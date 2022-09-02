Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Xiaomi is currently one of the top smartphone brands offering feature-loaded phones at great prices. But before you consider any Xiaomi phone, you need to compare its features and weigh the pros and cons. This post reviews and compares the best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones.

product info
Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones come at budget-friendly prices.

Xiaomi is a value-focused brand offering feature-loaded phones at competitive prices. Besides boasting excellent specs, the company’s phones tend to have trendy designs with no compromise on build quality. If you’re looking for affordable phones, there is a good chance you are already familiar with Xiaomi.

Not too long ago, only flagship phones came with 4 GB RAM, but Xiaomi was one of the first to offer these specifications at lower prices. In other words, Xiaomi 4GB RAM mobile phones can provide you with everything you're looking for. While you cannot expect top-tier gaming performance, these phones are fit for efficient daily use. In addition, many of these phones come with features such as infrared sensors and large batteries, increasing convenience. With many Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones available, researching and comparing features is inevitable for those who are interested.

Are you searching for a fast and affordable smartphone? Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones strike the right balance between price and performance. Read to know more.

1.Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is one of the best 4 GB RAM mobile phones. The 4 GB variant of the phone has 64 GB of internal storage. It is a phone that offers good value for the money with its smooth performance. While it will support most games, you can expect to compromise on graphics quality. The high-resolution cameras and large battery make it an attractive option. The phone is priced at 13,499 and comes with two months of youtube premium free.

Specifications

Display: 6.43 inch

Camera: 50 MP+ 5 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP (rear); 13 MP (front)

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB

Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680

Best Features

Connectivity: The phone has several connectivity options, including bluetooth, USB and infrared.

Great audio experience: It features dual stereo speakers.

Alexa hands-free capable: You can download and connect the Alexa app to the phone to use Alexa hands-free easily without any problem.

ProsCons
Excellent displayAbsence of android 12
Great battery LifeLack of 5 G support
Feature-rich UIDoesn’t have the most powerful chipset
Dolby stereo speakers 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 13,499 17,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 10

Redmi 10 has a dual-camera design with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors on the rear capturing life-like images, making it an efficient Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phone. It also comes with an amoled panel, making the large 6000 mAh battery that much more efficient. The large screen and decent processor make it a good option for low-budget gaming and media consumption.The phone is priced at 10,599 and has a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications

Display: 6.70 inch

Camera: 50 MP+ 2 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB

Memory: 64 GB /128 GB

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680

Best Features

Fast charging: featuring a battery of 6000 mAh, the phone provides the benefit of fast charging of 18 W charging.

Rear camera photography: The rear camera will enable you to capture pictures in portrait, time-lapse, night mode, document mode, pro colour and 4 K recording.

FHD+ super amoled display: The display screen has a resolution of 2400*1080 FHD+ and is protected by corning gorilla glass 3.

ProsCons
AffordableNo gyroscope sensor
Fingerprint sensorNo secondary noise cancellation
90 Hz adaptive sync technology 
Excellent battery life 
cellpic
Redmi 10 (Caribbean Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
30% off 10,571 14,999
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 10T

The Redmi Note 10 T is among the most affordable options. Impressing users with its vibrant 90Hz AMOLED screen, it is one of the best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Furthermore, the phone also provides exceptional performance with its Octa-core 2.2 GHz processor. priced at 11,999, the phone comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications

Display: 6.5 inch

Camera: 48 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP (rear), 8 MP (front)

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB

Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB

Processor: octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.2 GHz

Best Features

Crystal clear display: The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

Great design: It is more of a new evol design where the minor features help to create the best impact.

Fast-charging battery: The 5000 mAh battery will get you through a long day without running out and will charge quickly with the 18 W fast charging.

ProsCons
Excellent performanceAverage camera
High battery backupAds in UI
High-quality camera 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
29% off 11,999 16,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ is a budget phone with a large 6.53-inch display. While the gradient design gives it a nice look, some users find it too bulky. It boasts an excellent design and a balanced feature set for a low price. But its important to note that the HD+ resolution makes it an inferior option to many similar Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones. It is available in colours such as coral green, metallic purple and carbon black. The phone features Android 10. The phone is priced at 8,999. The device has a warranty of one year.

Specifications

Display: 6.53 inch

Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB

Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB

Processor: mediatek helio G 35

Best Features

Display: The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display at 720 x 1600 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Camera: It has two rear camera sensors with 13 MP and 2 MP resolutions. For the price, it’s one of the few phones that can take authentic bokeh mode photos.

Splash-proof design: The phone is protected by P 2 i gorilla glass, making it splash-proof.

ProsCons
Decent performanceBulkier phone
High battery backup10 W charger
Good camera quality 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 8,999 10,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a semi-circular dot notch at the front. The splash-resistant feature is one of the major plus points of the phone. The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch LTPS display with HD+ resolution catering to a sharp and crisp display. Therefore, it has moved way ahead of its predecessors, such as the note 6, in terms of the qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor. priced at 7,999, the phone comes with a six-month seller warranty.

Specifications

Display: 6.3 inch

Camera: 48 MP+ 5 MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB

Memory: 64 GB/ 128 GB

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 675

Best Features

Expandable internal storage: the device’s internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB.

Fast performance: the phone comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 675 that caters to fast performance.

Good quality camera: The back camera has 48 MP and 5 MP. On the other hand, the front camera has 13 MP

ProsCons
High-quality camera performancePlaying games for an extended time can lead to heating
Excellent glass finishHybrid card slot
Decent battery backup 
cellpic
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (Neptune Blue, 4GB, 64GB)
56% off 7,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 features android one that provides security updates regularly. Furthermore, it has a bloatware-free interface. Having high-resolution front and rear cameras, it’s one of the best android one camera phones you can buy. Boasting an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the qualcomm snapdragon 665 chipset, this Xiaomi 4 GB RAM phone offers excellent value.The phone is priced at 12,990 and you can add the protection plan.

Specifications

Display: 6.08 inch

Camera: 48 MP+ 8 MP+ 2 MP (rear), 32 MP (front camera)

Battery: 4030 mAh

RAM: 4 GB

Memory: 64 GB

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 665

Best Features

Splash-proof design: The phone is protected by P 2 i gorilla glass, making it splash-proof.

Super AMOLED Display: The display is bright, vibrant, and consumes less battery than IPS displays.

Enhanced security: The phone comes with a 7th-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
High-quality cameraLow-resolution display
Premium build qualityCamera is slow
Excellent performanceAggressive HDR
Better battery backup 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Kind of Grey)
13% off 12,990 14,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 9

Sporting a 5020 mAh battery, this phone has a lot to offer. It is available in five colours. The appearance of the Redmi Note 9 makes it look like one of those high-end phones. It is glossy but not too much.The phone is priced at 13,599 and has one year warranty for the device.

Specifications

Display: 6.53 inch

Camera: 48 MP (quad rear camera with ultra-wide, depth sensor), 13 MP (front)

Battery: 5020 mAh

RAM: 4 GB

Memory: 64 GB

Best Features

Great performance: the phone comes with the mediatek helio G 85 processor delivering smooth performance.

Great camera quality: The phone features a 48 MP quad camera array with an ultra-wide and macro lens.

Excellent display: the screen is TUV certified and has a large dot display. ocessor: mediatek helio G 85

ProsCons
Great battery lifeHefty design
Great battery lifePlastic body
Bright LCD screen 
cellpic
Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
17% off 12,499 14,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro can be called the lighter version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The chipset used between the two sets the difference. The Redmi 6 Pro delivers decent screen quality with its 5.84-inch screen. Moreover, the qualcomm snapdragon 635 processor delivers decent performance. The phone has a simple and sturdy design. For its pricing, the phone has great features, especially in terms of good camera quality. The phone is priced at 8,990 and comes with a year's warranty.

Specifications

Display: 5.84 inch

Camera: 12 MP+ 5 MP (rear) and 5 MP (front)

Battery: 4000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB

Memory: 64 GB

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 625

Best Features

Decent performance: The phone features a 2.0 GHz qualcomm snapdragon 625, providing decent performance.

Lightweight: The phone is relatively lightweight, weighing only 300 grams.

Good battery life: The battery life is one of the best parts about the phone, as it is 4000 mAh.

ProsCons
Decent smooth performanceFace unlock is not entirely secure
Good quality back cameraExcessive bloatware
Long battery life 
Lightweight 

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Redmi Note 1Battery- 5000 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor - qualcomm snapdragon 680
Redmi 10Battery-6000  mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- qualcomm snapdragon 680
Redmi Note 10TBattery-5000 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- Octa-core CPU up to 2.2 GHz
Redmi 9 ActivBattery-5000 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- mediatek helio G 35
Redmi Note 7 ProBattery- 4000 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- qualcomm snapdragon 675
Xiaomi Mi A3Battery-4030 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- qualcomm snapdragon 665
Redmi Note 9Battery- 5020 mAhMemory- 64 GBProcessor- mediatek helio G 85
Redmi 6 ProBattery- 4000 mAhMemory- 32 GBProcessor- qualcomm snapdragon 625

Best value for money

The Redmi Note 10 T provides the best value for money. Apart from fast charging, it gives 5 G access at an affordable rate. Furthermore, it features a high-quality rear camera of 48 MP and 8 MP for the front camera. The high-refresh-rate AMOLED display makes it the stand-out phone in this list.

Best overall

The Redmi Note 11 is the best overall phone on our list. The Redmi Note 11 features a super AMOLED panel with a great resolution and refresh rate not higher than 90 Hz. It features IP 53, thereby proving to be dust and splash-resistant. The phone features a fast-charging 33 W 5000 mAh battery, thereby ensuring the longer and smoother performance of the phone. As advertised by the company, the phone can get 100% charged in 60 minutes only.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 4 GB RAM phone?

If you're planning to get a Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phone, the first thing to check is its processor and battery backup. If you need a phone for heavy use, you should choose a phone with a strong build. If you take many pictures, ensure you buy the phone with the best camera sensors.

Price of best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductsPrice in Rs
Redmi Note 1113,499
Redmi 1010,599
Redmi Note 10T11,999
Redmi 9 Activ8,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro7,999
Xiaomi Mi A312,990
Redmi Note 5 Pro12,890
Redmi Note 913,599
Redmi 6 Pro13,599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines
Vitamin E for hair can be your hack to boost sheen, strength of strands
Best speakers under 10000: A buyer's guide
Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs
Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones
electronics FOR LESS