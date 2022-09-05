Story Saved
UCB shirts for men: The soothing colours they come in will sure charm you

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022 10:10 IST
Shirts from this brand are known for their colours and knitwear. UCB shirts should be your go-to garment for regular wear.

UCB shirts for men offer much variety.

When it comes to comfort and ease of use, shirts are the most obvious choice of garment for men. Their front-open closure style and easy-to-slip-into design is a huge hit with men. Shirt is also a very versatile wear as it can be worn with a number of lowers such as jeans, trousers, shorts, cargos as well as formal pants.

When it comes to buying shirts, it is always a good idea to opt for established brands. Among the big clothing brands is UCB or United Colors of Benetton. This clothing brand is known worldwide for its colours and knitwear expertise. One can expect excellent colours and fine fabric when it comes to their shirts.

Now, if you are keen on exploring the markets for shirts for men, opting for UCB shirts and looking for them online on Amazon is a wonderful idea. Take a look at it.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt

This shirt is available in 10 different pastel colours including shades of blue, green, pink and wine. This slim fit shirt can be your go-to garment for daily routine. It has been made from cotton fabric and looks really cool and relaxed. The pastel shades will make the experience of wearing them very soothing. It has long sleeves but folding it makes it look very smart.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt (5NS02U008I_Wine L)
United Colors of Benetton Men Shirt

This shirt is available in a host of solid colours including maroon, blue, black, grey, white and green. This slim fit shirt is perfect as formal wear as well as casual wear. Its cut and style makes it an ideal formal wear garment while its dark but bright colours ensure that they can be worn to a host of casual occasions. This is a low maintenance shirt and can be hand washed.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Solid Slim Fit Shirt (22P5EW65QV5AI_Maroon M)
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt

This shirt comes in half sleeves and is available in nine different colours. All of them are in pastel shades and look lovely. These are out-and-out casual shirts. Wear them to a birthday party, binge session with friends, football or cricket watching sessions in your neighbourhood pub or visit to your in-laws, this is ideal piece of garment. Made of cotton fabric, this slim fit garment can easily be hand washed.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Striped Slim Shirt (5NS11U008I_Green M)
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt

This is a check shirt series from UCB and is available in seven different colours including black, green, maroon, Navy, pink, sky blue and yellow. This regular fit shirt is a comfortable wear and can be worn on a regular basis. Since it is slim fit and doesn't cling to the frame, one can wear it in summer as well. Its full sleeves will also provide protection from UV rays. It can be machine washed with ease.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt (5NS03U008I903_Black 2XL)
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt

Here's yet another most charming and soothing line of pastel shades' shirts one can lay one's hands on. These are stripped shirts and come in a host of pleasing shades including green, grey, maroon, pink, yellow and Cobalt. This is long sleeves shirt and can easily be machine washed. Size star from small and go up to 3XL.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Striped Slim Shirt (5NS10U008I901_Sky Blue L)
Price of UCB shirts for men at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt 2,499.00
United Colors of Benetton Men Shirt 2,799.00
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt 2,699.00
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt 1,349.00
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt 2,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

