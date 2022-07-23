Amazon Prime Sale: Avail discount of up to 82% on fitness bands

Amazon Prime Sale: Fitness bands come with a host of features and allow one to monitor heart, oxygen levels, sleep cycles and more.

Choosing the best fitness band is more difficult now than it always was. In addition to a variety of hues, patterns, and textures, fitness band innovation is constantly evolving. These days, fitness bands have become really popular because of their various advantages. These wristbands are available to assist you in keeping a record of your fitness, whether you have a regular exercise regimen or would like to check your health data quickly. One of the leading causes of the fitness band and fitness tracker craze is the sharp rise in attention to health. By providing a list of the Amazon fitness bands sales, we strive to make your purchase experience simpler. Therefore, this post will outline some of the essential factors you must watch out for when buying a fitness band in India to help you with decision-making. Here are some of the best Amazon fitness bands sales on the Amazon prime day sale: 1. Sonata S6-3 Belonging to the Gold series of Sonata, the new S6-3 fitness band is equipped with the most advanced features. With multi-sports mode, sleep monitor, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, and weighing around 100gms, this exciting fitness band is available on the Amazon prime day sale. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 5 days Weight: 100 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Affordable price with many advanced features Battery backup of five days Multi-sports Water resistant but not made for swimming and rain

2. Tokdis Smart Band 2.5 Available in 21 colours, the Tokdis smart band 2.5 is one of the finest deals for Amazon fitness bands sale on Amazon. With three professional sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., this smart fitness band offers many more advanced features. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 3 days Weight: 70 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Many advanced features at a low price Battery backup of only three days Provides continuous heart rate monitor Comes with only three sports modes and band faces

3. OnePlus W101IN Powered by the technology of OnePlus, the OnePlus W101IN fitness band is a must-have for your fitness collection. With on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, the W101IN is a fitness band engineered for excellence so that you can focus on your training. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 15 days Weight: 23 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Water resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes A little expensive compared to other fitness bands Very lightweight Problems connecting and accessing the OnePlus Health mobile application

4. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Pioneers of smart rectangle bands, Fastrack's Reflex 3.0 is on a fantastic sale offer at Amazon. Engineered with 10 sports modes and 20 unique band faces, the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one of the finest options for owning as well as gifting. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 10 days Weight: 24 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons More than ten sports modes and water resistant Problem with the touchscreen Light-weight A little expensive comparing its features

5. Mi Smart Band 5 One of the top-selling companies in the fitness band range, Mi, is back with a new Mi Smart band 5. The Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sports modes, a 125 mAh battery, and many new and exciting features, along with being lightweight. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 14 days Weight: 12 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons One of the lightest fitness bands An expensive buy for a fitness band Offers massive battery backup and advanced features

6. ShoptoShop 2.3 If you wish to get a great Amazon fitness bands sale deal on Amazon prime day sale, you must check out the ShoptoShop smart fitness band 3. This unisex fitness band is equipped with all-day activity tracking, steps and distance tracker, calories burned meter, active minutes, and more. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 7 days Weight: 150 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Comes in over 30 colours Battery backup of only seven days Steps and daily activity tracker It lacks the calling feature.

7. Hadwin M4 If you are looking for a fitness band on a budget, you would not want to miss the Hadwin M4 on the Amazon prime day sale. With features like calories burned count, distance and step tracker, active minutes count, and many more, Hadwin M4 can be the perfect buy in any colour. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 7 days Weight: 80 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons A budget buy available in eight colours Battery backup of only seven days Unisex with advanced features Does not have the call feature

8. Portronics Kronos X3 A name as old and trustable as Portonics, this latest Kronos X3 is made for perfection. Styled by three appealing colours and advanced features to make your day sporty, this lightweight and stylish fitness band is an item you must check for on the Amazon fitness bands sale. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 7 days Weight: 50 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Lightweight Overpriced for seven days of battery life Stylish design with multiple colour options

9. Togkart M4-FitB If you are looking for a very budget-friendly fitness band in the Amazon fitness bands sale, the M4-FitB# is something you should not miss out. As it is equipped with features ranging from steps and a daily activity tracker to a health monitor, the M4-FitB# surely should not be missed. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 3-5 days Weight: 25 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Comes with many advanced features at a lower price Poor battery backup Lightweight with many advanced features

10. Waylon M6 The Waylon M6 has features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, etc., and has to be one of the finest deals on Amazon. It also offers a wide variety of colours to choose from. Specifications: Wireless type: Bluetooth Battery life: 3 days Weight: 80 gms Connector type: USB

Pros Cons Comes in over 16 colours Battery backup of only three days

Price of fitness bands at a glance:

Product Price Sonata S6-3 Rs. 999 Tokdis 2.5 Rs. 549 OnePlus ‎W101IN Rs. 1,599 Fastrack Reflex 3.90 Rs. 1,795 Mi Band 5 Rs. 1,999 ShoptoShop M5 Rs. 500 Hadwin M4 Rs. 599 Portronics Kronox X3 ₹ 1,199 Togkart M4-FitB# Rs. 405 Waylon M6 Rs. 599

Best 3 Features For You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best deals on Amazon fitness bands sale:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Sonata S6-3 Calories tracker Multi-sports modes Sleep monitorr Tokdis 2.5 24/12 hour time mode Remote camera IPX7 water resistant OnePlus ‎W101IN 15 days battery backup Camera shutter control Personal health monitor Fastrack Reflex 3.90 20 unique band faces 10 sport modes Water-resistant Mi Band 5 11 sport modes 14 days battery backup Women’s health tracking ShoptoShop M5 All-day activity tracking Calories burner meter Over 30 colours Hadwin M4 Distance and step tracker Eight colours Sleep tracker Portronics Kronox X3 Blood pressure monitor Sleep tracking Heart rate measuer Togkart M4-FitB# Activity tracker Sleep tracker Call and notification manager Waylon M6 SPO2 monitoring Heart rate measuring Activity tracker