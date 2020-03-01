e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Minor boy jumps to death as father gives tab he wanted to elder sibling

The 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of their apartment

south Updated: Mar 01, 2020 08:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.
A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.
         

Upset over his father giving a tab he wanted to his elder brother, a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of their apartment here on Saturday, police said. Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling.

As he was going out, the youngster rushed to the fifth floor of the building, climbed atop a water tank and leaped to his death, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.

tags
top news
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news