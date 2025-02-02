Abdoulaye Doucoure scripts Premier League history, scores within 10 seconds in Everton's 4-0 hammering of Leicester City

Abdoulaye Doucoure scripted Premier League history on Saturday during Everton's 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City at Goodison Park. The central midfielder received Jordan Pickford's long clearance before finishing it past Mads Hermansen with just 10 seconds on the clock after kick-off in the first-half. Everton's midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (C) scores the opening goal against Leicester City.(AFP)

The Mali international's opener was the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history, according to OptaJoe stats, and the quickest ever scored by a home team in the competition's history. It quickly became a one-sided encounter as Beto made 2-0 after six minutes and then scored again at the cusp of half-time. Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye scored another goal in the 90th-minute to wrap up a 4-0 victory.

It took Leicester 72 minutes to get their first and only shot on target as Ruud van Nistelrooy's side fell to their eighth defeat in nine Premier League matches.

Speaking after the match, Everton manager David Moyes said, “The players have started to get some chances, and play in a way where we can do that. But they deserve the credit, they've adapted very quickly and let's be fair - we've not had much time.

“Beto played really well, the supporters have been waiting to see him and hoped he could produce. If you're a centre-forward, your job is to score the goals and they were two really good goals. Garner's pass for the third was exquisite, and for a boy who's not played much and is just back through injury, it was great to have him back for 80 minutes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Nistelrooy stated, “I expected more, we were all surprised. We wanted to build on last week, it took a lot of effort to get out of the relegation zone [against Tottenham]. It wasn't good enough today. A bad start, very bad. Minute one and minute six, we're down 2-0 against an Everton team that is hard to beat.”

“It's totally not necessary to concede a third just before half-time either. Credit to Everton for their performance too. We have to look at why it happened, we looked more solid over the past weeks and today we were open and they punished us very hard,” he added.