Best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones

Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones come at budget-friendly prices.

Xiaomi is a value-focused brand offering feature-loaded phones at competitive prices. Besides boasting excellent specs, the company’s phones tend to have trendy designs with no compromise on build quality. If you’re looking for affordable phones, there is a good chance you are already familiar with Xiaomi. Not too long ago, only flagship phones came with 4 GB RAM, but Xiaomi was one of the first to offer these specifications at lower prices. In other words, Xiaomi 4GB RAM mobile phones can provide you with everything you're looking for. While you cannot expect top-tier gaming performance, these phones are fit for efficient daily use. In addition, many of these phones come with features such as infrared sensors and large batteries, increasing convenience. With many Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones available, researching and comparing features is inevitable for those who are interested. Are you searching for a fast and affordable smartphone? Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones strike the right balance between price and performance. Read to know more. 1.Redmi Note 11 The Redmi Note 11 is one of the best 4 GB RAM mobile phones. The 4 GB variant of the phone has 64 GB of internal storage. It is a phone that offers good value for the money with its smooth performance. While it will support most games, you can expect to compromise on graphics quality. The high-resolution cameras and large battery make it an attractive option. The phone is priced at ₹13,499 and comes with two months of youtube premium free. Specifications Display: 6.43 inch Camera: 50 MP+ 5 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP (rear); 13 MP (front) Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 Best Features Connectivity: The phone has several connectivity options, including bluetooth, USB and infrared. Great audio experience: It features dual stereo speakers. Alexa hands-free capable: You can download and connect the Alexa app to the phone to use Alexa hands-free easily without any problem.

Pros Cons Excellent display Absence of android 12 Great battery Life Lack of 5 G support Feature-rich UI Doesn’t have the most powerful chipset Dolby stereo speakers

2. Redmi 10 Redmi 10 has a dual-camera design with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors on the rear capturing life-like images, making it an efficient Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phone. It also comes with an amoled panel, making the large 6000 mAh battery that much more efficient. The large screen and decent processor make it a good option for low-budget gaming and media consumption.The phone is priced at ₹10,599 and has a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Specifications Display: 6.70 inch Camera: 50 MP+ 2 MP Battery: 6000 mAh RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB Memory: 64 GB /128 GB Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 Best Features Fast charging: featuring a battery of 6000 mAh, the phone provides the benefit of fast charging of 18 W charging. Rear camera photography: The rear camera will enable you to capture pictures in portrait, time-lapse, night mode, document mode, pro colour and 4 K recording. FHD+ super amoled display: The display screen has a resolution of 2400*1080 FHD+ and is protected by corning gorilla glass 3.

Pros Cons Affordable No gyroscope sensor Fingerprint sensor No secondary noise cancellation 90 Hz adaptive sync technology Excellent battery life

3. Redmi Note 10T The Redmi Note 10 T is among the most affordable options. Impressing users with its vibrant 90Hz AMOLED screen, it is one of the best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Furthermore, the phone also provides exceptional performance with its Octa-core 2.2 GHz processor. priced at ₹11,999, the phone comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Specifications Display: 6.5 inch Camera: 48 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP (rear), 8 MP (front) Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB Processor: octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.2 GHz Best Features Crystal clear display: The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Great design: It is more of a new evol design where the minor features help to create the best impact. Fast-charging battery: The 5000 mAh battery will get you through a long day without running out and will charge quickly with the 18 W fast charging.

Pros Cons Excellent performance Average camera High battery backup Ads in UI High-quality camera

4. Redmi 9 Activ Redmi 9 Activ is a budget phone with a large 6.53-inch display. While the gradient design gives it a nice look, some users find it too bulky. It boasts an excellent design and a balanced feature set for a low price. But its important to note that the HD+ resolution makes it an inferior option to many similar Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones. It is available in colours such as coral green, metallic purple and carbon black. The phone features Android 10. The phone is priced at ₹8,999. The device has a warranty of one year. Specifications Display: 6.53 inch Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB Processor: mediatek helio G 35 Best Features Display: The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display at 720 x 1600 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Camera: It has two rear camera sensors with 13 MP and 2 MP resolutions. For the price, it’s one of the few phones that can take authentic bokeh mode photos. Splash-proof design: The phone is protected by P 2 i gorilla glass, making it splash-proof.

Pros Cons Decent performance Bulkier phone High battery backup 10 W charger Good camera quality Budget-friendly

5. Redmi Note 7 Pro The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a semi-circular dot notch at the front. The splash-resistant feature is one of the major plus points of the phone. The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch LTPS display with HD+ resolution catering to a sharp and crisp display. Therefore, it has moved way ahead of its predecessors, such as the note 6, in terms of the qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor. priced at ₹7,999, the phone comes with a six-month seller warranty. Specifications Display: 6.3 inch Camera: 48 MP+ 5 MP Battery: 4000 mAh RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 675 Best Features Expandable internal storage: the device’s internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB. Fast performance: the phone comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 675 that caters to fast performance. Good quality camera: The back camera has 48 MP and 5 MP. On the other hand, the front camera has 13 MP

Pros Cons High-quality camera performance Playing games for an extended time can lead to heating Excellent glass finish Hybrid card slot Decent battery backup

6. Xiaomi Mi A3 The Xiaomi Mi A3 features android one that provides security updates regularly. Furthermore, it has a bloatware-free interface. Having high-resolution front and rear cameras, it’s one of the best android one camera phones you can buy. Boasting an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the qualcomm snapdragon 665 chipset, this Xiaomi 4 GB RAM phone offers excellent value.The phone is priced at ₹12,990 and you can add the protection plan. Specifications Display: 6.08 inch Camera: 48 MP+ 8 MP+ 2 MP (rear), 32 MP (front camera) Battery: 4030 mAh RAM: 4 GB Memory: 64 GB Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 665 Best Features Splash-proof design: The phone is protected by P 2 i gorilla glass, making it splash-proof. Super AMOLED Display: The display is bright, vibrant, and consumes less battery than IPS displays. Enhanced security: The phone comes with a 7th-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons High-quality camera Low-resolution display Premium build quality Camera is slow Excellent performance Aggressive HDR Better battery backup

7. Redmi Note 9 Sporting a 5020 mAh battery, this phone has a lot to offer. It is available in five colours. The appearance of the Redmi Note 9 makes it look like one of those high-end phones. It is glossy but not too much.The phone is priced at ₹13,599 and has one year warranty for the device. Specifications Display: 6.53 inch Camera: 48 MP (quad rear camera with ultra-wide, depth sensor), 13 MP (front) Battery: 5020 mAh RAM: 4 GB Memory: 64 GB Best Features Great performance: the phone comes with the mediatek helio G 85 processor delivering smooth performance. Great camera quality: The phone features a 48 MP quad camera array with an ultra-wide and macro lens. Excellent display: the screen is TUV certified and has a large dot display. ocessor: mediatek helio G 85

Pros Cons Great battery life Hefty design Great battery life Plastic body Bright LCD screen

8. Redmi 6 Pro The Redmi 6 Pro can be called the lighter version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The chipset used between the two sets the difference. The Redmi 6 Pro delivers decent screen quality with its 5.84-inch screen. Moreover, the qualcomm snapdragon 635 processor delivers decent performance. The phone has a simple and sturdy design. For its pricing, the phone has great features, especially in terms of good camera quality. The phone is priced at ₹8,990 and comes with a year's warranty. Specifications Display: 5.84 inch Camera: 12 MP+ 5 MP (rear) and 5 MP (front) Battery: 4000 mAh RAM: 4 GB Memory: 64 GB Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 625 Best Features Decent performance: The phone features a 2.0 GHz qualcomm snapdragon 625, providing decent performance. Lightweight: The phone is relatively lightweight, weighing only 300 grams. Good battery life: The battery life is one of the best parts about the phone, as it is 4000 mAh.

Pros Cons Decent smooth performance Face unlock is not entirely secure Good quality back camera Excessive bloatware Long battery life Lightweight

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Redmi Note 1 Battery- 5000 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor - qualcomm snapdragon 680 Redmi 10 Battery-6000 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- qualcomm snapdragon 680 Redmi Note 10T Battery-5000 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- Octa-core CPU up to 2.2 GHz Redmi 9 Activ Battery-5000 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- mediatek helio G 35 Redmi Note 7 Pro Battery- 4000 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- qualcomm snapdragon 675 Xiaomi Mi A3 Battery-4030 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- qualcomm snapdragon 665 Redmi Note 9 Battery- 5020 mAh Memory- 64 GB Processor- mediatek helio G 85 Redmi 6 Pro Battery- 4000 mAh Memory- 32 GB Processor- qualcomm snapdragon 625

Best value for money The Redmi Note 10 T provides the best value for money. Apart from fast charging, it gives 5 G access at an affordable rate. Furthermore, it features a high-quality rear camera of 48 MP and 8 MP for the front camera. The high-refresh-rate AMOLED display makes it the stand-out phone in this list. Best overall The Redmi Note 11 is the best overall phone on our list. The Redmi Note 11 features a super AMOLED panel with a great resolution and refresh rate not higher than 90 Hz. It features IP 53, thereby proving to be dust and splash-resistant. The phone features a fast-charging 33 W 5000 mAh battery, thereby ensuring the longer and smoother performance of the phone. As advertised by the company, the phone can get 100% charged in 60 minutes only. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 4 GB RAM phone? If you're planning to get a Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phone, the first thing to check is its processor and battery backup. If you need a phone for heavy use, you should choose a phone with a strong build. If you take many pictures, ensure you buy the phone with the best camera sensors. Price of best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

Products Price in Rs Redmi Note 11 13,499 Redmi 10 10,599 Redmi Note 10T 11,999 Redmi 9 Activ 8,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro 7,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 12,990 Redmi Note 5 Pro 12,890 Redmi Note 9 13,599 Redmi 6 Pro 13,599