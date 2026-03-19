Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in Hong Kong; 5 things to pack if you are inspired to visit for your vacation

Alia Bhatt turned 33rd and marked the day with a cheerful trip through Hong Kong. Her Instagram post felt like a friendly travel diary filled with theme parks, bright streets and playful tourist moments. From a stop at Hong Kong Disneyland to the cable car ride to Nong Ping and a stroll along the Avenue of Stars, Hong Kong, the city clearly kept her busy. Fans also spotted a fun detail that many travellers secretly love. Mirror selfies inside stylish mall washrooms, especially at Citygate Outlets Hong Kong. The city mixes big attractions with quirky little finds. If Alia’s photos now sit on your travel mood board, this packing list will help you step into Hong Kong feeling ready for long days of exploring. Alia Bhatt plays tourist across Hong Kong streets, theme parks and mirrors, giving major holiday style ideas for travellers everywhere. (Pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture. Read more Read less 5 essentials you will need for your Hong Kong Vacation 1. Travel adapters Hong Kong may sit in Asia, though many Indian travelers still get caught off guard by the power sockets. They follow the British style Type G plug, which means your regular chargers from India will not fit directly. A compact travel adapter solves the problem in seconds and keeps all your devices powered through the day. I have relied on one particular adapter for years, and it has never let me down on international trips. The design includes several ports, including Type C and USB, which makes charging multiple gadgets at once very easy. Phone, earbuds, smartwatch and camera batteries can all plug in without fighting for socket space. It saves time, keeps your hotel bedside neat and ensures every bit of tech is ready for another long day exploring the city. 5 reasons your next family holiday should be to Hong Kong: From easy flights and Indian food to Disneyland fun

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2. Walking shoes Hong Kong is the sort of city that keeps you on your feet all day. Streets connect easily, public transport is excellent, and yet you will still end up strolling through markets, crossing lively boulevards, and wandering into hidden lanes that look too interesting to ignore. All that exploring means your feet need proper support. A good pair of walking shoes can change the entire travel experience. I have worn the Reebok Perforated Glide Ripple Double Running Shoes since 2023, and the design has been a favourite. The slightly raised heel adds a fashionable touch while still feeling comfortable during long walks. Recently, I also switched to the ASICS Gel Quantum 360 for daily wear, and the cushioning works brilliantly for hours of walking. Pick a dependable pair of walking shoes, and the city instantly feels easier to explore.

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3. A thermosteel water bottle One of the smartest items I packed for Hong Kong was a thermosteel water bottle. Many tourist spots across the city have refill stations, which makes topping up throughout the day easy. Budget hotels often provide very little bottled water, so buying individual bottles can get expensive. A handy trick is to visit a nearby grocery shop or a 7-Eleven and purchase a large 5-litre bottle for your room. Chill it in the fridge and refill your thermosteel bottle before heading out. It keeps water cold for hours, perfect after long walks or while chasing Mickey at Hong Kong Disneyland. Pro tip: Many attractions place water filters near public washrooms.

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4. Quick pocket-sized snacks Food in Hong Kong can be tricky for many travellers, especially vegetarians. You may locate a restaurant after some searching, though the meal might not always feel satisfying. During packed sightseeing days, you do not want to spend hours looking for the right place to eat. Even for non-vegetarian travellers, the menu can feel unfamiliar since the local palate leans strongly towards pork and beef. At chains like McDonald's, you may see egg burgers or chicken options that differ from what many Indian travellers expect. That is where pocket-sized snacks help. Energy bars, nuts or trail mix keep hunger in check while you move across the city.

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5. Portable bidet or jet spray If you have read my travel pieces before, you already know this is a must-pack item. I simply do not board a flight without a portable bidet or jet spray now. In Hong Kong, health faucets are rarely available, and washroom layouts usually place the sink far from the toilet. Most mall washrooms are spacious and very clean, though toilet paper is the only option provided. That is where a portable jet spray becomes extremely useful. It is small, easy to refill and fits neatly into a handbag or backpack. Carry one through the day, and you will feel far more comfortable during long sightseeing hours across the city.

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What to pack for Sri Lanka: FAQs Do I need special sunscreen for Sri Lanka? Yes. Sri Lanka’s tropical sun can feel stronger than expected, especially around beaches and pools. A waterproof gel or cream sunscreen is a smart pick since you will likely swim often. Reapply every few hours and again after stepping out of the water to avoid sunburn. Are portable fans really useful while travelling in Sri Lanka? They can be surprisingly helpful. Many sightseeing spots, such as temples, forts, and outdoor markets, involve walking in the heat. A small battery-operated fan offers quick relief during hot afternoons, especially during long days of exploring. Is it necessary to carry swimsuit cover-ups for Sri Lankan beaches? It is a good idea. Beachwear is common at resorts and beach clubs, though many public beaches also see local visitors. A light cover-up lets you move comfortably between the beach, cafés, and nearby shops without feeling underdressed. Why should I carry a portable charger on a Sri Lanka trip? Travel days can involve long drives, train rides, or safaris. A portable charger helps keep your phone powered for maps, bookings, photos, and payments. It becomes especially useful during full-day excursions or when moving between cities.