Top 10 DOS laptops to buy in 2022

If you are someone who works with a LINUX operating system alongside Microsoft Windows, DOS laptops are the ideal choice. DOS, or Disk Operating System, is still in great demand, given its affordability and lower processing latency. Used typically by technology experts who work on operating systems such as LINUX, MS-DOS is a lightweight operating system that provides command-line access to any device. Further, the boot system of DOS laptops is the fastest in comparison to other available operating systems.
1. Lenovo Thinkpad T460
Lenovo Thinkpad is a durable and lightweight laptop that comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. This laptop allows you to operate comfortably for an extended period of time. The Lenovo Thinkpad T460 is powered by a high-quality Lithium-ion battery that does not overheat or inflate.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life with extended power
|GPU upgrade is not available
|16 GB RAM
|PCIe SSD option is unavailable
|Backlit keyboard
|Non-removable battery
|Durable
|Integrated graphic card for high-quality image
Features
2. HP Business Laptop
This laptop has a sleek design, is lightweight and has smooth functionality. It comes with a fast Intel Core i5 clock speed that allows you to get on with your tasks without any lags or interruptions. As it is lightweight and has a sleek design, you can easily carry it in your backpack.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ready to connect model
|HDMI cable comes separately
|11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
|8 GB RAM
|Intel Iris Xe graphics
|No backlit keyboard
|spill-resistant keyboard for smooth functionality
Features
3.ASUS Expertbook
Asus is among the popular brands that build both MS Windows and DOS laptopsand personal computers. This laptop features a slim look and provides smooth functioning. As it is lightweight and sleek you can effortlessly carry this laptop in your bag.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|1 TB HDD
|Standard Notebook Keyboard
|High-quality Lithium-ion
|No optical drive
|64-bit OS and Intel i3 Core processor
|No backlit keyboard
|Extended battery backup for long working hours
Features
The chances of battery inflating and overheating are nil.
4. Lenovo IdeaPads
This laptop is suitable for today's tech-savvy individuals. It has a 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Display that provides excellent clarity. The magnificent FHD display comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that allows you to experience maximum clarity.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and sleek design laptop
|Has fewer USB ports
|Expandable RAM
|Cannot stream photographs and videos to LCD television
|Poor battery life
|Anti-glare display for better picture clarity
Features
5.Lenovo V14
This laptop is small and light, allowing you to easily carry it around in your backpack. It has a spill-resistant keyboard that is strong, full-length, and ergonomically built ensuring you can work comfortably for extended time periods.
Specifications
Pros
|Cons
|High-speed performance
|Basic Windows
|64-bit OS
|Not for gaming
|Designed for daily use so no need for additional or high performance graphic card
|Not upgradable
|No USB-C port
Features
6. Dell Latitude
This business-class laptop is designed to enable end-users to continue working by providing more ports, storage, and connection choices than any other Dell Latitude series, all the while asserting its claim of being the world's most secure and easy-to-use and maintain laptop with exceptional durability.
Specifications
Pros
|Cons
|Extendable RAM up to 16 GB
|No keyboard backlight
|Touchscreen feature
|Weak battery life
|Highly durable laptops
|A bit heavy than other Dell laptops
|High performance and connectivity
Features
7. Fujitsu Lifebook
The Fujitsu Lifebook A555 laptop is an excellent companion for your daily tasks. It is an affordable DOS that comes with a graphics card that can handle high-resolution graphics.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast DDR3 Memory
|Not suitable for gaming
|1TB storage space
|No dedicated graphics card
|Good battery backup
|Low screen resolution
|High performance and value for money
|Comparatively heavy
Features
8. HP Elitebook
You can easily carry this laptop in your bag given its small and lightweight nature. The spill-resistant keyboard on this HP Elitebook 840 G2 allows you to work comfortably for long periods.
Specifications
Pros
|Cons
|Fast performance
|Weak graphics
|Comfortable keyboard
|Slow file transfer speed
|Extended battery life
|No dedicated solid-state drive (SSD)
|Powerful CPU
|Weak screen resolution
|Perfect for coding and programming
Features
9. Acer One
Acer has built this one-of-a-kind affordable 2-in-1 PC that comes with several amazing features. It is far more engaging and easy to use than other laptops. The laptop has an Intel i5 processor. Additionally, its 3 GHz speed allows you to easily multitask and experience better performance.
Specifications
Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and portable
|Average battery life
|Solid keyboard with 500GB hard drive
|Limited connectivity
|Extended RAM up to 4GB
|No anti-glare screen
|No optical drive and slow speed
Features
10. HP ProBook
If you're searching for a great computing device, the HP ProBook 450 G6 is among the best options. As this laptop is small and lightweight, you can easily transport it in your backpack.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|1 TB HDD
|Standard Notebook Keyboard
|High-quality Lithium-ion
|No optical drive
|64-bit OS and Intel i3 Core processor
|No backlit keyboard
|Extended battery backup for long working hours
Features
Best Value for Money
That’s the wrap-up of the top 10 DOS laptops available. Each laptop has a distinctive feature, which is a great draw for users. These 10 laptops are reasonably priced and ideal for your work requirements. If you want the best value for your money, go for the Acer One.
Best DOS Laptop Overall
If you are looking for a Linux or MS-DOS laptop, it's better to get one that's been specifically built for Linux rather than purchasing a Windows laptop and then switching over the OS. Doing so not only lowers the initial purchase price but also ensures that the laptop's hardware is optimized for Linux OS performance. We've compiled a list of some of the greatest DOS laptop brands available at fair prices. For users seeking DOS laptop computers, the ideal choices are Lenovo and HP. The open-source technology has been simplified in recent Linux versions, making them easy-to-use for even non-geeks.
How to Find the Perfect DOS Laptop?
Buying a laptop these days can be quite daunting, given the presence of numerous brands with various features and configurations. You can use the price list below to decide on your choice of laptop, which is the first and most crucial step when finalising your purchasing decision. Another factor that can help you in making your choice is a laptop’s processor and screen resolution. You also have the option of choosing between a conventional and a gaming laptop. Overall, characteristics and features play a significant influence in picking up what suits you the best. From the list above, pick the one that suits your requirements.
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo Thinkpad T460 - Save 1,22,400
|₹27,000
|HP Business Laptop - Save 1,100
|₹57,899
|ASUS Expertbook - Save 18,935
|₹33,055
|Lenovo IdeaPad - Save 7,000
|₹42,990
|Lenovo V14 - Save 43,501
|₹31,499
|Dell Latitude - Save 16,947
|₹23,053
|Fujitsu Lifebook - Save 21,000
|₹38,999
|HP Elitebook - Save 1,500
|₹36,500
|Acer One - Save 28,000
|₹51,990
|HP ProBook - Save1,48,040
|₹1,24,655
Conclusion
DOS laptops are extremely durable and offer years of uninterrupted service. When buying a laptop loaded with Linux/DOS, you should look for features such as a multi-operating system, dual-boot, and other mechanical characteristics. Importantly, choose a provider with a good reputation for providing excellent customer service, ready to assist you in addressing any software, hardware, or OS-related challenges you may encounter.
Why do some laptops include DOS?
This is because the seller won’t need to pay a Windows licensing fee to Microsoft. DOS/Linux-based laptops are less expensive than their Windows 7 equivalents, and some of the cost savings are passed on to the user.
What is a FreeDOS laptop?
FreeDOS is a DOS-compatible operating system that is free and open-source. It was designed for IBM PCs and can run legacy applications, play games, and construct embedded devices. FreeDOS was released in the year 1998.
What are the drawbacks of DOS?
Is FreeDOS similar to DOS?
FreeDOS is an open-source while DOS is a compatible OS that may be used to run legacy business applications, play old DOS games, and design embedded devices. Any software that runs under MS-DOS should operate under FreeDOS as well. On FreeDOS, you can play your favourite DOS games.
Who developed DOS?
Tim Paterson is a US-based computer programmer who is best known for developing 86-DOS, an operating system for the Intel 8086 microprocessor. Gary Kildall invented the CP/M application programming interface, which was imitated by this system.
