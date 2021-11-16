Soundbars: A reason to rejoice for many music enthusiasts

Who would not appreciate the theatrical sound experience while binge-watching content from the comfort of one's home? For the many takers of immersive and enjoyable sound experience, there's one device which offers hands-on sound experience - soundbar.

This sleek device with a compact design can be connected to most devices and comes with a host of features to make your viewing experience more fun and memorable. Also, a soundbar that comes with subwoofer is every music enthusiasts' dream come true.



We have selected some top picks of soundbars which are popular and bestselling on Amazon. Check them out.



1. boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

With a sleek, premium finish and lightweight build, this wireless bluetooth soundbar is a perfect pick for an immersive sound experience. It can be connected to any device wirelessly and comes with a remote with easy operational controls. Its 2.0 Channel Sound (kind of sound system) further elevates you viewing and sound experience.



2. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

This soundbar comes with 160W peak power output with wireless subwoofer (a part of a loudspeaker). It offers a deep bass that will make your listening and viewing experience more memorable, special and enjoyable. The power output of subwoofer is 40W. It comes with a remote which performs a host of functions. This soundbar comes with a range of sound output options - from AUX, and optical input to bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to pair devices wirelessly, it is easily the best pick.



3. FD E200 Soundbar Speaker System

Given its ergonomic and compact design, and the fact that it weighs less than a kilogram, it can easily be packed in a bag and carried anywhere to enjoy an immersive sound experience. It also comes with a 2.0 channel output, which enhances the sound experience. It can be connected a host of devices to enjoy hours of high definition music. The E200’s integrated 2.0 speaker with front passive radiator design ensures a deep bass. It is compatible with 5V operated USB devices like PC/laptop and other music gadgets.



4. Modernista Maestro Bar 20W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker

This soundbar boasts of a metallic design and comes along with TF card (a memory card) and USB connectivity. The 2 x 10W RMS capable speaker promises an immersive sound experience. It is equipped with a 2400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery. Besides, it has a built-in mic and allows one to take calls with the hands-free option.



