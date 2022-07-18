Story Saved
Buying guide for best gaming mouses

  Published on Jul 18, 2022 21:02 IST
Are you planning to buy a gaming mouse? Here is all you need to know to buy the best gaming mouse on the market.

Gaming mouse boosts performance and efficiency.

If you've always been a gamer, you'll be aware of how drastically the gaming business has evolved. The games from the 1980s and 1990s cannot be compared. You could say that everything has improved, including the stories, brutality, and aesthetics. So you must choose a gaming mouse to play these games. Here are some best tablets out there!

Best Gaming Mouses

1. HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse

HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse has gaming buttons rated at up to 20 million clicks. It has high-definition optical tracking and delivers more responsive cursor control. It also instantly switches between six DPI sensitivity settings to quickly respond to your gaming demands for targeting, manoeuvrability, or speed.

  • Connectivity Technology: USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product:Gaming
  • Brand:HP
  • Special Feature:Wireless, Ergonomic Design
  • Movement Detection Technology: Optical
  • Warranty:3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase
  • Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10 and MacOS:10.3 or later
ProsCons
Ergonomic Design 
Professional Gaming Sensor 
500-4000 DPI can be adjusted 
RGB breathing light 
Anti-slip design on the side 
HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse with Ergonomic Design, All Customizable Buttons, Adjustable 4000 DPI, RGB Breathing LED Lighting, Anti-Slip Scroll Wheel / 3 Years Warranty (7QV30AA)
33% off
1,349 2,000
Buy now

2. Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse

Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and other devices with similar input. It is designed with multi-programmable buttons and also has a durable and semi-honeycomb design for a better grip. Furthermore, with Redgear A15 you can experience a DPI change of up to 6400.

  • Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming
  • Brand: Redgear
  • Compatible Devices: Laptop, Personal Computer
  • Special Feature: Wired
  • Colour: Black
  • RGB Lighting: A15 comes equipped with customiszable RGB mode
  • Other Features: It comes with a gaming-grade sensor for quick movements and reflexes. It also has extra-durable switches and enhanced build quality to increase the durability of the mouse.
ProsCons
Customizable RGB modeNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Profession Gaming Sensor 
Multi programmable buttons 
Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse with Upto 6400 DPI, RGB & Driver Customization for PC(Black)
44% off
449 799
Buy now

3. SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 Wired, USB Optical Mouse

SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse is a wired USB with easy connectivity. It has three3 buttons with a scroll feature for ear operations.

Connector Type: USB

Brand: Generic

Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Number of Buttons: 3

Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous

Pros Cons
Intelligent ConnectivityNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Profession Gaming Sensor 
Comfortable Grip 
SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 Wired, USB Optical Mouse, Black
23% off
309 399
Buy now

4. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Optical USB Gaming Mouse

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M, aAn optical USB gaming mouse with a 7-colour LED effect is called an optical USB gaming mouse. High pPrecision, gGold pPlated USB, and hHigh-qQuality bButtons are all present. It has buttons specifically for DPI, forward, and backward. The mouse has a plug-and-play installation that eliminates the need for additional software and is made to function on all surfaces.

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming
  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Special Feature: Ergonomic, Optical
  • Cable type: Braided cable
  • Interface: USB.
  • Sensor: Optical.
  • Power Consumption: DC 5V,<100mA.
  • Ergonomic design: The ZEB-Transformer-M gaming mouse comes in an ergonomic design that provides comfort for long hours.
ProsCons
Ergonomic DesignNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Profession Gaming Sensor 
Comfortable Grip 
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Optical USB Gaming Mouse with LED Effect(Black)
36% off
349 549
Buy now

5. HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse

Six buttons and a 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI are included in the HP M270 Backlit USB wWired gGaming mMouse. It boasts a breathing LED lighting design and an ergonomic shape. A metal scroll wheel with customizable mouse movement speed is also included.

  • Connectivity Technology: USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming
  • Brand: HP
  • Special Feature: Wireless, Lightweight, Ergonomic Design
  • Movement Detection Technology: Optical
  • Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10
  • Warranty: 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase
ProsCons
Ergonomic DesignNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Profession Gaming Sensor 
Multi programmable buttons 
HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Breathing LED Lighting, Metal Scroll Wheel, Lightweighted / 3 Years Warranty (7ZZ87AA)
10% off
629 700
Buy now

6. HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse

The lightweight, 11-button HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse has a high-end Pixart 3389 sensor. With the help of the HyperX INGENUITY software, it can be customiszed in an advanced manner and features an ergonomic design with plush side grips. Additionally, it features a split-button layout for incredible responsiveness and programmable RGB illumination.

  • Recommended Uses fFor Product: Gaming
  • Brand: HyperX
  • Special Feature: Lightweight, Ergonomic Design
  • Movement Detection Technology: Optical
  • Colour: Black
  • Cable: Large skates and flexible braided cable
  • Compatibility: Multi-platform compatibility
  • Warranty: 2-year warranty with free technical support
ProsCons
Customiszable RGB lightingNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Professional Gaming Sensor 
Multi programmable buttons 
HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse with Optical DPI Adjustable Omron Switch for Gamers - Black (HX-MC005B)
23% off
3,990 5,187
Buy now

7. HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse

The HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse has a non-slip 3D Roller, 6 programmable buttons, a customiszable 6200 DPI, and an ergonomic design. For more accurate targeting, it can quickly switch between six DPI sensitivity settings.

  • Connectivity Technology:USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product:Gaming
  • Brand:HP
  • Compatible Devices: Gaming & Normal Desktops Laptops
  • Special Feature: Wireless, Ergonomic Design
  • Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10
  • Warranty: 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase.
ProsCons
Customiszable RGB lighting 
Multi-platform compatibility 
Wireless 
HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Programmable Buttons, Customizable 6200 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Non-Slip 3D Roller/ 3 Years Warranty (4QM92AA)
57% off
1,068 2,499
Buy now

8. Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse

With a fusion engine, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse offers one of the fastest tracking rates for gaming mice, up to 500 IPS. The G402 USB gaming mouse contains eight8 programming buttons that let you personalisze your Logitech wired gaming mouse and use the factory default settings right away, or you may set up one-button triggers that are unique to you and save them.

  • Connectivity Technology: USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming
  • Brand: Logitech G
  • Compatible Devices: Personal Computer
  • Special Feature: Basic
  • Requirements: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, or Windows Vista.
  • Length Cable: 2.1 m
ProsCons
Fusion engine high-speed trackingNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Comfortable Design 
32-Bit Arm Processor 
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse, 4,000 DPI, Lightweight, 8 Programmable Buttons, Compatible with PC/Mac - Black
35% off
1,895 2,895
Buy now

9. Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a hero sensor and 12,000 DPI. It is lightweight and has 6 Programmable Buttons with 250h Battery Life.

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Brand: Logitech G

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Personal Computer

Special Feature: Built-In USB Nano Receiver StorageSuperior Click Response, HERO SENSOR 12,000 DPI Performance, 10x Efficiency,

LIGHTSPEED

ProsCons
6 Programmable Buttons 
Comfortable Design 
 Lightspeed 
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Hero Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight, 6 Programmable Buttons, 250h Battery Life, On-Board Memory, Compatible with PC/Mac - Black
40% off
2,295 3,795
Buy now

10. Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired Blue Track and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse

For PC gamers, the Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired BlueTrack and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse include a mousepad and macro functionality. It is a portable gaming mouse that allows for fast movements while you play. To boost the durability of the mouse, it also incorporates extra-durable switches and high-quality construction.

  • Connectivity Technology: USB
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming
  • Brand: Dragonwar
  • Compatible Devices: Personal Computer
  • Series: PC
  • Included Components‎: Gaming mouse
  • Manufacturer: ‎Dragonwar
  • Country of Origin‎: China
ProsCons
Blue SensorNo Bluetooth Connectivity
Comfortable Design 
 Lightspeed 
Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired Blue Track and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse with Macro Function with Mousepad for PC Gamers
27% off
999 1,370
Buy now

Price of best gaming mouses at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse 569
Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse  399
SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse 309
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M An optical USB gaming mouse 389
HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse 629
HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse 3,990
HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse  1,085
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse 1,895
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse  2,295
Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired BlueTrack and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse 799

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best gaming mouses:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming MouseErgonomic DesignProfession Gaming Sensor500-4000 DPI can be adjusted
Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming MouseCustomiszable RGB modeProfessional Gaming SensorMulti programmable buttons
SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical MouseIntelligent ConnectivityProfessional Gaming SensorComfortable Grip
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M An optical USB gaming mouseErgonomic DesignProfessional Gaming SensorComfortable Grip
HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming MouseErgonomic DesignProfessional Gaming SensorMulti programmable buttons
HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming MouseCustomiszable RGB lightingProfessional Gaming SensorMulti programmable buttons
HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse Customiszable RGB lightingMulti-platform compatibilityWireless
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming MouseFusion engine high-speed trackingComfortable Design32-Bit Arm Processor
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse6 Programmable ButtonsComfortable DesignLightspeed
Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired Blue Track and Blue Sensor Gaming MouseBlue SensorComfortable DesignLightspeed

Best value for money

The best gaming mouse that offers the best value for money is the Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse. If you intend to buy a durable tablet on a low budget, the Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse offers a cCustomiszable RGB mode, pProfessionalgGaming sSensor, and mMulti programmable buttons.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best tablet considering the overall features, the Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is the best choice. It offers the best value for money. It comes with six6 pProgrammable bButtons, a comfortable design, and is a lightspeed mouse.

How to find the perfect gaming mouse?

Looking for a perfect gaming mouse? Worry no more as you can get it without any hassle. Gaming mice are now becoming an essential part of PC gamers' lives. Owing to the many advantages of a gaming mouse, you can find one easily on online stores of tablet brands, e-commerce websites, and offline electronic shops.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the purpose of a gaming mouse?

The gaming mouse is excellent for general computer use as well. Gaming mice are created with premium materials for improved performance and are therefore thought to be more robust. Playing video games requires hours of continuous movement, clicking, and scrolling.

2. How should a gaming mouse be properly cleaned?

Remove the mouse cover by turning it counterclockwise, then remove the ball. Make sure to thoroughly clean the mouse ball by wiping away any dust, hair, or other debris with the soft tissue. The next thing we need to clean is the three rollers within the mouse case.

3. How often should my optical mouse be cleaned?

Even though optical mice often require much less upkeep than their mechanical counterparts, they do occasionally need cleaning. Giving an optical mouse a quick once-over every month should be doable and ensure that it continues to function properly. Cleaning an optical mouse should take less than five minutes. Your mouse needs to be unplugged first.

4. What should you do if your mouse is malfunctioning?

Reconnect the mouse, then test it to make sure it is operating properly. Unplug your mouse after turning off your computer (unless you have a USB mouse). Grab a soft tissue and some appropriate cleaning solution (window cleaner is fine).

5. Why is it crucial to clean the mouse's ball?

These impulses are then translated by the computer into movements of the mouse pointer on your screen. The rollers and ball within your mouse should therefore always be kept clean. No matter how small, a bit of dust or debris might cause your mouse to act strangely, the rollers and ball within your mouse should therefore always be kept clean.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

