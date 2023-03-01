Sneakers are a rage for all the right reasons

Have you ever spoken to a proud sneakerhead? The passion with which they speak about sneakers is just admirable. And let's not even get into the subject of how many pairs of sneakers that they can own in this lifetime. Safe to say, the count can be infinite. Sneakers are indeed one of the sought-after footwear options that are practical and look fashionable too. We have seen how sneakers dominate runaways and how beautifully they elevate the look in every outfit. When sneakers were thrown on sarees and lehengas for the first time, they became a rage and each one of us took stock of how versatile this footwear option can be. Ever wondered why so many women choose to wear sneakers over traditional Indian wear? Well, simply because with sneakers on, it is too comfortable to walk around. You suddenly feel more agile and more capable to carry out many tasks at once.

If you're someone who's looking to add some practical and fashionable pairs of sneakers to your collection, then our list below will help you with options.



UrbanMark Men Light Weight Printed Running Walking Sneakers Shoe- Black

This pair of sneakers comes in black and pink colour options. These are lightweight, have a sole made of airmix and upper material from mesh. Comfortable to walk in, you will be able to use these shoes for years to come. They come with a lace-up closure and look nice too. Men from different age groups will love wearing these from time to time.