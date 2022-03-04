To enjoy music with great sound quality, get home Mp3 player. See top picks

The charm of owning a Mp3 player is simply unparalleled. Compact in size, portable and lightweight, this device provides an excellent sound quality that every music enthusiast can swear by. It comes with a host of features and in a stylish sleek body which can easily fit into the size of one’s palm. From allowing one to listen to music for long durations, storing a number of songs, videos and e-books to providing one with the provision to record any audio, this device has a lot to offer.



Product Price in India RUIZU D50 8GB MP3 Player ₹ 3,290.00 AGP-TEK A19X Bluetooth 32GB MP3 Audio Player ₹ 4,499.00 Sandisk 8GB Clip Jam MP3 Player ₹ 5,931.00 Sony NWE394/R 8GB Walkman MP3 Player ₹ 10,949.00

Amazon has a range of mp3 players available on its platform. We have rounded up a few of them to make selection easy for you.

Our picks come with long-lasting batteries, built-in speaker, FM radio and a good storage capacity. They are travel-friendly and make for great companions when going out for a run or jog. Keen on owning an mp3 player with a sturdy build? Then scroll down right away.

This mp3 player comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, built-in speaker, FM, among many other features. It provides a clear sound experience and has an internal memory of 8GB. It also has a micro SD slot which can be expanded to 128 GB. A solid metal body that is portable and travel-friendly, this device can allow you to access music, videos, images and e-book anywhere. It also makes for a great gifting option.

This mp3 player has a 2.4 inches curved display which is fully touchscreen . It has a sturdy metal body, is scratch-resistant and is easy to hold in hand. It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and one can connect this device with one’s earbuds or headphones. It also has an internal memory storage of 32 GB and has a micro SD slot which can support up to 126 GB TF card, allowing you to store more images, videos and ebooks. Besides, there is also a built-in speaker with FM radio and voice recorder and a powerful 500 mAh Li-battery.

This device is a cool one that packs in many interesting features. It has 8GB storage capacity and comes with a built-in micro SD slot. Compatible with popular audio formats, this mp3 player also has an FM radio and a powerful battery that lasts up to 18 hours after just four hours of charge. It comes with a two years limited warranty and a good display too.





This digital music and photo player features an FM radio and you can play music for a good 35 hours without interruption. It has a storage capacity of 8GB and supports 2-in-1 digital audio voice recorder. You can transfer files easily from this device to your PC.



