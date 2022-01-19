Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Republic Day sale: Avail discounts of up to 41% on Intel Core-i5 laptops
electronics

Republic Day sale: Avail discounts of up to 41% on Intel Core-i5 laptops

A processor is the very heart of a laptop and hence it is wise to invest in a laptop with a good processor in it. Laptops with Intel Core-i5 are a good option to consider. There's also huge discounts on them now for Republic Day. See here. 
Invest in a laptop with a good processor for amazing results like an Intel Core i5 device.
Invest in a laptop with a good processor for amazing results like an Intel Core i5 device.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNivedita Mishra

It is raining discounts on all kinds of consumer items on Amazon. As Republic Day draws closer, the rebates too keep getting bigger. One of the items on which there are attractive discounts are laptops. In case, you are planning on either disposing off your old one and investing in a new laptop or are first-time buyers, this is good time to do so.

 

Prices of Intel Core-i5 laptops:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
HP 15, 11th Gen 70,171.00 56,900.00
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 1,04,290.00 61,990.00
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop 65,999.00 44,990.00
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) 62,990.00 49,990.00

That brings one to the question - what kind of a laptop are you looking for? Are you a parent, wanting to buy one for your son or daughter in school? Are you a college-going youngster wanting to change your device? Are you a professional tired of your old laptop's slow booting capabilities and looking for a respite? Whatever, your reason, investing in a laptop with a powerful processor is always a wise choice. A processor, in many ways, is the heart of a computer. It provides the instructions and processing power the computer needs to do its work - the faster this works, the better is your output.

In case, we have convinced you to invest in one, here are some options available on Amazon. Check them out.

1) HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5

 

B09PBTLW9F

This laptop from HP is available in two colours - natural silver and black. This device is ideally suited for multimedia professionals, those who use computers for personal reasons and the student community. This 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 has a speed of up to 4.2 GHz and comes with Intel Turbo Boost Technology (2g). It has 8 MB L3 cache and four cores.

Some other features:
1) Operating System: ‎Windows 11 Home
2) RAM: ‎8 GB
3) Hard Drive: ‎512 GB
4) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080
5) Display: ‎15.6 inches

2) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5

 

B09G9Z32KW

This laptop belongs to the IdeaPad 5 15ITL05 series of Lenovo devices and is best suited for personal computer users, student community and business fraternity. Its 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor comes with a base speed of 2.4 GHz and maximum speed of 4.2 GHz. It has four cores and 8MB cache.

Some other features:
Operating system: Windows 10 Home
RAM: 16 GB
SSD: 512 GB
Display: 15.6" Full HD
Resolution: 1920 x 108 pixels

3) Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop

 

B09M3HFWJC

This laptop is available in three different models, though all are Core i5 processor series. This product is good for those using it as a personal computer and for multimedia and business professionals. This 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor can give you up to 4.2GHz for your high-demand applications. 

 

Some other features:
Operating system: ‎Windows
RAM: ‎8 GB
Resolution ‎1920 x 1080 pixels
Display: 15.6" Full HD
Hard drive: ‎1 TB

4) ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

 

B09N9QY6DL

This laptop from the VivoBook 15 (2021) series is best suited for multimedia and business professionals. Students too can find it a useful tool to work on. Its Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor has a base speed of 1.0 GHz and can go up to 3.6 GHz (max) turbo speed. It comes with 4 cores, 8 threads and 6MB cache.

Some other features: 
Operating system: Windows 11 Home
RAM: 8 GB
SSD: 512 GB, SSD storage upgrade up to 1TB
Optane Memory: 32 GB
Display: 15.6-inch, FHD 
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gadget
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out