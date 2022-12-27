Story Saved
New Delhi 18oCC
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
New Delhi 18oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

The best coffee makers under 1000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 21:26 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article is an attempt to bring you the best coffee makers for 1000 and under. Coffee making is an art that coffee connoisseurs indulge in.

product info
Coffee maker

A good cup of coffee definitely charges you up! Whether you need a good cup of “wake me up” or a mid-day “pick me up” or a midnight “keep me up”. From working to studying to simply enjoying a lazy day in bed- a cup of coffee has certainly become an intrinsic part of our lives. However, coffee can be expensive and grabbing a cup every time you want to drink it is surely going to add up. Sometimes, you may want to enjoy a good cuppa after a hike or want to take along good coffee for camping. Also, nothing beats a freshly made coffee right in your kitchen or coffee nook. That is why we bring to you ten coffee makers that you are going to love! They are easy to use, travel friendly and give you the perfect coffee in minutes.

1. Niyam portable stainless steel induction base espresso coffee maker

With an elegant design and sleek finish this coffee maker is going to be a perfect addition to your coffee corner at home. It will give you freshly brewed delicious smelling coffee in no time! You just need coffee powder, water and a stove to get things going.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Niyam

Material: Stainless steel

Dimensions: 22 X 12 X 11 cm

How many cups does it make?: 4 cups

Capacity: 200 milliliters

Weight- 485 grams

ProsCons
Travel friendly can only make espresso 
can be used with induction, gas stove, electric furnace, ceramic furnace.  
cellpic
Niyam portable Stainless Steel Stove Top Espresso Coffee Maker Percolator Moka Pot (4 cup)
43% off 569 999
Buy now

2. Urban platter French press coffee maker pot

A stainless steel coffee maker to enjoy freshly brewed rich coffee at home. Made of stainless steel and glass finish it looks trendy and will make coffee drinking more exciting.

Specifications:

Colour: Black and clear

Brand: Urban Platter

Material: Stainless steel and glass

Dimensions: 19.5 X 12.5 X 12.5 cm

How many cups does it make? 4-5

Weight- 450 grams

Capacity: 850 milliliter

ProsCons
Good capacity for 4-5 cups does not come with a measuring scoop 
glass finish allows to see the coffee as its getting ready  
cellpic
Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot, 850ml [Toughened Boron Glass, Stainless Steel Plunger]
Check Price on Amazon

3. AASAVI stainless steel authentic south Indian filter coffee maker

A perfect pot to get that authentic south Indian style filter coffee this coffee maker is perfect addition to your home if you are a coffee lover. Perfect to buy for yourself or as a gift to a coffee lover.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: AASAVI

Material: Stainless steel

Dimensions: 6 X 6 X 15 cm

How many cups does it make? 2-3

Weight- 200 grams

Capacity: 190 milliliter

ProsCons
Made from food grade safe material makes two cup at a time. 
Compatible with induction, electric furnace, ceramic furnace.  
cellpic
AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker | Drip Madras Coffee Percolator | Brewed Coffee Maker | Tea Pot/Coffee Kettle | 190ML (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Pigeon xpresso stainless steel coffee percolator

This sturdy and well-made coffee maker pot from Pigeon is durable and gives you a perfect blend in under ten minutes. No need to go to a café when you can enjoy good coffee right at home!

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: PIGEON

Material: Stainless steel

Dimensions9.9 X 12 X 28.5 cm

How many cups does it make? 3-4 cups

Weight- 1 kg

Capacity: 350 milliliter

ProsCons
strong and sturdy for everyday home use not meant for more than two-three cups at a time. 
fast heating  
easily operable  
cellpic
Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Perculator, 350ml, Silver
5% off 799 845
Buy now

5. Expresso stainless steel south Indian filter coffee

This south Indian style coffee maker is perfect if you are a coffee or “kapi” lover – its drip style coffee will surely tingle your nostrils and your tastebuds as it brews your favourite beverage right in your kitchen. Enjoy your freshly made coffee and experience the South Indian coffee experience right in your home.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Expresso

Material: Stainless steel

Dimensions: 7.5 X 7.5 X 19

How many cups does it make? 2-3cups

Weight- 275 grams

Capacity: 400 ml

ProsCons
easy to use and clean design makes only 2 cups at a go
gives good quality brew  
cellpic
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee/Kaapi Drip Maker 400 ml
33% off 599 900
Buy now

6. Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure

This coffee maker has a classic kettle shape perfect for pouring out your freshly brewed coffee. It looks cute and will fit perfectly if you love vintage aesthetics.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Bhavani Koffee

Material: steel

Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 13 cm

How many cups does it make? 3cups

Weight- 289 grams

Capacity: 400 ml

ProsCons
only take 5-7 minutes to brew fresh coffee removing the filter may be messy 
made of good quality stainless steel body  
easy to use  
cellpic
Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure 1.0-3 Cups
22% off 779 998
Buy now

7. AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction

A traditional drip style coffee maker that is made of Brass and gives an authentic feeling. This coffee maker gives you an authentic south Indian feel and it is made of environment friendly material and also retains heat for a longer period of time compared to other materials.

Specifications:

Colour: brass gold

Brand: AERO

Material: brass

Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 13 cm

How many cups does it make? 3cups

Weight- 0.21 kilo grams

Capacity: 100 ml

ProsCons
enhances the aroma of the coffee and keeps it fresh for longer difficult to hold while hot 
made of good quality brass  
easy to use, traditional  
cellpic
AERO Traditional Filter Coffee Maker, Brass, South Indian Drip Style Decoction Liquid Maker, Utensil, Kumbakonam Degree Coffee Filter for Home Use SIZE 1, 150 ml for 2 to 3 Cups Coffee
17% off 847 1,019
Buy now

8. Wonderchef glass french presser

A traditional drip style coffee maker that is made of Brass and gives an authentic feeling. This coffee maker gives you an authentic south Indian feel and it is made of environment friendly material and also retains heat for a longer period of time compared to other materials.

Specifications:

Colour: Black and clear

Brand: Wonderchef

Material: Glass

Dimensions: -

How many cups does it make? 1-2 cups

Weight- 300 grams

Capacity: 350 ml

ProsCons
It is dishwasher safe Contents may turn cold soon 
See through construction  
Very easy to handle  

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee MakerHas a comfortable handle Comes in an appealing design, sleek Made of safe material 
Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker PotGood capacity yet occupies very less space Gives delicious French press with no hasslesComes in a great design.
AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee MakerEasy to use and clean durable and can be used to brew any bran coffee Great option for personal use 
Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee PercolatorGreat budget buy sleek and trendy aesthetics to fit into your modern homeeasy to assemble and use 
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter CoffeeGreat for travelling as well as home use safe to clean in dishwasher elegant polished finish 
Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closureperfect drip style coffee maker has a good traditional design long spout for easy pouring 
AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoctionHandmade and durable Makes fresh coffee every time and keeps it warmer for a longer period of time as it is made of brass.Affordable and easy to use 
Wonderchef Glass French PresserVery well structured and sturdy with good quality glass A good value for money handle and grip made of heat resistant plastic 
Product namePrice
Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee Maker Rs. 999
Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot Rs. 1000
AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Rs. 999
Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator Rs. 845
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Rs. 900
Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure Rs. 998
AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction Rs. 999

Best value for money

Among the seven different options for coffee makers that are available under 1000, the Pigeon coffee maker is the best value for money for a lot of reasons:

It is the most budget friendly out of all the options.

It is by pigeon which is a reliable household brand

It is well built and sturdy assuring longevity

It has decent capacity and performance for the price point

Best overall product

The Niyam portable coffee maker is certainly worth considering as the best out of the rest. It makes 4 cups in one go, it is sleek and takes up very less space. This coffee maker is makes the perfect espresso that can be further made into other coffee drinks like americano, milk coffee or simply enjoyed as is. Its stainless steel material ensures that it doesn’t break and it is perfect to carry for camping or picnics as well.

How to find the best coffee maker?

Whether you are looking to buy a coffee maker to start you journey of enjoying a fresh brew every morning or you want to avoid spending on cafes and want to make your own cuppa- there is a coffee maker for each one of you. Depending on your budget, your requirements and the style of coffee maker you want, these seven options fulfil all these categories you might be looking for in your next coffee maker. Enjoying a fresh brew should not be burning a hole in your pockets and these pocket friendly options are curated especially for people who are looking to invest Rs. 1000 and under .

Products price list

Product namePrice
Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee Maker Rs. 999
Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot Rs. 1000
AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Rs. 999
Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator Rs. 845
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Rs. 900
Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure Rs. 998
AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction Rs. 999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide
16-inch laptops in 2022- A buyer’s guide
Top 6 semi-automatic washing machines on Amazon: Buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 73% off on sneakers and sandals
Best fish breeding tanks: A buyer's guide

FAQs

Does a French press coffee maker need heat source ?

Do you need a specific brand coffee to use with the Niyam portable coffee maker?

How is French Press different from the drip method coffee maker?

Which are the coffee makers perfect for travelling?

Can we add milk to the coffee maker?

View More
electronics FOR LESS