Derrick Harmon injury update: Steelers rookie suffers MCL sprain; here's when he could return

Derrick Harmon avoided a major injury and could return soon. The Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie, who suffered a knee injury during the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, was carted off the field. The 22-year-old was visibly emotional as he left the game. However, he received a positive update on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon suffered an injury vs Panthers(AP)

Harmon suffered an MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The reporter added that the defensive lineman could be back within a month, which means he will make his NFL debut this season.

When could Derrick Harmon return?

As per Rapoport's one-month timeline, plus some recovery time, Harmon could make a return in Week 4 for the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, or Week 6 at home against the Cleveland Browns. Week 5 is a bye.

Whenever Derrick Harmon takes the field, he will be expected to lead the defensive line.

Steelers DE depth chart

Coordinator Teryl Austin will be going with a 3-4 base scheme formation this season. Harmon is expected to start at the DE spot.

Against the Panthers, Harmon, Logan Lee, and Kyler Baugh led the side.

While Harmon is out, defensive tackles Isaiahh Loudermilk and Esezi Otomewo might end up rotating at the position.

Harmon spent three years at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for his senior season in college. In 14 games for the Ducks, he had 45 tackles (11 for loss), five sacks, four passes defended, two fumbles forced and two fumble recoveries. Aside from Harmon, WR Brandon Johnson left in the first half vs Carolina with a foot injury. Both teams open the season on the road Sept. 7, with the Steelers facing the Jets, and Panthers playing the Jaguars.