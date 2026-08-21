Lessons from India Open, 3,000 workers and a bigger test: How BAI got its act right for World Badminton Championships

For anyone who attended the India Open and returned for the World Championships, the difference in the overall atmosphere is hard to miss. From the arrangements around the venue to the experience inside the arena, there has been a clear effort to make the event feel bigger and more suited to a tournament of this scale. Hosting a non-cricketing global event in India is never easy, but BAI has tried to make it work.

But it also came with its own challenges. The last major event hosted by New Delhi was the India Open earlier this year, which faced scrutiny over a few things that did not quite go in BAI's favour. However, the organisation appeared to treat it as a perfect tune-up, identifying gaps and addressing them ahead of the much bigger World Championships.

It took 17 years for the BWF World Championships to return to India, and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) left no stone unturned to make the comeback a spectacle for fans and an impressive experience for players. Badminton has strengthened its hold in India over the past decade, with the likes of PV Sindhu , Lakshya Sen , Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty making their presence felt on the global stage with consistent performances. It was thus, perhaps, the perfect time for the BAI and BWF to bring the World Championships back to India.

What changes were made by the Badminton Association of India to improve the experience for the World Championships compared to the India Open?

What changes were made by the Badminton Association of India to improve the experience for the World Championships compared to the India Open?

BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra, in an interview with Hindustan Times Digital, opened up about the gaps identified after the India Open and the steps taken to address them. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium also underwent important changes, not just for the spectators but for the players as well.

The efforts have not gone unnoticed. Several overseas players have praised the court conditions and the overall arrangements, offering a positive reflection of the work put in by BAI and BWF to bring the World Championships back to India after 17 years.

Also Read: ‘Boycott that Brazil match’: Bhaichung Bhutia questions ₹50-70 crore spend, says Bengal football could pay the price

We’ve heard a lot of praise for the organisation and facilities at the World Championships. What has changed between hosting the India Open and an event of this scale? I think a complete renovation has been done. And false ceiling, walls, toilets, floor - everything. I mean, totally changed. And we are happy that players, BWF, and officials are happy.

Was there anything from the India Open that BAI specifically identified as needing improvement, and what changes were made for the World Championships? Mainly the toilets. They have been completely renovated and are now in very good condition. The lighting has also improved compared to the India Open. There was no problem with the lighting at the India Open, but it is very good now. I think you will also notice the landscape outside. it is very neat and clean. There is a lake that has been beautifully renovated, with a fountain attached to it. The European players and others really like it and have been appreciating it a lot.

Players have praised the court conditions and overall playing environment. How much work went into getting those aspects right? This is not a one-day effort. For the last 6 months, the Ministry, SAI, and BAI teams have worked very hard. What you are seeing now, I think, 2 to 3 thousand people, they have worked a lot for this change. When we worked hard, we got a good positive result, and everyone appreciated it.

Do you feel India has now reached another level in terms of its ability to host major international badminton events? Of course, because this is the biggest event. If you are talking about badminton, the World Championship is the biggest event. So, if we can host that so well, we can host any other event very well.

What has been the feedback from BWF officials and international players on the way India has hosted the World Championships? They are very happy. All the officials, BWF Council members, the President, and the Secretary are very happy.

What do you think about the occupancy, the people are coming, and do you think there is still a need for a bit of promotion regarding the sport, so that more people can come, and the arena gets filled? No, actually, even for this, the semi-finals and final are sold out. We have sold the tickets through BookMyShow. People are coming to watch, and we have also kept a lot of fan engagement activities. There are food courts and other attractions as well, so a lot of people are coming in. But yes, if you compare it to cricket, the numbers are perhaps a little lower. For that, the BWF also needs to work a little.

Despite all the positive feedback, what are the areas where you feel BAI still needs to improve before hosting another major event? If we talk about this tournament, I don’t see any such area right now. I think because no player, any coach, technical official, or BWF has raised even a single negative point so far. So, we are assuming that everything is good.