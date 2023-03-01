Sneakers are a rage for all the right reasons

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Have you ever spoken to a proud sneakerhead? The passion with which they speak about sneakers is just admirable. And let's not even get into the subject of how many pairs of sneakers that they can own in this lifetime. Safe to say, the count can be infinite. Sneakers are indeed one of the sought-after footwear options that are practical and look fashionable too. We have seen how sneakers dominate runaways and how beautifully they elevate the look in every outfit. When sneakers were thrown on sarees and lehengas for the first time, they became a rage and each one of us took stock of how versatile this footwear option can be. Ever wondered why so many women choose to wear sneakers over traditional Indian wear? Well, simply because with sneakers on, it is too comfortable to walk around. You suddenly feel more agile and more capable to carry out many tasks at once.
If you're someone who's looking to add some practical and fashionable pairs of sneakers to your collection, then our list below will help you with options.
UrbanMark Men Light Weight Printed Running Walking Sneakers Shoe- Black
This pair of sneakers comes in black and pink colour options. These are lightweight, have a sole made of airmix and upper material from mesh. Comfortable to walk in, you will be able to use these shoes for years to come. They come with a lace-up closure and look nice too. Men from different age groups will love wearing these from time to time.
UrbanMark Comfortable Men Faux Leather Slipper Brown
This pair of shoes is available in brown and olive colour options. Comfortable to wear and lightweight to walk in, these sneakers will also elevate your style quotient. The shoes feature a perforated pattern, have a sole made of airmix and upper material made of mesh. The shoes look sturdy in appearance and will make for a great addition to one's footwear collection.
UrbanMark Comfortable Men Faux Leather Slipper Brown
A pair of sneakers like this will be noticed by every onlooker, and how! The colour options available in this one are simply too striking to not notice. They include red, black, lime green and navy. We suggest you go for the lime green one, as they will elevate the look of the person in a jiffy. The sneakers also have a cushioned foot bed that make the experience of walking in them a breeze.
Nike Womens WMNS Air Max 2021 Sneaker
adidas Women's x Craig Green CG Superstar Sneakers
A pair of chic-looking white sneakers from Adidas, this one is designed for women. The sole of these shoes is made from rubber and the shoe width is medium. They come with a leather lining and have a padded collar too. You are likely to fetch a string of compliments on these sneakers. They look fashionable and will allow women to make a statement as well.
|Product
|Price
|Nike Women's Air Max 2021 Venice/Black-Lime Ice-Ghost Sneaker (DA1923-500)
|₹ 54,580
|adidas Women's x Craig Green CG Superstar Sneakers, Off White/Bright Red/Grey, 8 Medium US
|₹ 53,653
|Urbanmark - Black Men's Sneakers
|₹ 699
|Fitmonkey - Brown Men's Sneakers
|₹ 559
|Urbanmark - Lime Green Men's Sneakers
|₹ 899
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.