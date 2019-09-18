DK Shivakumar sent to judicial custody till October 1; bail plea to be heard today

south

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:43 IST

Delhi court on Tuesday sent Congress leader DK Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1, while directing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to have him medically examined before sending him to Tihar jail.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar cited Shivakumar’s summary of discharge and said he has been suffering from hypertension and fluctuating blood pressure. He added Shivakumar has undergone angioplasty and is under heavy medication.

“…it is directed that the accused be first taken to the hospital and only after his medical condition is opined to be stable, he be sent to judicial custody in the Central Jail, Tihar. In case, he is admitted in the hospital, his custody shall be taken over by the Superintendent Central Jail, Tihar, who shall provide guards for the accused,’’ Kuhar said.

“In case of his admission in the hospital, the doctors shall handover his custody to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Tihar only on his discharge…Accordingly, the accused is remanded to judicial custody (JC) till October 1.”

The ED arrested Shivakumar on September 4 after questioning him for four days in Delhi for alleged laundering money and for suspected transactions done abroad through shell companies.

Shivakumar’s lawyer, Mukul Rohtagi, has sought bail for his client saying he is a seven-time lawmaker and not a flight risk. The court will hear his bail application on Wednesday. The ED separately on Tuesday issued summons to Congress Karnataka lawmaker Lakshmi Hebbalkar to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the same case.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 02:43 IST