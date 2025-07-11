Mohammedan Sporting’s secret weapon for the Durand Cup 2025? Dipendu Biswas drops the answer

Durand Cup 2025 will kick off on 23 July, with East Bengal FC facing South United FC at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Dipendu Biswas emphasized the importance of youth development and grassroots football for the future of Indian football.(File Images)

The three prestigious trophies, the Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy, and the President Cup, were unveiled at a befitting ceremony in Shillong by dignitaries, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Air Marshal Surat Singh.

The oldest football tournament in Asia and now the official curtain-raiser of the Indian football season, the Durand Cup has grown into a major platform for young talent and early-season team assessments.

Thus, in this football-wired mood, former India striker and Mohammedan Sporting Club official Dipendu Biswas stressed the tournament's changing responsibility in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.com.

“The Durand Cup is the first major national tournament of the season and one of the country's most traditional tournaments,” said Biswas. “The country’s ISL and I-League teams participate in this tournament. This is a great opportunity for all teams to assess their players. It also gives young players a platform to showcase their talent in competitive football and helps coaches refine the squad accordingly.”

Mohammedan Sporting gears up with youth brigade for 2025 Durand Cup

This year, 24 teams across ISL, I-League, and the armed forces will battle it out, with Imphal debuting as a new host city alongside returning venues Shillong and Jamshedpur.

“Both Shillong and Kokrajhar have a rich culture of football. Shillong is the home of Lajong. People there will have a new obsession with football,” Biswas told HT.com. “With the Durand Cup being held in these three places this year, I think the promotion of football in the Northeast will increase. It’s a positive development.”

While talking with usm, Biswas recalled his most cherished Durand Cup moment: “When I was at TFA, I scored a goal against Mohun Bagan in the semi-final during the 1996–1997 season.”

“As the team manager of Mohammedan Sporting Club, it was tough losing both the semi-final and final of the Durand Cup.”

On his team’s readiness for the 2025 edition, he added, “Our team is almost ready. This year, we have included a few young players in our squad for the Durand Cup.”

“Support the team, stay with the team, and we have a lot of young talented players who have the ability to play well in the Calcutta League, Durand and ISL. Support them. Hope you will not be disappointed.”