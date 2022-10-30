Story Saved
Best Eureka Forbes water purifier: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 31, 2022 00:06 IST
Summary:

Looking for the best water purifier for your home? Check out our top pick – the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard!

Eureka forbes water purifier

The Eureka Forbes water purifier is the best way to purify your water as it has the capability of removing 99.9% of harmful bacteria and 99.9% of harmful protozoa. It ensures that you have 100% safe drinking water that's pure and refreshing.

With several products to choose from, finding the right product can get tricky sometimes. But if you are looking for the best water purifier here are some factors you need to consider before buying. Such as the size of your family and the space available in your house or apartment, budget restrictions, etc.

Best water purifier for you

1. Eureka Forbes AquaSure

The Aquaguard water purifier saves up to 60% of water compared to standard RO+UV water purifiers, which waste up to 50-75% of water. It has a smart LED indicator that shows the status of Power On, Purification On, and Tank Full. In addition, overflow protection is also provided.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: Black/White
  • Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 litres
  • Included components: User manual, installation kit
ProsCons
Budget-friendlyWater leakage issue
Easy to install 
Good taste of water 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank Water saving (White)
44% off 8,968.7 16,000
Buy now

2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura

This water machine extracts all the important minerals present in water like calcium and magnesium for your everyday healthy diet. Ultrafiltration provides the pure and perfect clarity with which one can quench one’s thirst. At the same time remains safe for our children as well. This copper-infused water has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that support a healthy metabolism. The body also uses it to provide energy and for growth.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: Black
  • Special features: UV, UF, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 litres
  • Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter
ProsCons
Water tastes goodHandle switch is fragile
Easy to install 
Good in design 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS+Active Copper+Mineral Guard+UV E-boiling Technology, Water Purifier (Black & Copper), 7 Liter
29% off 17,499 24,500
Buy now

3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel 8L water purifier is the ideal machine for water purification purposes. It has been designed to treat multiple sources of water such as tanker, borewell or tap water and is compact and reliable. This appliance runs on 230 watts of power. The UV lamp used in this purifier is 4 Watts.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: White & Black
  • Special feature: RO, RO+
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 8 litres
  • Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter
ProsCons
Good build qualityHard to see the water level because of its dark theme
Easy to install 
Great in water taste 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier with 8L Large Tank, Patented Active Copper+RO+UV e-boiling+MTDS+Mineral Guard Technology with water saving (White)
35% off 12,999 20,000
Buy now

4. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze

The AquaSure is a solid, sleek, and highly portable water purifier easy to carry wherever you go. The high storage capacity helps users to store enough purified water for use at homes and in offices.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: Grey
  • Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 litres
  • Included components: User Manual
ProsCons
Good in designThe water level sensor could be improved
Good performance 
Good in services 
Water tastes good 
cellpic
AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS,7L storage water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water (Grey) from Eureka Forbes
41% off 9,499 16,000
Buy now

5.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite

This water purifier has Active Copper Technology brings the health benefits of copper to your water. Advanced Virus Filter, or AVF, is an additional protective feature, not just against bacterial contamination but also viral. The booster pump is required to work when the incoming water pressure is lower than 0.3 kg/cm sq.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: White & Black
  • Special features: AVF, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 8 litres
  • Included components: User manual
ProsCons
Good Water capacityThe water taste could be better
Easy to installHeavy maintenance cost
 Wall stand issues
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite Water Purifier with 8L Large Tank, Patented Active Copper+RO+Advanced Virus Filter+Mineral Guard Technology with water saving (White)
38% off 12,499 20,000
Buy now

6. AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus

Spend less money and reduce your water usage. The AquaSure Smart Plus water purifier can be easily wall-mounted or kept on your counter. If the inlet water pressure is low, an external booster pump may be necessary. Available to you through our service technician, but an additional fee applies.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour:Black
  • Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 6 litres
  • Included components: Installation Kit
ProsCons
Hassle-free installationOverflowing water issues
Good build quality 

7. Aquaguard Vista UV

You can go a step further to ensure that your water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. By purifying your drinking water with this Ultrabrite Ultraviolet water purifier from Eureka Forbes, you can enjoy peace of mind about the quality of water at home. The Mineral Guard Technology in this UV purifier retains essential minerals like Magnesium, Calcium and Molybdenum within the water to promote healthy living. The e-boiling technology ensures that every drop of water is purified in 5 stages before being ready to drink.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: White
  • Special feature: UV
  • Material: Plastic
  • Included components: User manual
ProsCons
Premium lookSlow refill of water
Easy to install 
Free Installation 
Good water taste 
cellpic
Aquaguard Vista UV Water Purifier|Suitable for Municipal water,TDS below 200ppm,(Not suitable for borewell & tanker water),Eureka Forbes
29% off 7,499 10,500
Buy now

8. Aquaguard Ivory

Our 7-stage purification process ensures that your water is fresh, filtered and healthy. The large storage capacity of 7 litres allows you to store more water for longer periods. Aquaguard Ivory with Active Copper Technology always provides you with a healthy, safe and fresh source of drinking water every time. It removes harmful impurities from the water and helps to keep you hydrated.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour:White
  • Special features: Active copper, energy saving mode, and LED Indicator
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 litres
  • Included components: Plumbing kit, user manual, accessories
ProsCons
Good overall performanceCopper colour quality could be improved 
Easy to install 
Good water taste 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aqua guard Ivory RO+AUTO UV+ Mineral Guard + Active Copper Technology Water Purifier (White, 7 litres)
33% off 15,999 24,000
Buy now

9. Aquaguard Ritz

Water purification has never been easier. The quiet, stylish, and powerful Aquaguard Ritz is an ideal solution to purify your drinking water conveniently for your entire family. The Aquaguard Ritz is designed with a high-grade 304 Stainless Steel tank made of the same material used in making surgical instruments for durability and easy cleaning.

Specifications

  • Brand:Eureka Forbes
  • Color: Black
  • Special features: UV e-Boiling,stainless steel tank, energy saving mode
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 5.5 litres
  • Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter with bracket for adapter
ProsCons
Hassle-free installationSuddenly stop working issues
Good build quality 
Good water taste 
cellpic
Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel+Active Copper & Zinc Booster water purifier|Suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water from Eureka Forbes
29% off 19,199 27,000
Buy now

10. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC

A compact design and easy-to-clean filter make the Aquaguard UTC the perfect fit for small kitchens, apartments, and bathrooms. You can easily install your water purifier under the sink and enjoy fresh water on the tap with minimum maintenance. With this premium RO+UV+MTDS, you'll enjoy a premium drinking experience while removing unhealthy chemicals from your water including lead, mercury, and arsenic. Additionally, you can adjust the taste of the water by using our unique e-boiling technology.

Specifications

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes
  • Colour: White & Black
  • Special features: RO+, 500-1999ppm
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 8 litres
  • Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter, and bracket for adapter
ProsCons
Saves kitchen spaceWater leak issues
Easy to use 
Great in water taste 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes,8-litres,Biotron Technology,White
17% off 18,187 22,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Eureka Forbes AquaSure500-1999ppmRO+Easy to install
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard AuraGood in designUV, UF, ROWater tastes good
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard MarvelGood build qualityRO, RO+Easy to install
AquaSure From Aquaguard AmazeGood in designRO+, 500-1999ppmGood performance
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard EliteAVF, ROGood Water capacityEasy to install
AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart PlusHassle free installationGood build qualityRO+, 500-1999ppm
Aquaguard Vista UVPremium lookUVFree Installation
Aquaguard IvoryActive copperEnergy saving modeLED Indicator
Aquaguard RitzEnergy saving modeStainless Steel TankUV e-Boiling
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC500-1999ppmRO+ 

Best value for money

Aquaguard Vista UV is one of the best value-for-money water purifiers. This Ultrabrite Ultraviolet water purifier from Eureka Forbes can help you maintain the quality of your drinking water. Using the Mineral Guard Technology in this UV purifier, essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, and molybdenum are retained in the water to ensure healthy living. It is light on your pocket, easy to use, and gives peace of mind. The product has been designed keeping the user's need in mind, assuring maximum safety with minimum maintenance.

Best overall

TheAquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze is the best water purifier for home use when you are looking to remove impurities such as TDS, Fluoride etc. This purifier can be used in areas where you have municipal water and need to get rid of the various impurities that make your drinking water hazardous. The purifier also has a high storage capacity so that you do not run out of purified water easily. The product is easy to install and has features like LED indicator alerts when the tank is full when service is due & when cartridges need replacement etc. Use this water purifier to treat your water and make it safe for drinking. With a 7 liters tank capacity, it can treat multiple sources of water at a time.

How to find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier

The key when shopping for a new Eureka Forbes water purifier is to first define what you're looking for and how much you are willing to spend. Once you've done that, you can then begin to compare different models.

Make a list of all the specifications you want in the water purifier. Don't prioritize one over another until you've thought of them all. Next, research your options and choose a brand and model. It is a good idea to start with Amazon as they offer just about every brand as well as every model. Searching on Amazon is easy thanks to the filters.

Consider various models when looking to buy a new product. Compare and contrast what they have to offer, find the one with the best deals, and make the final decision that suits your needs best.

Products price list

S.noEureka Forbes Water PurifierPrice
1.Eureka Forbes AquaSure 8499
2.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura 16999
3.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel 12999
4.AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze 8499
5.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite 12499
6.AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus 7499
7.Aquaguard Vista UV 7499
8.Aquaguard Ivory 15999
9.Aquaguard Ritz 18499
10.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC 18100

Conclusion

Successful entrepreneurs have always known that the key to success lies in having access to quality water. After all, we can only survive three days without water, and we often underestimate how much of an essential ingredient water plays in our daily lives. If you’re looking to improve your health and overall well-being or are simply looking to optimize your daily routine and productivity, look no further than Eureka Forbes Water Purifiers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Eureka Forbes water purifier: Buyer's guide

1. Which is the best RO or UV?

2. Is RO water secure and safe to drink?

3. Does Aquaguard also remove heavy metals?

4. What differentiates Dr Aquaguard and Aquasure?

5. How long is the life of the Aquaguard water purifier?

