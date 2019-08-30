e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

RPF constable in Hyderabad saves man who slipped between train and platform

The constable, who was present at the platform, immediately lifted the man by pulling him out of the platform gap. The passenger has received minor injuries.

south Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down.
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down. (ANI/Twitter screengrab)
         

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down.

The incident took place at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

The constable, who was present at the platform, immediately lifted the man by pulling him out of the platform gap. The passenger has received minor injuries.

The daring act of the RPF official was captured on CCTV and has gone viral over social media.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 10:42 IST

tags
more from south
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Reviews2020 Tokyo Olympics
    don't miss