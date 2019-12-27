cricket

Former cricketer Brendon McCullum hit out at New Zealand following their meek performance on second day of second Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Australia snatched two early wickets to leave New Zealand facing an uphill battle to stay in the match as they chase the home team’s 467. Skipper Kane Williamson’s decision to hand Tom Blundell the ball during the Aussie innings infuriated McCullum, who called the tactics as ‘staggering’.

Mitchell Santner was having a torrid time in the middle and that forced Williamson to give the ball to wicket-keeper-batsman Blundell, who is playing as a specialist batsman in this contest as a replacement for Jeet Raval.

“The game was still in the balance. To me, it was a submissive move. I don’t understand, not only just bowling him, but Kane Williamson himself has 29 Test wickets to his name,” McCullum was quoted as saying by SEN as per Sydney Morning Herald.

“Tom Blundell, I don’t think he would have even bowled in the nets. I know he has had one bowl before in first-class cricket but not at an international standard.

“I would have thought you would have gone with a Wagner and (Tim) Southee or a Wagner and (Trent) Boult combination and had a real dip at it straight after the break, trying to get a couple of quick wickets, then all of a sudden that lifts you, and you are not as tired. You knock over the Australians and you have an hour and a half to bat before tea. You can actually get into the game. They just rolled over.”

At the close on day two, the Black Caps were 44 for two with Tom Latham not out nine and Ross Taylor on two as a series defeat looms. Captain Kane Williamson lasted only 14 balls, skying a James Pattinson delivery to wicketkeeper Tim Paine on nine while Blundell was out to Pat Cummins for 15.

The visitors need to win to square the three-match series after crashing by 296 runs in the opening day-night clash in Perth.