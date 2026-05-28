Nutritionist suggests how to secretly add protein powder to your everyday meals without drinking another shake

Protein powders are often associated with gym culture and post-workout shakes. Still, they can actually be integrated into daily meals in much more practical ways. Before adding it to recipes, it’s very important to choose one that works well with your body.

How to use protein powder to cook foods rather than just protein shakes?(Adobe Stock)

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"Many people experience bloating, gas, acne, or digestive discomfort with certain protein powders, especially those loaded with artificial sweeteners, gums, additives, or low-quality dairy sources", functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan tells Health Shots. The goal is not just to hit protein numbers, but to improve overall metabolic health and satiety.

How to use protein powder besides shakes?

One of the easiest ways to use protein powder beyond shakes is to add it to breakfast foods, says the expert.

A scoop of unflavoured or naturally flavoured protein can be mixed into pancake batter made with free-range eggs and banana.

It can also be added to oats, though ideally balanced with nuts, seeds, or eggs. Hence, the meal is not entirely carbohydrate-heavy.

You can also mix protein powder into A2 curd or Greek yoghurt, along with fresh berries and seeds, for a more balanced snack.

Can you add protein powder to energy bites?

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{{^usCountry}} Protein powders can also work well in homemade energy bites or laddoos. So, instead of consuming packaged snack bars loaded with sugar syrups, you can combine protein powder with nut butters, dates for sweetness, seeds, and even nuts to create more nutrient-dense options. Can you put unflavored protein powder in soup? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein powders can also work well in homemade energy bites or laddoos. So, instead of consuming packaged snack bars loaded with sugar syrups, you can combine protein powder with nut butters, dates for sweetness, seeds, and even nuts to create more nutrient-dense options. Can you put unflavored protein powder in soup? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another quite underrated use is in soups and savoury foods. "Unflavoured whey or plant protein can be stirred into warm soups after cooking to increase protein content without dramatically altering taste", says the expert. You can even add small amounts into dosa or chilla batter, especially when trying to improve satiety in vegetarian meals where protein quality is often lower. Can I use protein powder for muffins? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another quite underrated use is in soups and savoury foods. "Unflavoured whey or plant protein can be stirred into warm soups after cooking to increase protein content without dramatically altering taste", says the expert. You can even add small amounts into dosa or chilla batter, especially when trying to improve satiety in vegetarian meals where protein quality is often lower. Can I use protein powder for muffins? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Baking is another practical option. Protein powders can be used in muffins, brownies, or homemade breads, but balance is equally important. Overheating or over-processing everything in the name of high protein often defeats the purpose of eating nourishing food. Should protein powder replace real food? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baking is another practical option. Protein powders can be used in muffins, brownies, or homemade breads, but balance is equally important. Overheating or over-processing everything in the name of high protein often defeats the purpose of eating nourishing food. Should protein powder replace real food? {{/usCountry}}

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Protein powder should support the diet, not completely replace real food. “Whole protein sources such as free-range eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, curd, or red meat still provide a wider spectrum of nutrients and way better satiety,” says Pradhan. Powders are simply tools to bridge gaps when daily intake falls short.

At the very same time, more protein does not always mean better health. The body still needs fibre, micronutrients, healthy fats, movement, sleep, and good digestion to actually utilise that protein efficiently. So the idea is not to turn every meal into a protein hack. It is to make everyday eating more balanced, more satiating, and metabolically supportive in a way that is sustainable for life.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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