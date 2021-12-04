Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in semis
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in semis

  • Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes.
File Photo of PV Sindhu.(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ANI | , Bali

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday.

PV Sindhu will now face South Korea's An Seyoung in the summit clash on Sunday.

An Seyoung defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the first semifinal and is looking for her title hat-trick in Bali.

This was the 21st meeting between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. And after this win, Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8.

In the group phase, the Indian won two matches and lost one. Her only loss came on Friday against Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai player defeated Sindhu in the last Group match by 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in a clash that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes.

