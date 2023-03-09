Sweatpants for men spell comfort and are an obvious choice as casual wear

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to casual clothing, nothing beats a pair of sweatpants. Easy breezy and an all-purpose wear, sweatpants are a natural choice for many men. Whether it is about spending a lazy Sunday at home, stepping out of home for a drive with family, a dash to the neighbourhood market or dropping in at a friend's place for a cup of coffee, a pair of sweatpants is what most would prefer to be in.
Just what are sweatpants, some may ask. They are also called track pants or joggers and are sports or leisure wear. They have baggy or loose fit usually with elastic bands at the waist and ankles. Some also have additional drawstrings at the waist. They are usually made of cotton or a cotton blend and are very comfortable and easy to maintain.
Amazon has a number of options from leading brands available on it. We have curated a list of such sweatpants from established brands. Do take a look.
Max Men's Regular Sweatpants
This is a regular fit sweatpants and can be not just one's sports wear option but can also be worn as lounge wear as well. It is available in just one colour - Grey Melange. It is available in a number of sizes, from small to XL. Wear them with a t-shirt and looks amazing as a casual wear.
Allen Solly Men's Regular Sweatpants
This pair of sweatpants is available in a very attractive colour - maroon and can easily be one's lounge wear option apart from being a sport wear. This pair of regular-fit sweatpants is made of 100% cotton fabric and, therefore, is very easy to maintain. It can easily be machine washed. This can be a perfect casual wear option - pair it with a sweatshirt or a t-shirt and jacket and you are set to brave winters on your evening out.
Peter England Men's Regular Sweatpants
This pair of sweatpants is available in an attractive deep blue colour and is a regular-fit garment. Made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester fabrics, it is very easy to maintain and can be a ready-to-wear garment. It has, what the makers call, trouser front. It is available in the following sizes - small, medium and large.
Jockey Men's Relaxed Fit Sweatpants
This is a pair of straight-fit sweatpants that can be worn as a semi-casual wear as well. Thanks to its design, you can wear it with a t-shirt as well as with a half sleeves shirt. This pair has been made using 80% cotton and 20% polyester fabrics. It has a comfortable waistband with drawstrings. It also has convenient side pockets. This pair can be machine washed.
Duuluup Workout Pants Men - Quick Dry Sweatpants
This pair of sweatpants comes with quick dry technology, which is ideal for all those who are involved in active sports. It is available in six different shades of black, blue and grey. Made of 100% polyester fabric, this pair of sweatpants offers breathability and long-lasting durability. Its mesh-woven fabric comes with sweat-wicking properties. It can easily be machine washed.
|Product
|Price
|Max Men's Regular Sweatpants
|₹499.00
|Allen Solly Men's Regular Sweatpants
|₹1,999.00
|Peter England Men's Regular Sweatpants
|₹999.00
|Jockey Men's Relaxed Fit Sweatpants
|₹999.00
|Duuluup Workout Pants Men - Quick Dry Sweatpants
|₹11,569.00
