Massive relief and rescue operations on in flood-hit Kerala, Karnataka

south

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:50 IST

A massive relief and rescue operation is on in Kerala and Karnataka where floods triggered by incessant rain over the past few days have ravaged much of the two states.

By the afternoon, authorities opened the sluice gates of Banasurasagar dam in Kerala’s rain-battered Wayanad district where 30,000 people were evacuated from the banks of rivers. It is the state’s third largest dam.

Wayanad was already on high alert ahead of the opening of the sluice gates.

At a press conference earlier Saturday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 42 people have died so far in the state while 1.08 lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps.

“Eleven people died in Wayanad today. There have been 80 landslides in all in the last three days. The state is undergoing a severe calamity. The situation is grave,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister said despite relentless relief and rescue operations, bad weather is hampering efforts in some parts of the state.

“All are working hard to minimize damage. The destruction is beyond our calculations. In Wayanad at some places rescue operations have been affected due to bad weather,” he said.

Wayanad and Malappuram in North Kerala are the worst affected. Some of the areas in Wayanad received 40 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, the Met office said.

He said a red alert has been sounded in eight districts.

In Malappuram a major landslide came to light only on Friday, at least 14 hours after the mishap. Some of the escaped said at least 40 people were trapped in their flattened houses covered in mud and slush

Vijayan paid rich tributes to a state electricity board engineer who died while restoring power in Kozhikkode. Engineer K A Byjju died while trying to correct a snapped line. His boat capsized and his body later found in Thrissur.

The Indian Air Force which is taking part of the relief and rescue operations will drop food packets to those stranded in Wayanad and other areas, he said

Vijayan also said that the state government was in constant touch with the Centre about the situation in the state.

Amid the gloom, a silver lining in the cloud was the announcement by Kochi airport authority that flight operations will resume on Sunday afternoon. The airport had suspended operations Friday morning.

In neighbouring Karnataka where 24 people have died and nine are missing, the floods have ravaged 17 districts. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa described the flood as the worst in 44 years.

More than 2.4 lakh people have been evacuated and 1.6 lakh people have been moved to 664 relief camps.

Yediyurappa who had come under fire for flying to Delhi earlier this week while the state was reeling under floods promised boosting rescue efforts.

“We will provide additional rescue personnel and funds if needed. All the MLAs and MPs are helping in the relief efforts,” he told reporters.

He also promised to help the flood affected people to rebuild their houses.

“I appeal to the affected persons to face this with strength, there is no need to lose hope because the state government will be with you. No matter how much it costs we will rebuild your houses and lives.”

Yediyurappa said initial estimates suggest loss will be above Rs 6,000 crore.

“Sixteen of the 30 districts are suffering from heavy rains. 1,024 villages are facing floods. This is the first time such a situation has occurred in the past 44 years. We have sought the help of Air Force, Army, Navy, and NDRF,” he said.

The chief minister also appealed for contributions from corporate houses and philanthropists to supplement the government’s effort to fight the disaster.

“We have formed five teams of MLAs and MPs to tour the areas. We have already released Rs 100 crore. I appeal to corporate houses and philanthropists to pledge support. I am also hopeful that the Centre will release funds generously,” he said.

The floods have damaged 3.75 lakhs hectares of crop area, 14,000 houses and 478 km of power lines, he said.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:50 IST