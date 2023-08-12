2023-24 NBA In-Season tournament schedule Release: Check key dates and time

The entire NBA schedule for the 2023-24 season will be released next week. However, we already know the details of the first set of games. On October 24th, the Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Golden State Warriors will take on the Phoenix Suns. On December 25th, five games are scheduled: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Heat vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Celtics, Suns vs. Mavericks, and Nuggets vs. Warriors. NBA Schedule 2023-24: Lakers Play Nuggets First, Warriors Face Champs on Christmas!

More early schedule details:

Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on October 25th in a match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Marc Stein.

According to The Athletic, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are finally set to face each other in a basketball game on October 26th, marking their first matchup since 2018. The game will take place in Los Angeles, where the visiting Phoenix team will also be present. In the previous 2018 game, which occurred on Christmas Day, LeBron James suffered an injury to his groin in the third quarter. On that same night, Joel Embiid and his team, the Sixers, will face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, as also reported by The Athletic.

On October 27th, there will be a game between Miami and Boston, which holds special significance as a rematch of the last two Eastern Conference finals. This information was initially reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As reported by The Athletic, the Clippers and Lakers are scheduled to face each other for the first time in the season on November 1st.

As reported by The Athletic, the Heat is slated to play against Denver on February 29th, mirroring the matchup from the 2023 NBA Finals.

Opening Night

The winners will get rings before a game between the best Western teams. Denver defeated the Lakers last time, and LeBron and Davis praised Nuggets as the toughest opponents in 4 years.

Chris Paul's Return

Chris Paul faces Suns since moving to Golden State. Suns-Warriors game is Durant's first at Chase Center with fans, due to earlier absence from injuries and the pandemic.

Christmas Day

Lakers-Celtics meet after 2008. Warriors play on Christmas for 11 years, LeBron for 17. Last year, LeBron set a 17-game Christmas record. Games include Denver vs. Golden State, Lakers vs. Boston, and Miami vs. Philadelphia.

In-Season Tournament

A new 7-night basketball tourney begins Nov 3. First round on Tue/Fri: Nov 3, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 (except Nov 7). Top teams move to the knockout stage, quarters on Dec 4-5, semis in Las Vegas on Dec 7, final on Dec 9. Schedule on Tuesday's "NBA Today" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

