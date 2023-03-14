5 party wear shoes to elevate your style game

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Footwear is an important part of your ensemble. If your outfit is plain but your footwear is fashionable, then the latter makes up for the outfit. However, if your outfit is fashionable and the footwear is boring, then it can bring down your style quotient. So, when dressing up for a party, your footwear selection warrants extra time and effort. While we all prioritize comfort, we must also look for fashionable options that can make all the difference. Besides, one feels extra confident and assured when they know they are dressed amazingly well from head to toe.
We have curated some party wear shoes for men that rank high on both comfort and style quotients. They come in striking colour options and will allow you to make a statement. To take cues from our buying guide, scroll down.
LOUIS STITCH Elegent Brown Suede Leather Loafer Moccasin Penny Shoes
This pair of loafer shoes designed for men makes for a great option to introduce to your party wear collection. Available in Elegant Brown colour, the shoes are made from suede leather material. Their sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers and the pair has a slip-on closure, which makes it an even more attractive option. One can wear it to parties to round off the look in style.
FAUSTO Men's Patent Leather Horsebit Buckle Design Loafers Slip On Shoes
Want a pair of shoes that can amp up your look effortlessly? Well this pair can allow you to make a fashion statement and is super comfortable to walk in as well. Made from patent leather material, one can find striking colour options in this pair. It has a cushioned foot bed that will take up the comfort quotient up by many notches.
GABICCI Dapper Leather Wedding Lace-up Shoes
Simple and elegant in design, this pair of lace-up formal shoes for men is available in burgundy, navy and black colour options. Made from fine quality leather material, these shoes will provide optimum comfort and elevate style quotient as well. When going for a formal party or an event, throw this pair on and we promise, you will round off the look in a dapper way.
Red Tape Men's Driving Shoes
Love slip-on loafer shoes because of the amazing comfort level that they provide? Well, this pair ranks high on both comfort and style quotients. It is available in striking colour options and has a sole made of rubber material. The upper material is made from leather and the pair has a slip-on closure that makes it super easy to slip into and get out of this footwear.
Hush Puppies Mens Suede Trim Loafer Sneaker
Green, yellow and blue - you get this amazing pair of loafers in these three striking colour options. A perfect addition for modern men of today, this pair made from suede material is super fashionable. You can throw on this pair when going for a meeting or party to round off the look in absolute style. The shoes have a medium width and are comfortable to walk in as well.
|Product
|Price
|LOUIS STITCH Elegent Brown Suede Leather Loafer Moccasin Penny Shoes Office Wedding Party Casual Wear Premium Handcrafted Slip-on for Men 7 UK (LSSUMCBB)
|₹ 1,999
|FAUSTO FST 3850 BROWN-43 Men's Brown Patent Leather Party Loafers Slip On Shoes (9 UK)
|₹ 1,499
|GABICCI Dapper Burgundy Leather Wedding Lace-up Shoes for Men |0816217_7|
|₹ 2,725
|Red Tape Men's Brown Driving Shoes-10
|₹ 1,574
|Hush Puppies Mens Suede Trim Loafer Green Sneaker - 9 UK (8537013)
|₹ 4,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.