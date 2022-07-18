HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse has gaming buttons rated at up to 20 million clicks. It has high-definition optical tracking and delivers more responsive cursor control. It also instantly switches between six DPI sensitivity settings to quickly respond to your gaming demands for targeting, manoeuvrability, or speed.

If you've always been a gamer , you'll be aware of how drastically the gaming business has evolved. The games from the 1980s and 1990s cannot be compared. You could say that everything has improved, including the stories, brutality, and aesthetics. So you must choose a gaming mouse to play these games. Here are some best tablets out there!

Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and other devices with similar input. It is designed with multi-programmable buttons and also has a durable and semi-honeycomb design for a better grip. Furthermore, with Redgear A15 you can experience a DPI change of up to 6400.

SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse is a wired USB with easy connectivity. It has three3 buttons with a scroll feature for ear operations.

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M, aAn optical USB gaming mouse with a 7-colour LED effect is called an optical USB gaming mouse. High pPrecision, gGold pPlated USB, and hHigh-qQuality bButtons are all present. It has buttons specifically for DPI, forward, and backward. The mouse has a plug-and-play installation that eliminates the need for additional software and is made to function on all surfaces.

Six buttons and a 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI are included in the HP M270 Backlit USB wWired gGaming mMouse. It boasts a breathing LED lighting design and an ergonomic shape. A metal scroll wheel with customizable mouse movement speed is also included.

The lightweight, 11-button HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse has a high-end Pixart 3389 sensor. With the help of the HyperX INGENUITY software, it can be customiszed in an advanced manner and features an ergonomic design with plush side grips. Additionally, it features a split-button layout for incredible responsiveness and programmable RGB illumination.

The HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse has a non-slip 3D Roller, 6 programmable buttons, a customiszable 6200 DPI, and an ergonomic design. For more accurate targeting, it can quickly switch between six DPI sensitivity settings.

With a fusion engine, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse offers one of the fastest tracking rates for gaming mice, up to 500 IPS. The G402 USB gaming mouse contains eight8 programming buttons that let you personalisze your Logitech wired gaming mouse and use the factory default settings right away, or you may set up one-button triggers that are unique to you and save them.

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a hero sensor and 12,000 DPI. It is lightweight and has 6 Programmable Buttons with 250h Battery Life.

For PC gamers, the Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired BlueTrack and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse include a mousepad and macro functionality. It is a portable gaming mouse that allows for fast movements while you play. To boost the durability of the mouse, it also incorporates extra-durable switches and high-quality construction.

Price of best gaming mouses at a glance:

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best gaming mouses:

Best value for money

The best gaming mouse that offers the best value for money is the Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse. If you intend to buy a durable tablet on a low budget, the Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse offers a cCustomiszable RGB mode, pProfessionalgGaming sSensor, and mMulti programmable buttons.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best tablet considering the overall features, the Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is the best choice. It offers the best value for money. It comes with six6 pProgrammable bButtons, a comfortable design, and is a lightspeed mouse.

How to find the perfect gaming mouse?

Looking for a perfect gaming mouse? Worry no more as you can get it without any hassle. Gaming mice are now becoming an essential part of PC gamers' lives. Owing to the many advantages of a gaming mouse, you can find one easily on online stores of tablet brands, e-commerce websites, and offline electronic shops.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the purpose of a gaming mouse?

The gaming mouse is excellent for general computer use as well. Gaming mice are created with premium materials for improved performance and are therefore thought to be more robust. Playing video games requires hours of continuous movement, clicking, and scrolling.

2. How should a gaming mouse be properly cleaned?

Remove the mouse cover by turning it counterclockwise, then remove the ball. Make sure to thoroughly clean the mouse ball by wiping away any dust, hair, or other debris with the soft tissue. The next thing we need to clean is the three rollers within the mouse case.

3. How often should my optical mouse be cleaned?

Even though optical mice often require much less upkeep than their mechanical counterparts, they do occasionally need cleaning. Giving an optical mouse a quick once-over every month should be doable and ensure that it continues to function properly. Cleaning an optical mouse should take less than five minutes. Your mouse needs to be unplugged first.

4. What should you do if your mouse is malfunctioning?

Reconnect the mouse, then test it to make sure it is operating properly. Unplug your mouse after turning off your computer (unless you have a USB mouse). Grab a soft tissue and some appropriate cleaning solution (window cleaner is fine).

5. Why is it crucial to clean the mouse's ball?

These impulses are then translated by the computer into movements of the mouse pointer on your screen. The rollers and ball within your mouse should therefore always be kept clean. No matter how small, a bit of dust or debris might cause your mouse to act strangely, the rollers and ball within your mouse should therefore always be kept clean.

