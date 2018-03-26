Ram Madhav is the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge of North East India, and among the leaders credited for the party’s victory in the Tripura elections. Madhav forged the North East Democratic Alliance, a grouping of BJP and its allies in the Northeast, repackaging what the party represents in the region.

Madhav was one of the architects of the ‘agenda of alliance’ between the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party when the two parties announced their historic decision to govern Jammu and Kashmir together after the 2014 elections in the state.