Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes pole position for, George Russell 2nd

  • Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a stunning first career pole in Formula One on Saturday.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a stunning first career pole in Formula One on Saturday.

World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third for Mercedes.

ALSO READ| F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

Hamilton had the leading time with drivers on their final runs. But Russell, driving a slower Williams, beat Hamilton's leading mark. Hamilton could not match it. But Verstappen found extra pace to cross the line .321 ahead of Russell and .334 clear of Hamilton.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton 6-3 for pole positions this season and is in a good position to claw back Hamilton's eight-point lead in the championship.

“That is simply lovely. Great start after the (midseason) break," Verstappen said. “It's a great track to drive but very challenging in the wet.”

Russell is being touted as a possible Mercedes driver next year if the team does not renew Valtteri Bottas' contract, and showed his talent with a fantastic lap.

“Absolutely buzzing,” Russell said. “We'll go for it (tomorrow).”

