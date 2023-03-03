Summer 2023: Introduce practical and fun additions to your handbags collection

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Introducing another handbag to one's collection never hurts anybody. This is one fashion accessory without which one's look feels incomplete. Given how women have some basic essentials that they feel the need to carry along with them all the time, a handbag makes perfect sense. It is a must to carry whenever heading out - whether it be to run some errands or going on brunch dates. Besides, one must have handbags in different sizes. Both compact ones and spacious ones have their own importance and purpose. One must always look for bags that have sturdy and lightweight handles and straps to carry the bag with absolute ease.
We have listed some handbags available on Snapdeal below that are both practical and stylish. Perfect for everyday use, you can get a good wear out of them. Some come in a slew of colour options. Scroll down to take a look at our selections that we have rounded up from Snapdeal.
Raspberry Brown P.U. Combo
This handbag is spacious and looks nice. The best part is how you can carry this bag in your hands and also as a sling, thanks to the sturdy top handles and the shoulder straps. Available in striking colour options like brown, gray, maroon and yellow, this one is a great fashion accessory to introduce to one's collection. There are four pockets in this one and it is made from polyurethane material that is known for its durability.
Style Smith Off White Solid Women Sling Bag
This sling bag is perfect if you want to enjoy a hands-free experience. Available in round shape, the off white colour of the bags will complement your look and elevate it too. Made from faux leather material, this one is lightweight and has a decent space to carry all your essentials like your smartphone, keys, some makeup essentials and more. It comes with a zipper closure and is perfect to carry when heading out to meet pals, when running errands and such like things.
Style Smith Blue Textured Women Sling Bag
What is striking about this sling bag is the amazing floral print it features on it. It comes with a sleek strap, is lightweight and the tassels at the front look lovely too. There's one spacious compartment and you can easily stash all your essentials in it. Available in blue colour, this one makes for a stunning and striking fashion accessory.
Style Smith Navy Blue Solid Women Tote Bag
Looking for a striking tote bag? We have shortlisted this amazing piece from you that comes in navy blue colour. Simple and elegant in design, this has four pockets, is spacious and something that will go with most outfits. Easy to carry, this lightweight bag has zipper closure. It will have many takers from women belonging to different age groups.
Style Smith Brown Textured Women Tote Bag
This tote bag is available in brown colour and looks stylish. There are three pockets in the bag. Super spacious, one can easily carry a whole range of things in this one in a clutter-free manner. It is also durable. The attractive part about the bag is the floral work on both sides of it. It comes with zipper closure.
