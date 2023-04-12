Ultimate guide to best mobiles under 20,000 in 2023

Mobiles under ₹ 20,000 ensure you get quality at affordable prices.

If you are in the market for a mobile that won’t break your bank, look no further than this blog where we have scoured the market and compiled a list of the best mobile under 20000 that offers the best of the features and convenience. From sleek designs to cutting-edge technology, our guide has it all. Whether you are a gamer, social media scroller, or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, we have got one for everyone. So relax, and let us help you find the perfect match. 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G This Samsung phone proves to be the best in the game. It has 5G compatibility for faster browsing. It boasts a 6000 mAh battery which would last 2 to 3 days of normal use. It has 8 GB RAM which can be expanded to 16GB using RAM Plus. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display which puts out bright, vibrant colours and serves as an amazing display for gaming or video streaming. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera which is a decent enough camera for the price range. Specifications OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

RAM: 8GB

Pros Cons RAM Plus The design could be better Huge battery

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OnePlus offers the best mid-range smartphone. The OS is crisp and to the point. The black colour on the phone looks very classy. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is extremely smooth. The phone has a5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging for fast charging. The phone is light in weight, considering the battery capacity and the specifications. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. It also supports 5G. Specifications OS: OxygenOS

Cellular Technology: 5G

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Pros Cons Design Display could be better SuperVOOC charging

3. Samsung Galaxy A23 The Galaxy A23 is an excellently specced phone with a lot to offer. The FHD+ Infinity V display is bright and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP Quad Camera with OIS is best suited for photographers. The phone itself is high-speed and no lag can be found. It boasts an 8GB RAM Which is more than enough for a phone with an inbuilt storage of 128GB. There are various colours on offer for you to choose one. Specifications OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G, 5G

Battery Power Rating: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 5G support Inbuilt storage Display

4. Vivo Y56 5G This is a sleek and modern-looking phone with rounded edges, giving you a premium feel. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for most people. The 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display provides an immersive viewing experience. The large 5000 mAh battery can easily provide juice for a whole day. It is based on Android 11 OS. This is a great choice for those who want a lot on the phone. Additionally, the 5G adds to the convenience. Specifications Battery Power (In mAH): 5000 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB

Pros Cons Premium feel Storage capacity could have been more RAM

5. Oppo A78 5G This is a high end smartphone that boasts impressive specs. It is a phone for multitasking and can handle the most demanding apps. The 8 GB RAM can help deal with any app. Something noteworthy is the 5000 mAh battery. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charger can juice up the phone very fast. Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate display will not miss out on any details. So browsing and streaming have no problems on this phone. This is also on of the best Oppo phones under 20000. Specifications Cellular Technology: 5G

OS: Android 13.0

Battery Power (In mAH): 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Android 13.0 Display SUPERVOOC Charger

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 This phone from Samsung has a striking back design, almost resembling the S21. This is a solid mid-range smartphone as it features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone is available in various colours to go with every mood. The triple camera setup is good and can capture decent enough pictures. The 6000 mAh battery is big enough to last for 3 to 4 days of normal daily use. The fingerprint sensor is responsive and can unlock the phone very quickly. Specifications OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Design No 5G Battery

7. OPPO A74 5G This is one of the best value-for-money smartphones from OPPO. TheFHD+ Punch-hole Display provides a larger screen-to-body ratio. 5G support means effortless scrolling and streaming wherever you are. The 5000 mAh battery is optimised properly to last for a long time. The quad camera setup is good and can provide pictures with vibrant colours. This is a smartphone to buy for its looks, specs, and design. Specifications OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Display: FHD+ Punch-hole Display

Pros Cons Design No colour options Camera setup

8. Vivo Y75 This phone is the one for people looking for a premium feel. The rounded edges provide enough grip and comfort while gaming or scrolling. The back design itself makes the phone standout from all others. The 8GB RAM is big enough for an inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB. The triple rear camera setup is great and can provide good picture quality. The44W fast charging can juice up the battery in no time. Specifications OS: Funtouch OS 12

Cellular Technology: 4G

Camera setup: 50MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera, 44MP Selfie Camera

Pros Cons Unique design Battery capacity is low Good camera setup

9. iQOO Z7 5G This is a high-performance smartphone with awesome specs. The 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is enough for most users. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is a standout feature of this smartphone. The most important thing you need to lock your eyes on is the AMOLED display which is the brightest in the segment. This means you are sure to enjoy scrolling and streaming on your phone. There are many more features like an in-display fingerprint and more in this phone. Specifications OS: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

Cellular Technology: 5G

Processor Brand: Dimesity 920 5G Mobile Platform

Pros Cons OS Based On Android 13 Battery capacity FHD+ AMOLED display

10. Redmi Note 10S This phone offers ample storage space and supports multitasking. It features a super AMOLED display delivering vivid visuals. The camera provides photos with high detail and clarity. The sleek design and premium features make it a choice for users who demand a high-performance and functionality from their smartphones. Overall this device is an impressive package that offers great bang for the buck you pay. Specifications OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Display: FHD+ 1080x2400 AMOLED Dot display

Pros Cons AMOLED display None Value for money

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 5G compatibility Huge 6000mAh battery 8GB RAM expandable to 16GB OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 120Hz Refresh rate display 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor Samsung Galaxy A23 FHD+ Infinity V display with 90Hz refresh rate 50MP Quad Camera with OIS 8GB RAM with 128GB inbuilt storage Vivo Y56 5G 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display Oppo A78 5G 8GB RAM 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging 90Hz refresh rate display Samsung Galaxy M13 Striking back design 128GB inbuilt storage 6000mAh battery OPPO A74 5G FHD+ Punch-hole Display 5000mAh battery 5G support Vivo Y75 Premium feel with rounded edges 8GB RAM 128GB inbuilt storage iQOO Z7 5G Bright AMOLED display 64MP OIS Camera 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Redmi Note 10S AMOLED display High detail camera Ample storage