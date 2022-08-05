Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
From the best camera quality to a top-notch LED display, buying a new phone requires a lot of background research and knowledge. Besides reading or watching videos about the latest phones, features, etc., it is also essential to analyse phones and brands that fit your budget. Among all the existing brands in the market today, Motorola stands out as a brand that provides quality within your budget. By exploring more Motorola mobile phones, you can decide which one you should buy.
Look out for phones with the best-advanced features, exciting offers, and those that fit your budget. We have shortlisted the 9 best Motorola mobile phones under ₹15,000 to make your buying process easier. Check the list of these smartphones below-
1. Motorola G31 (4GB, 64GB)
The Moto G31 and its predecessor, the Moto G30, have extremely similar and fantastic appearances. Motorola G31 has a unique design that feels durable compared to other Motorola phones. You can enjoy watching movies, playing games, or surfing the web for longer periods, thanks to the long-lasting battery of the G31.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB
● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display
● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor
● Weight: 180 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality AMOLED display
|The camera quality is average.
|IPX2 waterproof
2. Motorola G51
The second on the list of the finest Motorola mobile phones under 15,000, the Motorola G51 is a phone that must be checked out in the coming Amazon prime day sale. The 6.8 inches display provides the finest experience for watching your favourite films, exploring the world wide web, and more.
It has a stylish look with amazon colour options like indigo blue, black, etc., making it a decent buying option for phones under 15,000.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB
● Display: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) full HD+ display
● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro processor
● Weight: 420 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest Snapdragon pro processor
|A little heavy compared to other phones in the same price range
|Big display for the best picture quality
|Lacks AMOLED panel
3. Motorola G40
This 6.8-inches long beast provides a dashing and stylish look to its owner. With this large LED display, enjoy the finest games in the best quality and take amazing videos.
The G40, with its glossy back and side frame, gives the mobile phone a classy look. Talking about the comfort of holding the phone, the G40 is not much comfortable due to its design but is surely an attractive mobile phone.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB
● Display: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) full HD+ display
● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera
● Battery: 6000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G processor
● Weight: 450 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a heavy battery backup of 6000 mAh
|Thick compared to other phones in the same price range
|Decent hardware performance
|Slow charging
4. Motorola G22
The Motorola G22, with its amazing battery life, display, camera functions, and software, is made for perfection. From accessing work data to scanning for information in and out, the G22 provides the finest technical elements with a cool and stylish look.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB
● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display
● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 processor
● Weight: 185 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|16 MP front camera for beautiful pictures
|Its performance could be better
|Lightweight
|Captures poor photos in low light
5. Motorola E40
The first listing from the E-series, Motorola E40 is a key budget buy with exciting features for daily use. You can enjoy watching your favourite shows, reading, doing your work efficiently, and much more on the E40.
With its modern look and decent features, the E40 is one of the decent Motorola mobile phones under 15,000.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB
● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display
● Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: UNISOC T700 processor
● Weight: 370 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|A good budget buy with advanced features
|A little outdated processor
|A long-lasting battery in this budget
|Heavy when compared to other phones
6. Moto E 32S
One of the finest Motorola E-series phones in the latest launches, the E 32S provides unmatchable display and performance service in a pocket-friendly budget. With a long-lasting battery with an unmatchable display, the E 32S provides various mind-easing options like watching movies, games, and much more.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB
● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display
● Camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium battery
● Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 processor
● Weight: 185 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight with a long battery life
|Lacks 5G support
|A good budget buy with advanced features
7. Moto G5S Plus (renewed)
With a good metal body that gives the G5S plus an amazing shine, this phone is a true beast in the G series of Motorola. The G5S Plus has a decent screen display and is not that thick to carry around in your pocket; hence, it provides a good overall experience.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB
● Display: 13.97 cm (5.5 inches) IPS LCD
● Camera: 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
● Battery: 3000 mAh Lithium battery
● Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
● Weight: 168 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight with advanced features
|Old processor and only 3000 mAh battery power
|A good budget buy
|Lacks 5G support
8. Motorola G31 (6GB, 256GB - renewed)
The renewed version of the Motorola G31 with more RAM and ROM, the G31 is a must-buy. To enjoy the amazing features in a pocket-friendly budget, this phone is your go-to buy among the best Motorola mobile phones under 15,000.
Specifications:
● Memory: 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB
● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display
● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor
● Weight: 180 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality AMOLED display
|The camera quality is average
|IPX2 waterproof
9. Motorola G30 (renewed)
The Moto G30 boasts a distinctive new design compared to earlier Motorola smartphones. A 6.5-inch screen with a dewdrop notch at the top dominates the front display, making it look simple and stylish.
The phone is thin and comfortable as a thumb can be moved over the panel without difficulty from one side to the other.
Specifications:
● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB
● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display
● Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera
● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery
● Processor: Snapdragon 662 Processor
● Weight: 370 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful battery performance
|Lowlight camera performance
|Faster performance and storage facility
|Chunky design
|Product
|Price
|Motorola G31 (4GB, 64GB)
|11,100
|Motorola G51
|13,890
|Motorola G40
|14,780
|Motorola G22
|10,675
|Motorola E40
|10,290
|Motorola E32 S
|11,000
|Motorola G5S Plus (renewed)
|7,499
|Motorola G31 (6GB, 256GG, renewed)
|13,999
|Motorola G30 (renewed)
|13,999
Best 3 Features For You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Motorola mobile phones under 15,000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|G31 (4,64)
|5000 mAh battery
|13 MP front camera
|Expandable up to 1 TB
|G51
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro processor
|5000 mAh battery
|Big display
|G40
|6000 mAh battery
|13 MP front camera
|Snapdragon 732 G processor
|G22
|16 MP front camera
|Expandable up to 1 TB
|5000 mAh battery
|E40
|5000 mAh battery
|Fingerprint reader with face unlock
|Expandable up to 1 TB
|E32 S
|Lightweight
|Expandable up to 1 TB
|5000 mAh battery
|G55 Plus
|Slim design
|Dual-sim
|Lightweight
|G31 (6, 256)
|ROM of 128 GB
|5000 mAh battery
|13 MP front camera
|G30
|Expandable up to 1 TB
|5000 mAh battery
|ROM of 64 GB
Best Value for Money for Motorola Mobile Phones Under 15,000
If you are looking for the best Motorola mobile phone under 15,000, then the Motorola G31 is the best option in this Amazon Prime Day sale. The Motorola G31 comes with a unique design that feels durable. With 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM alongside its 5000 mAh battery, the G31 becomes a good value for money buy under 15,000.
With the G31, you can not only enjoy watching movies but also play your favourite games and surf the web for extended periods without hassle.
Best Overall Motorola Mobile Phone Under 15,000
The finest among the list of Motorola mobile phones under 15,000, the Motorola G40 is the best overall phone.
The 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128 GB, makes it the best Motorola phone under 15,000. But the most prominent feature is the 6000 mAh battery, the highest for any Motorola phone under 15,000. Besides this, the 6.8-inches display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G processor provide the best internal functions.
If you are looking to buy a Motorola mobile phone under 15,000, you must not miss buying the G40 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
How to Find the Perfect Motorola Mobile Phone Under 15,000?
Your smartphone's CPU, sometimes called the microprocessor or the SoC, makes practically everything on your phone work. It serves as the system's brain, and most of these processors have AI features that effectively make your cellphone as smart as it is today.
We created a guide to assist you in choosing the best smartphone for your needs since deciding from such a dizzying array of alternatives may be difficult.
Mobile phone display sizes appear to be constantly growing and exceeding our expectations for what a mobile screen resolution should be. They now fall under the category of "phablets," with screens that can go as large as 6.9 inches.
The ideal battery life for high-end smartphones is six or more hours of screen time. Anything to do with greater capacity can usually withstand even heavy users. So, check your requirements and choose accordingly by comparing prices online and offline.
FAQs
Is Motorola a good mobile phone company?
In recent years, Motorola has made a great comeback, producing some of the best budget-friendly phones with great exciting features.
How is the battery life of Motorola mobile phones under 15,000?
When talking about the battery life of Motorola phones, the company produces some of the finest phones with long-lasting battery performance.
