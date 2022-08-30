Realme smartphones under ₹ 20,000 are one of the best phones in the budget smartphone category.

Anyone searching for a mid-range or low-cost smartphone should seriously consider one of the top Realme models. Budget-friendly Realme smartphones provide the finest cameras and battery life. These smartphones also have a variety of characteristics, such as a potent processor and a sizable battery. However, finding the best Realme phones that are suitable for you can be a daunting task. Therefore, here is a list of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 to help you know their prices and specifications. Each entry includes a brief description and specifications, along with the link to find out more about the respective Realme phone. Check out the list of the best Realme smartphones under ₹20,000 with incredible features at a budget-friendly price. 1. Realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Realme 9 Pro is an excellent all-around android phone that won't break the bank. It is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 that has a satisfactory camera with occasionally unpredictable performance. Still, it has great battery life, user-friendly software, and a sleek design. Specifications Release date: February 2022 Weight: 195g OS: android 12 Screen size: 6.6-inches Dimensions: 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 695 RAM: 6 GB Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Affordable price Decent cameras Solid battery life Plastic build

2. Realme 9 4G (Meteor Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Realme 9 4G gives a fair deal if you don't require 5G. Its 108MP primary camera lens performs admirably with a wide range of software options enhancing its performance. The device's 5000mAh battery provides ample runtime, and its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has a respectable 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 4G only really falls short when it comes to performance, but if all you're looking for is an everyday phone rather than a gaming device, it has you covered. Specifications Release date: April 2022 Weight: 490 g Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 6 cm OS: android 12 Storage: 128 GB Battery: 5000 mAh Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: qualcomm SM6 225 snapdragon 680 4G RAM: 6 GB Rear camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16 MP

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Mediocre performance High-quality pictures Non-availability of 5 G

3. Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) For the price, the Realme 9 5G is a reasonably competent phone. Although compromises have been made to fit 5 G connectivity, it still appears relatively decent. It has a plastic frame and feels like the pro version of the line, but it has a striking colour that seems fantastic and glamorous. Even so, if you're not a photographer, the Realme 9 5 G covers the essentials of a camera phone. Specifications Release date: May 2022 Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2412 CPU: qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 4 GB Weight: 199 g Dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm OS: android 11 Storage: 64 GB Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Smart design Average display Excellent primary camera Absence of an ultra-wide lens

4. Realme 8 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) The Realme 8 5G is one of the most excellent options if you're searching for a highly affordable 5G mobile. It enables access to the newest data connectivity for less than most other gadgets. This inexpensive Android phone has a typical style, a respectable processor, a decent camera, and a sizable but attractive display. Specifications Release date: April 2021 Storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB Battery: 5000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Weight: 185g Dimensions: 16.25 x 7.48 x 0.85 cm OS: android 11 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: dimensity 700 RAM: 4GB

Pros Cons Affordable 5 G Basic design Large bright screen Average camera

5. Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The regular model of the Realme 8 isn't technically the weakest, despite being the only one without a suffix; in fact, it has greater power than the 5G model, even though it can only connect to 4G networks. This is a low-cost Android phone that performs well across the board, especially in terms of display and performance, where it is an excellent gadget for the money. Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 177 g Dimensions: ‎16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm OS: android 11 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB Battery: 5,000 mAh Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Helio G95 Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16 MP

Pros Cons Sharp display It feels a bit cheap Performs well in gaming Divisive due to shiny look

6. Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB + 64 GB Storage) The Realme Narzo 50 5G is a good option if you're looking to get a new Realme smartphone under ₹20,000 and want the most recent Android version, a faster refresh rate display, and a long-lasting battery. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of the Realme Narzo 50 5G supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device's mediatek dimensity 810 processor provides outstanding performance. The phone supports up to 33 W of fast charging and runs android 12 OS. The gadget even supports 5 G. The device's camera performance, however, is acceptable. Specifications Launch date: May 2022 Processor: mediatek dimensity 810 MT6833 Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000 mAh OS: android 11 Memory storage capacity: 64 GB Screen size: 6.6-inches

Pros Cons 5 G support Average cameras Fast charging

7. Realme 9i (Prism Black, 64 GB, 4GB RAM) The Realme 9 series is a new addition to Realme's lineup of mid-range smartphones. The Realme 9i is the first device the company has released in this series. The gadget features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a snapdragon 680 processor. It comes with 64 GB of storage that can be expanded using a specific micro SD card slot. The cameras can produce some excellent photos. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes that is built into the power button. Additionally, the phone offers face unlock functionality that utilises the selfie camera. Specifications Launch date: January 2022 Processor chipset: qualcomm snapdragon 680 RAM: 4 GB Rear camera: triple (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Internal memory: 64 GB Screen size: 6.6-inches Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good battery life Plastic back panel Stereo speakers Average macro and depth cameras

8.Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Realme Narzo 30 5 G is a fantastic option if you don't mind having average cameras and short battery life and can live with that. The selfie camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Realme Narzo 5 G's bezel-free display. The Realme 5G-enabled device has a triple-camera array on the back for image purposes. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the back to unlock the device safely. Specifications Launch date: June 2021 Processor: mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833 RAM: 6 GB Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Storage: 128 GB Front camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000mAh Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD Android: v11 OS

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Average cameras Strong processor 18 W charging support IPS LCD

Best 3 features for consumers:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme 9 Pro 33 W fast charging Strong processor Affordable price Realme 9 4G Excellent camera Long-lasting battery AMOLED display Realme 9 5G Excellent camera performance 5 G connectivity 120 Hz refresh rate of the display Realme 8 5G Low-cost 5 G phone Large and good-looking display Super-speedy internet Realme 8 Excellent performance in gaming Sharp display Long-lasting battery Realme Narzo5 33 W fast charging 5G support Water-drop notch display Realme 9 i Good battery life Strong processor High-quality stereo speakers Realme Narzo 30 5G Long battery life Bezel-less display 18 W fast charging

Best value for money The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 and also the best buy among the affordable Realme phones discussed above. It is priced at only Rs. 15,999. As a 5G phone with several powerful features, this phWater-drops the best value for money. Best overall Choosing the best Realme phone amongst the plethora of options available in the market can be confusing. In such a case, the Realme Narzo 50 5G variant comes as a best-in-class option for individuals. Apart from being a 5G-ready phone, it provides the capacity to increase the storage capacity to help you store photos and videos up to 1TB. How to find the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000? It is challenging to decide which Realme smartphone to purchase. To simplify the issue, think about what you want to use your new phone for. Do you want to use it to shoot pictures? Or would you rather see a movie? If you wish to buy a Realme mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 for gaming purposes, choosing a phone with a larger screen size will be suitable for you. If you wish to click beautiful photos regularly with your Realme phone, consider the number of megapixels, image stabilisation feature, lens types, etc. And, if you don’t wish to run from one socket to the other throughout the day, choose a smartphone with a strong battery backup. Additionally, see if the gadget enables wireless charging or has a quick charging feature. Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Realme 9 Pro 18,490 Realme 9 4G 17,499 Realme 9 5G 14,755 Realme 8 5G 16,998 Realme 8 14,730 Realme Narzo 50 12,999 Realme 9i 13,379 Realme Narzo 30 5G 15,999