Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It was yet another successful day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the country added four medals to the tally – all bronze – to take the overall medal count to 17. While Lovepreet Singh began the medal-winning streak with a bronze in weightlifting men's 109kg event, Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to win a men's singles medal with another bronze. While Gurdeep Singh also secured a third podium finish in weightlifting men's 109+kg (another bronze), Tejaswin Shankar finally opened India's tally in the track and field events as he finished third.

The Indian made successful first attempts in all of his high jumps at 2.10m, 2.15m, 2.19m, and 2.22m jumps inside a packed Alexander Stadium. Shankar did falter twice in the attempts to jump over the 2.25m bar but his successful attempt at 2.22m was enough to secure a third-place finish, as his nearest competitor – Bahamas' Donald Thomas, failed in his all three tries for the same mark.

With India's all four medals being bronze, the athletes will aim at changing the colour of the medal on Day 7 (Thursday) at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Murali Sreeshankar will be India's biggest hopes on the day as he presents India's challenge in the men's long jump final.

Here is India's complete schedule for Day 6 at the Commonwealth Games 2022…

Athletics

2:30pm - Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round - Sarita Singh, Manju Bala

3:03pm - Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das

AUG 5 - 12:12am - Men's Long Jump Finals - Murali Sreeshankar, Muhmmed Anees Yahiya

Boxing

4:45pm - Amit Panghal (Over 48-51kg QFs)

6:15pm - Jasmine Lamboria (Over 67-70kg QFs)

8pm - Sagar Ahlawat (Over 92kg QFs)

12:30am (AUG 5) - Rohit Tokas (Over 63.5-67kg QFs)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

4:30pm onwards Bavleen Kaur - Individual qualification sub-division 1

Men's Hockey

6:30pm - India vs Wales

Lawn Bowls

4pm - Mridul Borgohain (men's singles)

Squash

5:30pm - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh (women's doubles RO32)

6pm - Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh (men's doubles RO32)

7pm - Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal (mixed doubles RO16)

11pm - Joshana Chinappa/Harpinder Pal Singh Sandhu (mixed doubles RO16)

12:30am (AUG 5) - Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal (women's doubles RO16)

Table Tennis (all 8:30pm onwards)

Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennsion - mixed doubles RO64

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra - mixed doubles RO32

Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - mixedd doubles RO32

Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra - women's singles RO32

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - mixed doubles RO32

Para Table Tennis

3:45pm - Bhavani Hasmukhbhai Patel (women's singles classes 3-5 group 1)

3:45pm - Baby Sahana Ravi (women's singles classes 6-10 group 1)

4:20pm - Sonalben Manubhai Patel (women's singles classes 3-5 group 2)

5:30pm - Raj Aravindan Alagar (men's singles classes 3-5 group 2)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON