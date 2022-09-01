Best 2.5 GHz processor phones: A buyer's guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
With a 2.5 GHz processor, your smartphone will be faster and more efficient than any other phone on the market. You won't have to wait for your apps or web pages to load as they will operate at a lightning-fast speed.
The sleek design and large display of such phones make it a perfect choice for anyone who wants a powerful device that still looks great. Let's check out the list of a handful of such reliable and cool smartphones.
1. Redmi Note 10S
Released in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S is available in three colours. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has 6GB of RAM. The phone runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 12 operating system and has a powerful processor.
Specifications:
· Brand: Redmi
· OS: Android 11
· CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz
· Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
· Screen Size: 6.43 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Outstanding performance
|No wireless charging
|Great cameras
|Average battery life
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
This smartphone with 5G connectivity is extremely handy and affordable. This phone is a great option for someone who wants to enjoy every benefit of advanced phones without too much spending.
Specifications:
· Other display features: Wireless
· RAM: 6 GB
· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required
· Display technology: LCD
· OS: Android | 12.0
· Device interface: PrimaryTouchscreen
· Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams
· Audio Jack: 3.5 mm
· Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.1
· Other camera features: Rear, Front
· GPS: True
|Pros
|Cons
|Good storage
|No option to extend storage space
|Good picture quality
|Battery life is not good
3. OPPO A31 Mystery Black
The OPPO A31 offers good value for money with its impressive triple rear camera setup and large battery capacity. The phone has a powerful battery backup and a great display.
Specifications:
· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen
· RAM: 6 GB
· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, WiFi
· Other display features: Wireless
· Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
· OS: Android 9.0
· Audio Jack: 3.5 mm
· Connectivity technologies: 4G
· Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
· Other camera features: Triple Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) | 8 MP Front Camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery quality
|The phone’s display is not sharp
|Affordable
|Less storage space
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar Black
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a great phone for those looking for a budget-friendly option that still offers features and great performance comparable to more expensive phones.
Specifications:
· RAM: 4 GB
· Connectivity technologies: 4G
· Item model number: Redmi Note 9 Pro
· OS: Android 10.0
· Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
· Audio Jack: 3.5 mm
· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, WiFi
· Other display features: Wireless
· Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams
· Display technology: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 PPI density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 450 nits type. brightness
· Resolution: 2400 x 1080
· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen
· Other camera features: Rear
|Pros
|Cons
|Great phone for gaming and videos
|Does not come with a headphone jack
|Budget-friendly smart phone
|Battery life is poor
5. iQOO 9 SE 5G
The iQOO 9 SE, 5G phone, is one of the latest smartphones of iQOO. The smartphone comes with an excellent and powerful processor with 5G connectivity.
Specifications:
· Brand: IQOO
· Model Number: I2019
· OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
· RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
· CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|High quality three rear cameras
|No IP rating for dust or water resistance
|Large 4500mAh battery capacity for extended use
|Expensive
6. Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)
One of the newest smartphones on the market is the Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black). With lots of amazing features, this is a perfect 2.5 GHz processor phone.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 11 - MiUI 12.5
· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required
· Item model number: Mi 11X
· RAM: 6 GB
· Colour: Cosmic BlackWireless communication technologies, Bluetooth, WiFi
· Other display features: Wireless
· Product Dimensions: 16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 Grams
· Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth; Infrared; USB
· GPS: True
· Other camera features: Triple Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) | 20 MP Front Camera
· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen
· Form factor: Bar
|Pros
|Cons
|5G connectivity
|A bit expensive
|Good overall performance
|No wireless charging
7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the perfect smartphone for people who love taking pictures and watching videos. It has an incredible camera and a powerful processor that can handle any task you throw at it without slowing down or crashing - all in a sleek design with a large screen.
Specifications:
· Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 189 Grams
· Device interface - primary: Touchscreen
· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, WiFi
· RAM: 6 GB
· Display technology: AMOLED
· OS: Android
· Connectivity technologies: GSM, (1900/1800/850/900 MHz), HSPA+, 4G, 3G, (2100/1900/850/900 MHz), (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz), LTE
· Batteries: 1 A battery is required
· Colour: Midnight Black
Other display features: Wireless
· Other camera features: Front
· Form factor: Touchscreen Phone
|Pros
|Cons
|The screen is great for watching movies and videos
|High priced
|Excellent camera
|No headphone jack
|Product
|Price
|Redmi Note 10S
|Rs. 12,999
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Rs. 18,999
|OPPO A31 Mystery Black
|Rs. 11,990
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar Black
|Rs. 14,249
|iQOO 9 SE 5G
|Rs. 33,900
|Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)
|Rs. 27,999
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|Rs. 53,999
3 Best features for you
Check out the table below that reflects the top three features of the best 2.5 GHz Processor phones on Amazon:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Note 10S
|MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core Processor
|5000 mAh large battery
|6.43 inches Super AMOLDED Display
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|RAM: 6 GB
|Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grms
|Display technology: LCD
|OPPO A31 Mystery Black
|OS: Android 9.0
|Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
|RAM:6 GB
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar Black
|OS: Android 10.0
|Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams
|RAM:4 GB
|iQOO 9 SE 5G
|Screen Size: 6.62 inches
|Battery Power (In mAH): 4500
|Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB
|Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)
|OS: Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)
|Product Dimensions: 16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 Grams
|RAM:6 GB
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|OS: Android
|Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 189 Grams
|RAM:6 GB
Best value for money
Looking for the best deals on top-quality phones? Among the list of products we have mentioned above, you can check out the latest Samsung Galaxy M33 5G from mobile collections worth value for money. If you are planning to purchase one for your need, this can be the perfect time to pick one with a 2.5 GHz processor. So, check out the list and grab one that you need.
Best overall 2.5 GHz processor phone
The best overall 2.5 GHz processor phone is the Samsung Galaxy S9+. It has a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6 GB of RAM. Plus, it has a beautiful 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy S9+ isn't just a great phone for gaming and other demanding tasks. It also has excellent battery life.
Its dual rear cameras have fantastic picture quality (12 MP + 12 MP). If you're looking for the best phone with a 2.5 GHz processor, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is a clear choice.
How to find the best 2.5 GHz Processor Phone?
With the advancement of technologies, the features of smartphones have also increased. One area where this is particularly evident is in the processor speed. A few years ago, 1 GHz was considered to be a fast processor speed for a smartphone. But now, we're seeing speeds of 2.5 GHz and even higher in some phones.
So, what does this mean for you? If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you may wonder if a 2.5 GHz processor phone is the best option. Here are a few things to consider:
Battery life - A faster processor generally results in shorter battery life. So, if you're looking for a phone with great battery life, you may opt for a phone with a slower processor speed.
Price - Phones with speedy processors tend to be more expensive. So, if you're on a budget, you may want to stick with a phone with a 1 GHz or lower processor speed.
Usage - For those using their phone for basic tasks like email and social media, a 2.5 GHz processor isn't necessary. However, if you're a user who likes to play games or use resource-intensive apps, a 2.5 GHz processor will likely be worth the investment.
Future-proofing - A 2.5 GHz processor phone is a good option if you want to use the latest technology.
If you are searching for a new smartphone, many options are available. Do some research and find the phone that's right for your needs.
