Alex Marquez comes out tops at Sepang pre-season test

Alex Marquez emerged the fastest rider at the MotoGP pre-season testing in Malaysia as the Spaniard topped the timesheets with 1min 56.493sec, leading a slew of riders who dipped under the 1min 57sec mark.

Friday marked the end of the pre-season test at the Sepang track and Marquez proved most consistent, finishing fastest on the final day to add to his consecutive third-fastest timings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia came in second after clocking 1min 56.500sec, while France's Fabio Quartararo completed a commendable pre-season outing in third with a time of 1min 56.724sec.

Italy's Franco Morbidelli, who was Thursday's pacesetter, completed the quartet of riders who dipped under the 1min 57sec mark with a time of 1min 56.948sec.

The 28-year-old Marquez displayed his riding prowess on his Ducati machine, coming in just 0.156sec shy of Bagnaia's official lap record set at the Sepang track last year.

"I love this track and I have always been fast here. Now we need to keep calm and go to Thailand and see how we are over there. Overall we did a great job. The bike was responding when you are demanding and asking for more," Marquez said.

Thursday and Friday proved much calmer sessions compared to the opening pre-season test day on Wednesday, which saw reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin hospitalised and needing surgery after a bad crash.

The Spaniard was thrown off his Aprilia machine and suffered injuries to his right hand and left foot at turn two of the Sepang circuit, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for the season opening Thailand Grand Prix on March 2.

1. Alex Marquez 1min 56.493sec

2. Francesco Bagnaia 1min 56.500sec

3. Fabio Quartararo 1min 56.724sec

4. Franco Morbidelli 1min 56.948sec

5. Marc Marquez 1 min 57.042 sec

6. Pedro Acosta 1 min 57.175 sec

7. Johann Zarco 1 min 57.204 sec

8. Joan Mir 1 min 57.279 sec

9. Marco Bezzecchi 1 min 57.328 sec

10. Alex Rins 1 min 57.351 sec

