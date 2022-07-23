Amazon Prime Sale: Avail discount of up to 82% on fitness bands

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Choosing the best fitness band is more difficult now than it always was. In addition to a variety of hues, patterns, and textures, fitness band innovation is constantly evolving. These days, fitness bands have become really popular because of their various advantages. These wristbands are available to assist you in keeping a record of your fitness, whether you have a regular exercise regimen or would like to check your health data quickly. One of the leading causes of the fitness band and fitness tracker craze is the sharp rise in attention to health.
By providing a list of the Amazon fitness bands sales, we strive to make your purchase experience simpler. Therefore, this post will outline some of the essential factors you must watch out for when buying a fitness band in India to help you with decision-making.
Here are some of the best Amazon fitness bands sales on the Amazon prime day sale:
1. Sonata S6-3
Belonging to the Gold series of Sonata, the new S6-3 fitness band is equipped with the most advanced features. With multi-sports mode, sleep monitor, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, and weighing around 100gms, this exciting fitness band is available on the Amazon prime day sale.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 5 days
Weight: 100 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price with many advanced features
|Battery backup of five days
|Multi-sports
|Water resistant but not made for swimming and rain
2. Tokdis Smart Band 2.5
Available in 21 colours, the Tokdis smart band 2.5 is one of the finest deals for Amazon fitness bands sale on Amazon. With three professional sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., this smart fitness band offers many more advanced features.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 3 days
Weight: 70 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Many advanced features at a low price
|Battery backup of only three days
|Provides continuous heart rate monitor
|Comes with only three sports modes and band faces
3. OnePlus W101IN
Powered by the technology of OnePlus, the OnePlus W101IN fitness band is a must-have for your fitness collection. With on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, the W101IN is a fitness band engineered for excellence so that you can focus on your training.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 15 days
Weight: 23 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Water resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes
|A little expensive compared to other fitness bands
|Very lightweight
|Problems connecting and accessing the OnePlus Health mobile application
4. Fastrack Reflex 3.0
Pioneers of smart rectangle bands, Fastrack's Reflex 3.0 is on a fantastic sale offer at Amazon. Engineered with 10 sports modes and 20 unique band faces, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one of the finest options for owning as well as gifting.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 10 days
Weight: 24 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|More than ten sports modes and water resistant
|Problem with the touchscreen
|Light-weight
|A little expensive comparing its features
5. Mi Smart Band 5
One of the top-selling companies in the fitness band range, Mi, is back with a new Mi Smart band 5. The Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sports modes, a 125 mAh battery, and many new and exciting features, along with being lightweight.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 14 days
Weight: 12 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the lightest fitness bands
|An expensive buy for a fitness band
|Offers massive battery backup and advanced features
6. ShoptoShop 2.3
If you wish to get a great Amazon fitness bands sale deal on Amazon prime day sale, you must check out the ShoptoShop smart fitness band 3. This unisex fitness band is equipped with all-day activity tracking, steps and distance tracker, calories burned meter, active minutes, and more.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 7 days
Weight: 150 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in over 30 colours
|Battery backup of only seven days
|Steps and daily activity tracker
|It lacks the calling feature.
7. Hadwin M4
If you are looking for a fitness band on a budget, you would not want to miss the Hadwin M4 on the Amazon prime day sale. With features like calories burned count, distance and step tracker, active minutes count, and many more, Hadwin M4 can be the perfect buy in any colour.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 7 days
Weight: 80 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|A budget buy available in eight colours
|Battery backup of only seven days
|Unisex with advanced features
|Does not have the call feature
8. Portronics Kronos X3
A name as old and trustable as Portonics, this latest Kronos X3 is made for perfection. Styled by three appealing colours and advanced features to make your day sporty, this lightweight and stylish fitness band is an item you must check for on the Amazon fitness bands sale.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 7 days
Weight: 50 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Overpriced for seven days of battery life
|Stylish design with multiple colour options
9. Togkart M4-FitB
If you are looking for a very budget-friendly fitness band in the Amazon fitness bands sale, the M4-FitB# is something you should not miss out. As it is equipped with features ranging from steps and a daily activity tracker to a health monitor, the M4-FitB# surely should not be missed.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 3-5 days
Weight: 25 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with many advanced features at a lower price
|Poor battery backup
|Lightweight with many advanced features
10. Waylon M6
The Waylon M6 has features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., and has to be one of the finest deals on Amazon. It also offers a wide variety of colours to choose from.
Specifications:
Wireless type: Bluetooth
Battery life: 3 days
Weight: 80 gms
Connector type: USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in over 16 colours
|Battery backup of only three days
|Product
|Price
|Sonata S6-3
|Rs. 999
|Tokdis 2.5
|Rs. 549
|OnePlus W101IN
|Rs. 1,599
|Fastrack Reflex 3.90
|Rs. 1,795
|Mi Band 5
|Rs. 1,999
|ShoptoShop M5
|Rs. 500
|Hadwin M4
|Rs. 599
|Portronics Kronox X3
|₹1,199
|Togkart M4-FitB#
|Rs. 405
|Waylon M6
|Rs. 599
Best 3 Features For You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best deals on Amazon fitness bands sale:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Sonata S6-3
|Calories tracker
|Multi-sports modes
|Sleep monitorr
|Tokdis 2.5
|24/12 hour time mode
|Remote camera
|IPX7 water resistant
|OnePlus W101IN
|15 days battery backup
|Camera shutter control
|Personal health monitor
|Fastrack Reflex 3.90
|20 unique band faces
|10 sport modes
|Water-resistant
|Mi Band 5
|11 sport modes
|14 days battery backup
|Women’s health tracking
|ShoptoShop M5
|All-day activity tracking
|Calories burner meter
|Over 30 colours
|Hadwin M4
|Distance and step tracker
|Eight colours
|Sleep tracker
|Portronics Kronox X3
|Blood pressure monitor
|Sleep tracking
|Heart rate measuer
|Togkart M4-FitB#
|Activity tracker
|Sleep tracker
|Call and notification manager
|Waylon M6
|SPO2 monitoring
|Heart rate measuring
|Activity tracker
Best value for money amazon fitness bands sale
If only one fitness band from the Amazon fitness bands sale list were chosen, it would be the OnePlus W101IN. This fitness band has the innovation and machinery of OnePlus and is equipped with advanced features like on-demand daytime spot checks, continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, and much more.
Best overall for money amazon fitness bands sale
When it comes to sports, Fastrack hits the mark, and if we are talking about the best overall fitness band, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is the best. With 10 sports modes and 20 unique band faces, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one of the finest fitness bands among the Amazon fitness bands sale.
How to find amazon fitness bands sale?
Always consider price and features while choosing the best fitness band. While the majority of them contain heart rate monitors, a handful of them also have SpO2 monitors, which track your body's blood oxygen levels. There are several stylish, affordable smartwatches on the market right now, and the majority of them provide a wide range of fitness and health-related capabilities.
In addition to these two capabilities, many of these gadgets have fitness monitoring settings for swimming, running, and other outdoor and indoor sports. So consider your requirements and compare the features with the fitness band and then make your final purchase.
FAQs
1. Can fitness bands be used without a phone?
Yes, you can use a fitness band without a mobile phone. All its functions, except the ones that need mobile connectivity (SMS and call alerts), can be used.
2. Is a Bluetooth fitness band harmful to health?
The human body is not affected by Bluetooth exposure as it emits low radiation.
