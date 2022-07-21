Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top HP laptops you need to explore

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022 16:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

HP is considered one of the top laptop brands. Renowned worldwide, HP has released some of the best top-ranking laptops in the last years.

product info
Laptops are essential to our daily lives and HP is a trusted brand.

It is difficult to function without a laptop nowadays since most of our work takes place online. If you are looking for a laptop, HP has some of the best models that can improve the way you work. Being one of the most sought-after laptop brands, HP ensures quality and affordability with top-notch features. There are several models that HP offers. If you are wondering which one is the best for you, we have got you covered. Below is a list of the best HP laptops you need to explore.

1. HP Pavilion 15 Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 offers its users exceptional performance with a screen size of 156 inches. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with a RAM of 8 GB. Consequently, you get enhanced performance and efficiency. Its high-quality screen display prevents blurred images and delays between actions. With a Type-C SuperSpeed USB port, you also get high-speed data transfer. Other features like Dual Array digital speakers and multitouch gestures are just the cherry on top.

Product Specifications

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 1 year

RAM installed size: 8 GB

Special feature: Anti-glare screen, Micro-edge display

Graphics card: Integrated

ProsCons
High-resolution display and anti-glare screenA bit heavy
Sleek and shiny silver exterior 
5.2 enabled Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options 
SSD internal storage of 512 GB 
Dual Array digital speakers and BBO dual speakers 
cellpic
HP Pavilion 15 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39.6 cm)Laptop, FHD Anti-Glare Display/ Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit KB/B&O Audio/Windows 11/ 1.75kg, 15-eg1000TU
20% off
59,590 74,414
Buy now

2. Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

Looking for a laptop that’s both efficient with work and gaming? Then, the Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H is the perfect choice for you. With an anti-glare IPS and 16.1-inch display, the laptop provides a perfectly clear display. The laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card that gamers will love. To prevent overheating, the laptop also offers an enhanced thermal solution. So, you can work and play games without any worries!

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 16.1 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • RAM installed size: 8 GB
  • Special feature: Micro-edge display
  • Graphics card: Dedicated
ProsCons
Offers 16.1-inch full HD displayBuild quality could have been enhanced
Built-in 8 GB internal RAMLow refresh rate
Comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor 
Provides 1920 x 1080 pixels resolutions 
cellpic
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches(40cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 3050 Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0076AX, Black
Buy now

3. HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop

A thin, lightweight, and well-built option is the HP 15 (2021) Ryzen 3-3250 laptop. The 15.6-inch screen with an FHD display provides the user with a bright and elevated screen experience. Backed by both 8 GB RAM and 245 GB SSD, the laptop provides plenty of storage and data safety. To help you glide through your workdays smoothly, the laptop comes with a 3250U processor. Along with that, the AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics only add to the user experience.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • CPU model: Ryzen 3
  • RAM installed size: 8 GB
  • Special feature: Anti-reflective screen
  • Graphics card: Integrated
ProsCons
Easy to carry and lightSometimes hangs while operating
Offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storageNot suitable for gamers
FHD anti-glare display 
Built-in latest AMD Ryzen 3 processor 
cellpic
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD,Micro-Edge, Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/ AMD Radeon™ Graphics/ Win11/MS Office/1.74 kg (15s-gr0012AU)
20% off
38,640 48,294
Buy now

4. HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop

Offering a 14-inch screen with a sleek exterior, HP Pavilion is one of the best HP laptops you can get. This laptop runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135g7 processor, providing the user with distinct multimedia capabilities. Equipped with an Intel Iris Xe graphic processor, the laptop is efficient for gamers as well. For the fastest performance, the laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 14 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • CPU model: Core i5 family
  • RAM installed size: 16 GB
  • Special feature: Anti-reflective
  • Graphics card: Integrated
ProsCons
Sleek and stylish displayRelatively smaller screen size
LightweightDisplay could have been better
Long battery life 
Built-in fingerprint reader 
Several multimedia capabilities (11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135g7) 
cellpic
Hp Pavilion 14 Intel 11Th Gen Core I5 14 Inches (35.6 cm) Laptop (16Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd, Fhd Micro-Edge Anti-Glare Display/Iris X Graphics/Backlit Kb/B&O Audio/Fpr/Windows 11 Ready/1.41Kg, 14-Dv0054Tu)
9% off
70,000 77,142
Buy now

5. HP 250 G8 Laptop

The HP G8 is a convenient and portable laptop backed by 8 GB Ram and 512 GB SSD storage space. The Intel HD graphics provided by the laptop ensures a smooth and hassle-free gaming experience. With 5-hour-long battery life, you can work on the laptop without any worries. This laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera for a high-quality video-calling experience. Lastly, its 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor promises its users the best performance.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • CPU model: Core i3
  • RAM installed size: 8 GB
  • Special feature: Lightweight, thin
  • Graphics card: Integrated
ProsCons
Portable and lightweightGraphics could have been better
Sleek design 
Built-in 720p HD camera 
Internal 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD 
5-hour-long battery life 
Smooth gaming experience 
cellpic
HP 250 G8 Laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB DDR4 Ram / 512GB SSD/Windows 10/39.62 cm (15.6 inch) HD/Intel UHD Graphics) 42V68PA (Dark Ash Silver, 1.74 kg)
20% off
37,490 46,601
Buy now

6. HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD Laptop

Looking for a compact and easily portable laptop? Then, the HP 14 11th Gen might be the right choice for you. The laptop is lightweight and easy on the eyes because of its micro-edge display. Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the laptop keeps up with your fast-paced work needs. The best part is that this laptop comes with a pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. Along with that, you get a built-in Alexa.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 14 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • CPU model: Core i5
  • RAM installed size: 8 GB
  • Special feature: Anti-reflective
  • Graphics card: Integrated
ProsCons
Sturdy designComparatively smaller screen size
Provides an in-built AlexaHangs while operating
Offers pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019Can get heated sometimes
Backed by 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage 
cellpic
HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14 inches HD Laptop, 8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office (Natural Silver/1.46Kg), 14s-dq2535TU
10% off
59,550 66,140
Buy now

7. HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5

The HP 15 11th Gen Core is built to ensure productivity because of its long-lasting battery life. Its micro-edge bezel display and sleek look make it both portable and stylish. The performance of its Intel processor allows its users to work efficiently for longer hours. Its extensive display and anti-glare screen offer an amazing display that is hard to match. The integrated precision touchpad only adds to the overall benefits of the laptop.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
  • CPU model: Core i5 family
  • RAM installed size: 16 GB
  • Special feature: Anti-glare screen
  • Graphics card: Integrated

 ProsCons
 Provides built-in AlexaNo internal slot for an internal HDD
 Comes with Intel Iris Xe GraphicsNo fingerprint reader
 Offer anti-glare screen 
Fast performance with Intel Turbo Boost technology  
cellpic
HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inches(39cm) Laptop, FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Alexa Built- in/Windows 11 Home/1.75kg, 15s-du3517TU
26% off
52,200 70,171
Buy now

8. HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD Laptop

The HP Ryzen 5 5500U comes in a sturdy and stylish design with a 14-inch screen. The screen has an FHD anti-glare, micro-edge display that provides a high-class screen experience. With the built-in 8 GB DDR-3200 RAM, which can be upgraded to 16 GB, you can safely keep your data on this laptop. Along with that, you also get 512 GB of SSD storage. The laptop is backed by an AMD Radeon graphics card to enhance the gaming experience.

Product Specifications

  • Screen size: 14 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • CPU model: Ryzen 5
  • RAM installed size: 8 GB
  • Special feature: Anti-reflective
  • Graphics card: Integrated

ProsCons
Can be easily carried; travel-friendlyRelatively smaller screen size
Powered by Windows 10 Home 
Comes with internal 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage 
Internal RAM can be upgraded to 16 GB 
cellpic
HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch(35.6 cm) FHD Laptop with Alexa Built-in(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.46Kg), 14s-fq1030AU
14% off
51,600 60,000
Buy now

Price of HP laptops at a glance:

 Product NameProduct Price 
 HP Pavilion 15 LaptopRs. 59,490
 Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming LaptopRs. 74,990
 HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 LaptopRs. 38,999
 HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 LaptopRs. 69,410 
 HP 250 G8 LaptopRs. 39,990
 HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD LaptopRs. 57,556
 HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD LaptopRs. 52,990
 HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GBRs. 51,390 

Best value for money

Looking for an HP laptop with the best return on investment? We suggest checking out HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 laptop. The HP 15 is a well-built laptop with a 15.6-inch display. It checks all the boxes when it comes to affordability, reliability, and portability.

Best overall

Our best pick from the HP laptops listed above is the Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) FHD Gaming laptop. The laptop performs the best as it is backed by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. Moreover, it offers 8 GB RAM, expandable up to 16 GB, and 512 GB of internal storage space to its users. The best part is that it works well for both gamers and working professionals. The laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card for an enhanced gaming experience. What’s more, it provides an enhanced thermal solution to prevent overheating.

How to find the perfect HP laptop?

Looking for the perfect laptop does not have to be a tiring process. To make it easier, all you need to do is consider certain features. Below is a list of these features to help you:

  • Size: Consider if portability is a significant factor for you. If yes, you should go for a lightweight laptop with a screen size of 13-14 inches.
  • CPU: CPU is essentially responsible for how efficient your laptop is. Therefore, we recommend going for a dual-core processor.
  • RAM: For basic tasks, 4 GB RAM would suffice. However, if you are a video editor or gamer, you should go for an 8 GB or 16 GB RAM laptop.
  • Screen Quality: It’s important to go for a screen that is comfortable to look at. So, it is recommended you go for a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and full HD screen.
  • Storage: 1 TB of storage would be sufficient if you are looking to store only large text files and photos. However, you would need more storage space if you need to store movies, games, music files, and other such large files on your laptop.

3 best features:

 ProductFeature 1 Feature2 Feature 3 
 HP Pavilion 15 Laptop11th Gen Intel Core i5 and 4.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost technologyDDR4 RAM of 8 GB, can be expanded up to 16 GBType-C SuperSpeed USB port
 Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop 16.1-inch screen display with anti-glare IPS, mirco-edge bezel display AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card
 HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250 H processor Windows 10 Home operating system Backed by 8 GB internal RAM
 HP Pavilion (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop IPS, FHD micro-edge display screenIntel Iris XE graphic processor Long battery life
 HP 250 G8 Laptop 15.6-inch display screen 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor 720p HD camera
 HP 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch (35.6 cm) HD Laptop HD anti-glare, micro-edge display 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processorIntel Turbo Boost Technology
 HP 15, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Laptop 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display Built-in Alexa Intel iris Xe Graphics
 HP 14 Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD Laptop 8 GB DDR-3200 RAM upgradeable up to 16 GB and 512 GB SSD storage AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

1. Why are HP laptops considered the best?

HP laptops have a large user base all around the globe because of the advantages they offer to their users. HP provides affordability, portability, long battery life, safety, and other features that make HP laptops the best.

2. Which HP laptop is best suited for home use?

The HP 250 G8 is the best-suited laptop for home use. The Intel HD graphics and 5-hour-long battery life offer convenience like no other to the user. Moreover, it also has a 720p HD camera for FaceTime.

3. Do HP laptops have a long lifespan?

The average lifespan of HP laptops usually falls between 5 and 6 years. However, the lifespan also depends upon how well you take care of your laptop. So, make sure you take proper care of your system to make it last longer.

4. Which HP laptop is the best for gamers?

The HP Ryzen 5 5600H with a 16.1-inch display is the best laptop for gamers. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card for smooth gaming. The laptop also has an enhanced thermal solution to tackle overheating.

5. How to buy an affordable HP laptop with the best features?

If you are looking to buy an affordable HP laptop with the best features. List down all the features that are your top priority. Then, compare different HP laptops. We suggest checking out the HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Samsung phones: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide
10 best juicers for healthy living
10 best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season
Linen shirts for men: Uber cool, highly breathable and dry super fast
Smartwatches under 500 in India: Buying guide
electronics FOR LESS