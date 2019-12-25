e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In qualified terms, it is not a detention centre. There is no purpose per se to detain someone on the issue of citizenship.”

south Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term ‘Detention Centre’.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term ‘Detention Centre’.(Twitter photo/ @BSBommai)
         

Amid nation-wide protests over the controversial citizenship law, the first detention centre in Karnataka, reportedly meant to lodge illegal immigrants and migrants overstaying in the country, has been opened in Sondekoppa village near here.

The facility with several rooms, a kitchen and toilets has been kept ready on the directions of the government, a social welfare department official said.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term ‘Detention Centre’.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he had said, “In qualified terms, it is not a detention centre. There is no purpose per se to detain someone on the issue of citizenship.”

He ruled out that the centre has been operationalised. “.. please check with the social welfare department. At least I have no information that it has started.

If at all it has been operationalised then there should be some detenue there? No one is there,” he added.

According to Bommai, the purpose to keep the facility ready was to lodge African nationals overstaying in India and indulging in drug peddling.

He said their illegal activities create a law and order situation in the country.

“It is only to keep them (African nationals) there and send them back to their nation,” he added.

A social welfare department officer told PTI on condition of anonymity that they have got the direction to keep the ‘Central Relief Centre’ (CRC) ready before January 1.

The 20-year-old building was a hostel for more than 18 years for the poor and downtrodden community but as the number of students dwindled, it was lying vacant for almost two years waiting for the habitants.

Explaining the reason behind including the Social Welfare Department in this project, the officer said, “Food, accommodation and clothes will be provided to the detenus by our Social Welfare Department.”

But, Foreign Regional Registration Officer Labhu Ram, said, “Please check with the Social Welfare Department. The detention centre is looked after by the social welfare department.”

tags
top news
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news