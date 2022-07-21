Top HP laptops you need to explore

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
It is difficult to function without a laptop nowadays since most of our work takes place online. If you are looking for a laptop, HP has some of the best models that can improve the way you work. Being one of the most sought-after laptop brands, HP ensures quality and affordability with top-notch features. There are several models that HP offers. If you are wondering which one is the best for you, we have got you covered. Below is a list of the best HP laptops you need to explore.
1. HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 offers its users exceptional performance with a screen size of 156 inches. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with a RAM of 8 GB. Consequently, you get enhanced performance and efficiency. Its high-quality screen display prevents blurred images and delays between actions. With a Type-C SuperSpeed USB port, you also get high-speed data transfer. Other features like Dual Array digital speakers and multitouch gestures are just the cherry on top.
Product Specifications
Screen size: 15.6 inches
Operating system: Windows 11 Home
Warranty: 1 year
RAM installed size: 8 GB
Special feature: Anti-glare screen, Micro-edge display
Graphics card: Integrated
|Pros
|Cons
|High-resolution display and anti-glare screen
|A bit heavy
|Sleek and shiny silver exterior
|5.2 enabled Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options
|SSD internal storage of 512 GB
|Dual Array digital speakers and BBO dual speakers
2. Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop
Looking for a laptop that’s both efficient with work and gaming? Then, the Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H is the perfect choice for you. With an anti-glare IPS and 16.1-inch display, the laptop provides a perfectly clear display. The laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card that gamers will love. To prevent overheating, the laptop also offers an enhanced thermal solution. So, you can work and play games without any worries!
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers 16.1-inch full HD display
|Build quality could have been enhanced
|Built-in 8 GB internal RAM
|Low refresh rate
|Comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor
|Provides 1920 x 1080 pixels resolutions
3. HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop
A thin, lightweight, and well-built option is the HP 15 (2021) Ryzen 3-3250 laptop. The 15.6-inch screen with an FHD display provides the user with a bright and elevated screen experience. Backed by both 8 GB RAM and 245 GB SSD, the laptop provides plenty of storage and data safety. To help you glide through your workdays smoothly, the laptop comes with a 3250U processor. Along with that, the AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics only add to the user experience.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to carry and light
|Sometimes hangs while operating
|Offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage
|Not suitable for gamers
|FHD anti-glare display
|Built-in latest AMD Ryzen 3 processor
4. HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop
Offering a 14-inch screen with a sleek exterior, HP Pavilion is one of the best HP laptops you can get. This laptop runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135g7 processor, providing the user with distinct multimedia capabilities. Equipped with an Intel Iris Xe graphic processor, the laptop is efficient for gamers as well. For the fastest performance, the laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish display
|Relatively smaller screen size
|Lightweight
|Display could have been better
|Long battery life
|Built-in fingerprint reader
|Several multimedia capabilities (11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135g7)
5. HP 250 G8 Laptop
The HP G8 is a convenient and portable laptop backed by 8 GB Ram and 512 GB SSD storage space. The Intel HD graphics provided by the laptop ensures a smooth and hassle-free gaming experience. With 5-hour-long battery life, you can work on the laptop without any worries. This laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera for a high-quality video-calling experience. Lastly, its 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor promises its users the best performance.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and lightweight
|Graphics could have been better
|Sleek design
|Built-in 720p HD camera
|Internal 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD
|5-hour-long battery life
|Smooth gaming experience
6. HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD Laptop
Looking for a compact and easily portable laptop? Then, the HP 14 11th Gen might be the right choice for you. The laptop is lightweight and easy on the eyes because of its micro-edge display. Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the laptop keeps up with your fast-paced work needs. The best part is that this laptop comes with a pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. Along with that, you get a built-in Alexa.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy design
|Comparatively smaller screen size
|Provides an in-built Alexa
|Hangs while operating
|Offers pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
|Can get heated sometimes
|Backed by 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage
7. HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5
The HP 15 11th Gen Core is built to ensure productivity because of its long-lasting battery life. Its micro-edge bezel display and sleek look make it both portable and stylish. The performance of its Intel processor allows its users to work efficiently for longer hours. Its extensive display and anti-glare screen offer an amazing display that is hard to match. The integrated precision touchpad only adds to the overall benefits of the laptop.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides built-in Alexa
|No internal slot for an internal HDD
|Comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|No fingerprint reader
|Offer anti-glare screen
|Fast performance with Intel Turbo Boost technology
8. HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD Laptop
The HP Ryzen 5 5500U comes in a sturdy and stylish design with a 14-inch screen. The screen has an FHD anti-glare, micro-edge display that provides a high-class screen experience. With the built-in 8 GB DDR-3200 RAM, which can be upgraded to 16 GB, you can safely keep your data on this laptop. Along with that, you also get 512 GB of SSD storage. The laptop is backed by an AMD Radeon graphics card to enhance the gaming experience.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be easily carried; travel-friendly
|Relatively smaller screen size
|Powered by Windows 10 Home
|Comes with internal 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage
|Internal RAM can be upgraded to 16 GB
|Product Name
|Product Price
|HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
|Rs. 59,490
|Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop
|Rs. 74,990
|HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop
|Rs. 38,999
|HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop
|Rs. 69,410
|HP 250 G8 Laptop
|Rs. 39,990
|HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD Laptop
|Rs. 57,556
|HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD Laptop
|Rs. 52,990
|HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB
|Rs. 51,390
Best value for money
Looking for an HP laptop with the best return on investment? We suggest checking out HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 laptop. The HP 15 is a well-built laptop with a 15.6-inch display. It checks all the boxes when it comes to affordability, reliability, and portability.
Best overall
Our best pick from the HP laptops listed above is the Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) FHD Gaming laptop. The laptop performs the best as it is backed by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. Moreover, it offers 8 GB RAM, expandable up to 16 GB, and 512 GB of internal storage space to its users. The best part is that it works well for both gamers and working professionals. The laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card for an enhanced gaming experience. What’s more, it provides an enhanced thermal solution to prevent overheating.
How to find the perfect HP laptop?
Looking for the perfect laptop does not have to be a tiring process. To make it easier, all you need to do is consider certain features. Below is a list of these features to help you:
3 best features:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature2
|Feature 3
|HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
|11th Gen Intel Core i5 and 4.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost technology
|DDR4 RAM of 8 GB, can be expanded up to 16 GB
|Type-C SuperSpeed USB port
|Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop
|16.1-inch screen display with anti-glare IPS, mirco-edge bezel display
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card
|HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250 H processor
|Windows 10 Home operating system
|Backed by 8 GB internal RAM
|HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop
|IPS, FHD micro-edge display screen
|Intel Iris XE graphic processor
|Long battery life
|HP 250 G8 Laptop
|15.6-inch display screen
|11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor
|720p HD camera
|HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD Laptop
|HD anti-glare, micro-edge display
|11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
|Intel Turbo Boost Technology
|HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Laptop
|6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display
|Built-in Alexa
|Intel iris Xe Graphics
|HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD Laptop
|8 GB DDR-3200 RAM upgradeable up to 16 GB and 512 GB SSD storage
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
|Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Below are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.
1. Why are HP laptops considered the best?
HP laptops have a large user base all around the globe because of the advantages they offer to their users. HP provides affordability, portability, long battery life, safety, and other features that make HP laptops the best.
2. Which HP laptop is best suited for home use?
The HP 250 G8 is the best-suited laptop for home use. The Intel HD graphics and 5-hour-long battery life offer convenience like no other to the user. Moreover, it also has a 720p HD camera for FaceTime.
3. Do HP laptops have a long lifespan?
The average lifespan of HP laptops usually falls between 5 and 6 years. However, the lifespan also depends upon how well you take care of your laptop. So, make sure you take proper care of your system to make it last longer.
4. Which HP laptop is the best for gamers?
The HP Ryzen 5 5600H with a 16.1-inch display is the best laptop for gamers. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card for smooth gaming. The laptop also has an enhanced thermal solution to tackle overheating.
5. How to buy an affordable HP laptop with the best features?
If you are looking to buy an affordable HP laptop with the best features. List down all the features that are your top priority. Then, compare different HP laptops. We suggest checking out the HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 laptop.
