, affordable smartwatches on the market right now, and the majority of them provide a wide range of fitness and health-related capabilities.

In addition to these two capabilities, many of these gadgets have fitness monitoring settings for swimming, running, and other outdoor and indoor sports. So consider your requirements and compare the features with the fitness band and then make your final purchase.

FAQs

1. Can fitness bands be used without a phone?

Yes, you can use a fitness band without a mobile phone. All its functions, except the ones that need mobile connectivity (SMS and call alerts), can be used.

2. Is a Bluetooth fitness band harmful to health?

The human body is not affected by Bluetooth exposure as it emits low radiation.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

