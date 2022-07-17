Singapore Open Final Live Score Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi: Sindhu leads 11-2 at first-game interval

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open Badminton 2022 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu is all set to take on Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash as the star Indian shuttler eyes her maiden title at Singapore and third title in the season. Sindhu reached the final on the back of a dominating 21-15, 21-7 win over Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semi-final which lasted only 31 minutes. This is Sindhu's first final since she won the Korea Open title in March. For Wang Zhi Yi, this is her second final in 2022, having earlier lost to Tai Tzu-ying in the Indonesia Open final in June. Can Sindhu claim her maiden Singapore Open title today or will the 22-year-old Chinese script an upset?

