Bayern held to 1-1 draw at Union Berlin in Bundesliga after young goalkeeper's error

AP |
Mar 15, 2025 10:10 PM IST

A mistake by young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig meant Bayern Munich dropped points for the second Bundesliga game in a row with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Bayern seemed on course for victory when Leroy Sané scored in the 75th minute after Bayern had struggled to break through Union's deep defensive line, but Urbig's error eight minutes later proved costly.

Urbig came off his line to deal with a deflected cross which looped high into the air, but he could only palm it to Union striker Benedict Hollerbach, who hit it in low to level the score.

Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga over Bayer Leverkusen increased to nine points, but Leverkusen could cut the gap to six with a win Sunday over Stuttgart. Union is 13th.

While Bayern has been strong in the Champions League, beating Leverkusen 5-0 over two legs to reach the quarterfinals, its Bundesliga form has dipped. The draw with Union follows a 3-2 loss last week against Bochum.

The 21-year-old Urbig played both of those games because first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer tore a calf muscle when celebrating a goal in the first leg against Leverkusen last week. Champions League-chasing Mainz clings on

Mainz earned a 2-2 draw with Freiburg despite a first-half red card but its efforts to qualify for the Champions League for the first time were still dented.

Third-place Mainz twice took the lead with goals from Jonathan Burkardt and Andreas Hanche-Olsen — and ended Freiburg's run of not having conceded in six games — but Freiburg leveled each time. Mainz had Dominik Kohr sent off just before halftime for a foul as the last defender.

Alassane Pléa's hat trick powered Borussia Moenchengladbach to a 4-2 win over Werder Bremen which boosted Gladbach's push for European qualification. Gladbach is sixth but could drop a place if Leipzig beats Borussia Dortmund later Saturday.

Phillip Tietz scored the only goal as Augsburg beat Wolfsburg 1-0.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
