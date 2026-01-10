Atletico Madrid escalate war of words after heated spat between Vinicius Jr. and Diego Simeone: ‘That’s a classic'

As can happen in any derby in football, the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the semifinal stage of the Supercopa de Espana in Jeddah saw tempers boil over. Two already very temperamental figures who wear their hearts on their sleeves were caught up in a vocal spat that involved both team’s players and staff, as Vinicius Jr of Real and Atleti head coach Diego Simeone swapped barbs while the former was being substituted off the field. In the 80th minute, with Real holding on to their 2-1 lead, manager Xabi Alonso subbed off Vinicius. While the winger left the field, he swapped gestures and words with opposition coach Simeone, and the situation escalated: several Real Madrid coaches including Alonso himself rushed towards Simeone, and had to be held back by officials as the situation nearly turned ugly very quickly.

Following the altercation in that match, the official Atletico Madrid X account posted a rather cryptic message, redirecting the responsibility of the fiery head-to-head back onto Vinicius – a controversial figure in Spanish football already, and one who has had to swallow plenty of criticism from those within Spanish football. Translated, the post from Atletico reads: “It's curious how much time some people spend analyzing a reaction… and how little they devote to clarifying the provocation that gives rise to it. The *modus operandi*, yes, that's a classic.”