Singapore Open Final Live Score Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi: Sindhu leads 11-2 at first-game interval
PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open Badminton 2022 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu is all set to take on Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash as the star Indian shuttler eyes her maiden title at Singapore and third title in the season. Sindhu reached the final on the back of a dominating 21-15, 21-7 win over Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semi-final which lasted only 31 minutes. This is Sindhu's first final since she won the Korea Open title in March. For Wang Zhi Yi, this is her second final in 2022, having earlier lost to Tai Tzu-ying in the Indonesia Open final in June. Can Sindhu claim her maiden Singapore Open title today or will the 22-year-old Chinese script an upset?
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 17, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Sindhu in the lead at interval
From 0-2 down, Sindhu wins 11 straight points to take a very strong lead at the first-game interval
Jul 17, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Nine straight points for Sindhu
Lovely disguise from Sindhu and she establishes a six-point lead against the Chinese.
PV Sindhu 9-2 Wang Zhi Yi
Jul 17, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Sindhu in the lead
Sindhu finally takes the lead with three quick points. The on-air commentator explains the reason behind Sindhu gaining advantage by choosing the right side of the court at toss.
PV Sindhu 5-2 Wang Zhi Yi
Jul 17, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Nail-biting start
Lucky start for Wang Zhi Yi as the shuttle hits the net and falls over. Another quick point for the Chinese. Sinshu wins her first point after Zhi Yi's return hits the net. Sindhu then levels it.
PV Sindhu 2-2 Wang Zhi Yi
Jul 17, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: And so it begins!
The blockbuster Singapore Open 2022 Final gets underway.
Jul 17, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Toss Time
Sindhu will receive as Wang Zhi Yi wins toss and opts to serve first
Jul 17, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: We are moments away now
Just a few more minutes left before the blockbuster final of the Singapore Open 2022 kicks off
Jul 17, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Some big matches await today
Jul 17, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi stats
Sindhu conceded two games en route to the final while Wang Zhi Yi is yet to lose a game
Jul 17, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Wang Zhi Yi's road to final
b Wen Chin Hsu 21-16, 21-18 in Round of 32
b Natsuki Nidaira 22-20, 21-17 in Round of 16
b Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-17, 21-18 in Quarter-final
b Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-14 in Semi-final
Jul 17, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu's road to final
b Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-11 in Round of 32
b Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in Round of 16
b Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in Quarter-final
b Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in Semi-final
Jul 17, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: Wang Zhi Yi in 2022
She bagged her biggest title of her career in May when she beat Akane Yamaguchi to clinch the gold medal in Asian Championships and lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the Indonesia Open final in June.
Jul 17, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu in 2022
Sindhu suffered three early exits in 2022 - a first-round defeat in Indonesia Open and two second-round losses in All England Open and German Open. She reached the quarters in Indonesia Masters, Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters and made the semi-finals in Korea Open, Thailand Open and India Open. Sindhu's two other titles came in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open.
Jul 17, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score: What does the H2H tie say?
They only faced each other once before, at the All England Open earlier this year in March. Sindhu had won 21-18, 21-13
Jul 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the women's singles final of Singapore Open between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi. Stay tuned for more updates!
