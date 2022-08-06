India vs South Africa Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch men's hockey semi final

Bronze medalists of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian Men's hockey team remained unbeaten in the group stages at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. In the semi-finals at CWG 2022, they will be up against South Africa on August 6, Saturday.

Earlier, India topped pool B with dominating wins against Ghana, Wales and Canada and a draw against England. The men in blue have been exceptional at the games, having scored 27 goals against their opponents and just conceding five goals. In the last match against Wales, India's Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick as India beat Wales 4-1.

Harmanpreet is in the form of his life as he had scored a hattrick against Ghana too that India won 11-0. Forward Mandeep Singh and Midfielder Akashdeep Singh have also been India's star performers in the group stages. Goalkeeper Sreejesh has ensured that opponents have a hard time scoring against India.

As India takes the field on Saturday, the Manpreet Singh-led side would look to book their berth in the finals by beating lower-ranked South Africa. While India is at the fifth position in world rankings, South Africa is tottering at thirteenth. South Africa made it to the semi-finals with just two wins in four matches with goal difference of -1, meaning they conceded one more goal than they could score.

The South Africans held their nerves, winning 4-3 against New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals. They would probably find the in-form Indian team too hot to handle on Saturday. But Indian hockey team would not take any chances as they aim to better their performance in comparison to the CWG 2018 where they couldn't win any medal.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 6, Saturday.

What time does India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 10.30 pm IST.

Where will India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs South Africa Men's semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

