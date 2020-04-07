2 Tablighi Jamaat members among 13 new cases in Kerala

south

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:13 IST

Two Tablighi Jamaat members, who came back from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz event, are among the 13 who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of infected in the state to 327, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Among the 13 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine are from worst-affected Kasaragod in north Kerala—six are foreign returnees and three of them are their contacts.

With the highest recovery and lowest mortality rates, the CM said, Kerala is now quite confident of containing the coronavirus pandemic but he cautioned people not to lower the guard at this juncture.

At least 142 people in Thiruvananthapuram and 78 in Pathanamhitta were tested negative on Monday. Nearly 62 people were discharged from hospitals after they repeatedly tested negative.

Pinarayi Vijayan said 125,000 beds were ready in the state and it will procure more ventilators and Personal protective equipment (PPEs) in coming days.

The chief minister expressed shock over reports that some nurses from Kerala have been infected in Mumbai and Delhi hospitals for the want of enough protective gears.

“We have information that many nurses from the state tested positive and more than 100 are under observation. This is really shocking. They were not provided adequate protection. How can you wage such a war pushing front-line warriors without the proper equipment?” he asked.

He said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and will talk to his counterparts in Delhi and Maharashtra. Nurses from Kerala work in many hospitals across the country. Relatives of these nurses have sought an inquiry into serious lapses in Delhi and Mumbai hospitals.

The chief minister also condoled the death of 18 people from the state who succumbed to Covid-19 in foreign countries— the highest in the United States which recorded eight deaths in three days. He read out their names in the briefing and said the state was helpless to do anything more in such a situation.

With the situation slightly improving the state has announced some concessions to certain sectors.

Automobile workshops, mobile-repair units, mobile recharging and selling units will be allowed to open one day in a week under strict conditions, the chief minister said.