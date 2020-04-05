In Kerala, nurses inspired by Nipah warrior Lini

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Reeja Vishnu, a nurse, was given an option of opting out of serving at high-pressure coronavirus (Covid-19) ward of Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s Ernakulam since she has a two-year-old daughter to take care of. But she declined the offer saying she would not do so when her services are needed the most.

Many frontline health workers like her are volunteering to combat the pandemic that apart from carrying the risk for them of contracting the disease also involves following detailed protocols, wearing heavy personal protection equipment (PPE) and living restricted lives.

“I have stopped breast-feeding my 2-year-old daughter. Initially, I had some problems but once I wear my PPE, I forget all my worries,” said Vishnu, 28.

“We have many diligent workers like her and they all rise to the occasion. At Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, we have 24 patients in isolation wards,” said district medical officer Dr N K Kuttappan.

Reshma Mohandas, a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, who contracted the disease while looking after Thomas Abraham, 93, and his wife, Mariyamma, 84, has sought permission to return to work after the end of her 14-day mandatory quarantine at home. She was discharged after recovering along with the elderly couple on Friday.

Dr T K Jayakumar, the hospital superintendent, called Mohandas, a committed worker. “People like her nursed back the aged couple. It is a big achievement for the country. We will take a call on her request at an appropriate time.”

Mohandas recalled that the aged couple, which contracted the disease after some of their family members returned from Italy last month, were like small kids and were treated like that. “At times, they were stubborn and cranky. We had to pat and prod them quite often. Since one of them had some hearing problems, I had to go very close. It was my duty,” she said.

Mohandas, (30), was isolated when she developed fever four days after the couple was admitted to the hospital. “I took it [infection] in my stride,” she said.

Taking care of Covid-19 patients is a challenging job for frontline health workers like Vishnu and Mohandas. They say a person in PPE cannot work more than four hours, which often feels like 40. Wearing and removing PPE alone takes more than one hour. Another hour is usually spent on following the post-duty protocols.

“We need another person’s help. First, we wear shoes and put on the PPE overalls. Then we cover our heads and wear masks and goggles. At times, we have to wear two or three layers of masks and then put on gloves; one large and another small over it. Since we cannot go to washrooms after putting on PPE, we usually avoid water,” a nurse said on condition of anonymity.

She said after putting on PPE, there is a 10-minute check to find out whether a person is comfortable and can move around quickly. “Post-duty protocols are more cumbersome. We have to spray disinfectants on our clothes before removing them. Each apparel has different bins. During baths, we have to wash all our personal clothes and disinfect them again. We are not allowed to wear those clothes at least for a month. Then we move to our hostels and dormitories. We are not allowed to interact with others. We have to inform our superiors about our health twice a day,” she said.

Many hospitals in Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states with 306 cases and reported the first Covid-19 case in the country in January, have arranged accommodations for their staffers treating Covid-19 patients.

Nurses in Kerala say Lini Puthussery, a 28-year-old nurse who died fighting the Nipah virus outbreak in north Kerala in 2018, is their inspiration. A movie based on her life, ‘Virus’, was a big hit. “After fighting the Nipah virus, which was more dangerous, our health workers are stronger now. It is time to stand with them,” said Lini’s widower, Sajeesh.

Lini left behind two children, then aged six and two. Sajeesh, who worked in West Asia, was later offered a job in the health department in Kerala.

Nurses from Kerala are most sought around the country and the world. Around 20,000 nurses of them work abroad.