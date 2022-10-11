Story Saved
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Discover top Micromax mobile phones under 50,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 20:19 IST
Summary:

Micromax has gained immense popularity due to its budget phones. If you are searching for the best Micromax mobile phones under 50,000, check out our list.

Micromax mobile phones under 50,000 promise great features and user experience. 

Consider purchasing Micromax phones if you want a smartphone with several features and top-tier specifications; they are absolutely worth the money. You can choose from the brand's selection of high-end and low-end mobile phones based on your budget by looking at the various pricing categories. Here, we'll feature the top Micromax mobile phones under 50,000.

Micromax began by making inexpensive phones for the domestic market. It quickly attained huge popularity, enabling it to create Android-powered smartphones that were relatively affordable. These days, it also produces laptops and televisions that are budget-friendly.It recently introduced the Canvas series of smartphones, which due to their attractive looks and potent configuration, provided severe competition to top manufacturers. Therefore, if you are searching for Micromax mobile phones under 50,000, but are unsure which model to choose based on your demands, you may browse our extensive list of Micromax mobiles along with pros, cons, and specifications.

Top Micromax Mobile Phones Under 50,000

1. Micromax In Note 1

On November 3, 2020, Micromax introduced the IN Note 1, which has a MediaTek G85 CPU and offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone has both 3G and 4G connectivity. Android 10 is used on the Micromax IN Note 1. Along with a 16MP front camera without a flash, this phone sports a 48MP quad rear camera with an LED flash.

Key Specifications

RAM: 4 GB

Camera: 48 MP quad rear camera

Display: 6.67 inches

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent camera performanceBulky design
Excellent battery backup 
Higher storage 
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Micromax In 2 C

Micromax introduced the Micromax IN 2C on April 26, 2022. It includes a Unisoc T610 chipset and 3 GB of RAM, in addition to 32GB of internal memory. The 4G and 3G connectivity on this phone is included. This phone is powered by Android 11. This variant includes a 5MP front camera with a screen and an 8MP rear camera with LED light.

Key Specifications

RAM: 3 GB

Display: 6.52 inches

Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front cmaera

Processor: Unisoc T610 Processor

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Excellent battery backupAverage cameras
Great processor 
4G support 
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
23% off 7,349 9,499
Buy now

3. Micromax In 2B

The Micromax In 2b delivers a stock Android experience that is tidy, paired with a sizable battery. The In 2B might use some enhancements for night photography, bigger speakers, and a brighter screen to rank among the best in its class.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.52 inches

Triple Cameras On Back

Front Camera: 5 MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

RAM: 4 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good battery lifePoor selfie camera
Supports fast chargingNight mode needs to be improved
Clean software 
Micromax in 2B (Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

4. Micromax In 1 B

Within the 8,000 price bracket, the Micromax IN 1B 64GB is a fantastic gadget to look out for. High-quality display features are available, along with conventional RAM and internal storage. You can satisfy your inner gamer with the MediaTek Helio G35 gaming chipset. Once charged, the powerful 5,000 mAh battery source guarantees several operating hours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.52 inches

Camera: 13 + 2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4 GB

Processor: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35

ProsCons
Good battery lifeBulky design
Decent camera performance 
VoLTE support 
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

5. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

If you want a cheap smartphone with all the essential features, the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is a good choice. It is possibly the least expensive smartphone with VoLTE support due to the high demand for VoLTE smartphones. One of the main shortcomings of this phone is the average battery backup.

Key Specifications

Display: 4.0 inches

Rear Camera: 5 MP

Front Camera: 2 MP

Battery: 1600 mAh

CPU: Spreadtrum SC9832A

ProsCons
4G with VoLTEAverage battery backup
Compact sizePoor camera performance
Good storage capacity 
SHIVANSH Micromax Q402 Plus,Bharat 2 Plus 4G Volte((RAM 1,ROM 8)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Micromax Canvas Infinity

For a decent price, the Micromax Canvas Infinity offers a taste of the distinctive screen aspect ratio we've seen on high-end flagships. Although its camera performance is fairly strong with a 13MP rear camera, it faces stiff competition from devices that have better hardware and crisper displays.

Key Specifications

Display: 5.7 inches

Primary Camera: 13 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 2900 mAh

CPU: Snapdragon 425

RAM: 3 GB

ProsCons
VoLTE supportAverage battery backup
Extra-large displayNo full HD display
Fingerprint sensor 
Micromax Canvas Infinity (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Micromax In Note 1 Rs. 16,999
 Micromax In 2C Rs. 10,499
 Micromax In 2B Rs. 10,499
 Micromax In 1B Rs. 10,499
 Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Rs. 4,499
 Micromax Canvas Infinity Rs. 10,800

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax In Note 1Decent camera performanceExcellent battery backupHigher storage
Micromax In 2CExcellent battery backup4G supportGreat processor
Micromax In 2BGood battery lifeClean softwareSupports fast charging
Micromax In 1BGood battery lifeVoLTE supportDecent camera performance
Micromax Bharat 2 Plus4G with VoLTEGood storage capacityCompact size
Micromax Canvas InfinityVoLTE supportExtra-large displayFingerprint sensor

Best value for money

If we talk about the best value for money, the Micromax In Note 1 clearly wins the race. The brand's affordable Micromax IN Note 1 handset is a game-changer. Micromax has made an effort to pack all the best features into a single product to maximise customer pleasure.

The device features a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving users a full-screen movie experience. Long talktime and operational hours are provided by a sizable 5000 mAh battery once it has been fully charged.

The smartphone's screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and pixel density of 395 PPI make for an impressive combination. The screen of the smartphone has no bezels, a punch-hole design, and an estimated screen-to-body ratio of 84.55%. On the back of the phone, there are four cameras: a 48MP primary lens with up to 4x digital zoom, a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a second 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. On the front of the gadget, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and an Octa-core dual-core Cortex A75 and Hexa-core Cortex A55 processor setup with a 2GHz clock speed are both included in the Micromax IN Note 1. The multi-tasking needs are met by a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU with 4GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage of the Micromax IN Note 1 can be expanded to 256GB. Along with the 4G VoLTE network, it provides Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS Glonass, Bluetooth Version 5.0, and other connectivity options.

Best overall

If we talk about the overall performance of the above-mentioned Micromax mobile phones under 50000, then the Micromax In 2C is a great choice.

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD display on the Micromax IN 2C has a pixel density of 269 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The gadget also has a punch-hole display without a bezel that supports multi-touch. The dual-camera arrangement on the rear of the Micromax IN 2C consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. Autofocus, Touch to Focus, LED Flash, ISO Control, Exposure Compensation, HDR mode, Digital Zoom, Face Detection, and Continuous Shooting are some of the device's primary camera features. Micromax has positioned a 5MP primary camera on the front of the device, which takes decent portrait photos.

Micromax IN 2C is powered by a 4GB RAM and Unisoc T610 processor. Dual-core 1.8GHz Cortex A75 and Hexa-core 1.8GHz Cortex A55 are combined to create its octa-core processor. The Mali-G52 GPU that is installed inside guarantees slick performance and top-notch graphics effects. A Li-Polymer 5000 mAh non-removable battery from Micromax has been installed.

There is 64GB of internal storage space in the smartphone. Through the use of a MicroSD card, users can increase the amount of storage space accessible to 256GB. Along with other connectivity features such as Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, and A-GPS, the Micromax IN 2C supports 4G VoLTE networks.

How to find best Micromax mobile phones under 50,000?

Every year, new Micromax smartphones are released. This could make picking a smartphone a challenging task. Think about the apps you want to use with your new phone. Are you planning to use it to snap pictures? Or would you rather see a movie?

There are a few things to consider if you decide to purchase a Micromax mobile phone under 50,000.

The performance of your phone should come first because it will influence how quickly and effectively you can multitask on it. Your smartphone's RAM, CPU, and Android version are the three elements that have the biggest impact on its performance. If all you use your Micromax phone for is talking or messaging, 1 to 3 GB of RAM should be plenty. However, 6GB to 12GB of RAM is required if you wish to multitask between numerous programmes and play demanding games.

The second crucial element is storage. Spending a little bit more on additional storage not only ensures that your smartphone has enough space for data and applications but also increases security. Due to the high cost of various Micromax smartphones, it is also crucial to consider the warranty period because it will give you complete security against any mechanical or technological issues.

If you usually wish to take excellent photos with your phone, take into account the megapixel count, image stabilisation capability, availability of wide-angle lenses, etc. If you don't want to spend the day going between outlets, invest in a smartphone with a strong battery backup. Check to see if the gadget has a rapid charging option and/or enables wireless charging.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Micromax mobile phones under 50,000

. Is a Micromax phone a wise investment?

Which Micromax phone is a decent gaming phone?

What is the weight of Micromax In 2B?

What is the USB type of Micromax In Note 1?

What is the operating system of Micromax IN 2C?

