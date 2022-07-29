Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022: India thrash Pakistan in badminton opener

Commonwealth Games 2022: India thrash Pakistan in badminton opener

Published on Jul 29, 2022
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu grabbed a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in women's singles. The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-6.
India's Venkata Sindhu Pusarla competes against Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad during the mixed team event badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.(AP)
India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on way to taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in their badminton opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7 21-12 in the men's singles match.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to match the high standards set by the Indians.

Then, it was the turn of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu to grab a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in women's singles. The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-6.

